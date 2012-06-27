(For 12-month forward curve, click ) SINGAPORE, June 27 Asia's naphtha intermonth swaps values extended gains on Wednesday, with the front July/August contract hitting a four-week high on expectations of a tighter market ahead. The contract inched up 25 cents to a contango of $2.25 in early trade, the narrowest since end-May, Reuters data showed. Reflecting the improved sentiment, India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp sold a July naphtha cargo to Gunvor at about $19.50 a tonne above Middle East quotes, 39 percent higher than a sale done for an end-June cargo. Gasoil's July/August intermonth spread also strengthened to a two-week high as regional demand is increasing. India and Sri Lanka have come forward to seek cargoes for delivery in July, as some refineries in the two countries are due to undergo planned maintenance in June-July. In the fuel oil market, intermonth spreads held steady as sentiment remained firm, with expectations of lower imports from the West arriving next month. Fixed-price swaps for all products strengthened, as Brent crude gained $1.39 to $92.83 a barrel by 0430 GMT from Tuesday's Asian close. For a full list of swaps trades: NAPHTHA Naphtha CFR Japan's July/August timespread inched up 25 cents to a contango of $2.25, while the August/September contango was 25 cents lower, at $1.75 a tonne. The CFR August crack narrowed 17 cents to a discount of $9.61, while the September discount was 35 cents stronger at $9.57 a barrel to Brent crude. The CFR July swap gained $14.25 to $746.75 a tonne, while the FOB Singapore June swap was $1.25 higher at $80.50 a barrel. GASOIL Gasoil's July/August and August/September timespreads inched up 1 cent to a contango of 1 cents and 2 cents a barrel, respectively. The July crack eased 11 cents to a premium of $16.72 a barrel to Dubai crude, while the August premium was 9 cents lower at $16.86 a barrel. July's regrade, the spread between jet fuel and gasoil, edged down 4 cents at a premium of 95 cents, while the August premium was 2 cent lower at $1.05 a barrel. The July and August fixed-price contracts were at $107.68 and $107.69 a barrel, up $1.02-$1.03, or around 1.0 percent. FUEL OIL Fuel oil's July/August timespread edged up 13 cents to a backwardation of $5.75, while the August/September backwardation was up 13 cents at $4.50 a tonne. The July crack widened 6 cents to a discount of $1.40, while August was 5 cents weaker at a discount of $2.16 a barrel to Dubai crude. July and August 180-cst fixed-price swaps were valued at $582.13 and $576.38 a tonne respectively, up $6.88-$7.00, or around 1.2 percent. PRODUCTS Price Change Pct Change JULY naphtha 80.40/80.60 1.25 1.58 AUGUST naphtha 80.45/80.65 1.05 1.32 JULY naphtha 746.63/746.88 14.25 1.95 AUGUST naphtha 748.75/749.25 14.00 1.90 JULY gasoil 107.63/107.73 1.03 0.97 AUGUST gasoil 107.64/107.74 1.02 0.96 JULY fuel oil 582.00/582.25 7.00 1.22 AUGUST fuel oil 576.25/576.50 6.88 1.21 Product Price Change JULY regrade 0.90/1.00 -0.04 JULY gasoil crack 16.62/16.82 -0.11 JULY 180/380 cst 10.25/10.75 0.13 JULY fuel oil crack -1.50/-1.30 -0.06 JULY jet fuel crack 17.57/17.77 -0.15 AUGUST naphtha crack -9.71/-9.51 0.17 Inter-month spread Mean Prev Change JULY/AUGUST naphtha -0.05 -0.25 0.20 JULY/AUGUST naphtha (CFR Japan) -2.25 -2.50 0.25 JULY/AUGUST gasoil -0.01 -0.02 0.01 JULY/AUGUST fuel oil 5.75 5.63 0.13 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Ed Davies)