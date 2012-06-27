(For 12-month forward curve, click )
SINGAPORE, June 27 Asia's naphtha intermonth
swaps values extended gains on Wednesday, with the front
July/August contract hitting a four-week high on expectations of
a tighter market ahead.
The contract inched up 25 cents to a contango of $2.25 in
early trade, the narrowest since end-May, Reuters data showed.
Reflecting the improved sentiment, India's Oil and Natural
Gas Corp sold a July naphtha cargo to Gunvor at about
$19.50 a tonne above Middle East quotes, 39 percent higher than
a sale done for an end-June cargo.
Gasoil's July/August intermonth spread also strengthened to
a two-week high as regional demand is increasing.
India and Sri Lanka have come forward to seek cargoes for
delivery in July, as some refineries in the two countries are
due to undergo planned maintenance in June-July.
In the fuel oil market, intermonth spreads held steady as
sentiment remained firm, with expectations of lower imports from
the West arriving next month.
Fixed-price swaps for all products strengthened, as Brent
crude gained $1.39 to $92.83 a barrel by 0430 GMT from Tuesday's
Asian close.
For a full list of swaps trades:
NAPHTHA
Naphtha CFR Japan's July/August timespread inched up 25
cents to a contango of $2.25, while the August/September
contango was 25 cents lower, at $1.75 a tonne.
The CFR August crack narrowed 17 cents to a discount of
$9.61, while the September discount was 35 cents stronger at
$9.57 a barrel to Brent crude.
The CFR July swap gained $14.25 to $746.75 a tonne, while
the FOB Singapore June swap was $1.25 higher at $80.50 a barrel.
GASOIL
Gasoil's July/August and August/September timespreads inched
up 1 cent to a contango of 1 cents and 2 cents a barrel,
respectively.
The July crack eased 11 cents to a premium of $16.72 a
barrel to Dubai crude, while the August premium was 9 cents
lower at $16.86 a barrel.
July's regrade, the spread between jet fuel and gasoil,
edged down 4 cents at a premium of 95 cents, while the August
premium was 2 cent lower at $1.05 a barrel.
The July and August fixed-price contracts were at $107.68
and $107.69 a barrel, up $1.02-$1.03, or around 1.0 percent.
FUEL OIL
Fuel oil's July/August timespread edged up 13 cents to a
backwardation of $5.75, while the August/September backwardation
was up 13 cents at $4.50 a tonne.
The July crack widened 6 cents to a discount of $1.40, while
August was 5 cents weaker at a discount of $2.16 a barrel to
Dubai crude.
July and August 180-cst fixed-price swaps were valued at
$582.13 and $576.38 a tonne respectively, up $6.88-$7.00, or
around 1.2 percent.
PRODUCTS Price Change Pct
Change
JULY naphtha 80.40/80.60 1.25 1.58
AUGUST naphtha 80.45/80.65 1.05 1.32
JULY naphtha 746.63/746.88 14.25 1.95
AUGUST naphtha 748.75/749.25 14.00 1.90
JULY gasoil 107.63/107.73 1.03 0.97
AUGUST gasoil 107.64/107.74 1.02 0.96
JULY fuel oil 582.00/582.25 7.00 1.22
AUGUST fuel oil 576.25/576.50 6.88 1.21
Product Price Change
JULY regrade 0.90/1.00 -0.04
JULY gasoil crack 16.62/16.82 -0.11
JULY 180/380 cst 10.25/10.75 0.13
JULY fuel oil crack -1.50/-1.30 -0.06
JULY jet fuel crack 17.57/17.77 -0.15
AUGUST naphtha crack -9.71/-9.51 0.17
Inter-month spread Mean Prev Change
JULY/AUGUST naphtha -0.05 -0.25 0.20
JULY/AUGUST naphtha (CFR Japan) -2.25 -2.50 0.25
JULY/AUGUST gasoil -0.01 -0.02 0.01
JULY/AUGUST fuel oil 5.75 5.63 0.13
(Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Ed Davies)