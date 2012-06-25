(For 12-month forward curve, click ) SINGAPORE, June 25 Asia's naphtha margins weakened to a three-session low on Monday in an amply-supplied market. The prompt August margin widened $1.19 to a discount of $12.01 a barrel to Brent crude, the lowest since Wednesday, Reuters data showed. Around 450,000 tonnes of cargoes from Europe and the Mediterranean are expected to arrive in Asia next month, 20 percent higher than June arrivals. Demand for naphtha is also affected as Asia's top naphtha buyer Formosa Petrochemical Corp has shut its naphtha crackers last week due to a power outage. The units are expected to stay offline for 10-14 days. The gasoil market was largely steady. Demand from Indonesia and Vietnam appeared slow, but buying interests from Australia and Middle East helped to keep margins firm above $17.00 a barrel to Dubai crude. Fuel oil was also steady in early trade. More demand could be seen from Japan as the Meteorological Agency predicted average to hotter weather in the summer. This could push up electricity demand in the country. Fixed-price swaps for all products strengthened, as Brent crude gained $1.91 to $91.34 a barrel by 0430 GMT from Friday's Asian close. For a full list of swaps trades: NAPHTHA Naphtha CFR Japan's July/August and August/September timespreads both strengthened 25 cents to a contango of $4.25 a tonne. The CFR August crack widened $1.19 to a discount of $12.01, while the September discount was $1.11 weaker at $11.77 a barrel to Brent crude. The CFR July swap gained $6.75 to $709.75 a tonne, while the FOB Singapore June swap was $1.60 higher at $77.10 a barrel. GASOIL Gasoil's July/August timespread inched up 1 cent to a contango of 3 cents, while the August/September contango was unchanged at 5 cents a barrel. The July crack eased 32 cents to a premium of $17.10 a barrel to Dubai crude, while the August premium was 28 cents lower at $17.18 a barrel. July's regrade, the spread between jet fuel and gasoil, edged down 2 cents to a premium of 98 cents, while the August premium was 5 cents lower at $1.03 a barrel. The July and August fixed-price contracts were at $106.84 and $106.87 a barrel, up $1.48-$1.49, or around 1.4 percent. FUEL OIL Fuel oil's July/August timespread was unchanged at a backwardation of $5.00, while the August/September backwardation inched up 25 cents to $4.00 a tonne. The July crack widened 87 cents to a discount of $1.49, while August was 82 cents weaker at a discount of $2.21 a barrel to Dubai crude. July and August 180-cst fixed-price swaps were valued at $573.63 and $568.63 a tonne respectively, both down $6.13, or around 1.1 percent. PRODUCTS Price Change Pct Change JULY naphtha 77.00/77.20 1.60 2.12 AUGUST naphtha 77.30/77.50 1.50 1.98 JULY naphtha 709.63/709.88 6.75 0.96 AUGUST naphtha 713.75/714.25 6.50 0.92 JULY gasoil 106.74/106.94 1.49 1.41 AUGUST gasoil 106.82/106.92 1.48 1.40 JULY fuel oil 573.50/573.75 6.13 1.08 AUGUST fuel oil 568.50/568.75 6.13 1.09 Product Price Change JULY regrade 0.93/1.03 -0.02 JULY gasoil crack 17.00/17.20 -0.32 JULY 180/380 cst 10.00/10.25 -0.63 JULY fuel oil crack -1.59/-1.39 -0.87 JULY jet fuel crack 17.98/18.18 -0.34 AUGUST naphtha crack -12.11/-11.91 -1.19 Inter-month spread Mean Prev Change JULY/AUGUST naphtha -0.30 -0.40 0.10 JULY/AUGUST naphtha (CFR Japan) -4.25 -4.50 0.25 JULY/AUGUST gasoil -0.03 -0.04 0.01 JULY/AUGUST fuel oil 5.00 5.00 0.00 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Ed Lane)