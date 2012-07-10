(For 12-month forward curve, click )
HONG KONG, July 10 Asia fuel oil spreads and
cracks were at a one-month low on Tuesday, with traders seeing
further weakness in both differentials amid weak demand and
plentiful supply.
Gasoil cracks and spreads steadied at five-month highs amid
firm demand and regional refinery maintenance.
Naphtha spreads and cracks were weaker than Monday's values,
but steadied at two-month and 2-1/2 month highs, respectively,
on strong demand.
July fixed-price swaps for all products were weaker in early
trade because Brent crude fell 49 cents to $98.53 per barrel by
0430 GMT from Monday's Asian close.
FURTHER FUEL OIL WEAKNESS
Further weakness was seen for Asia's fuel oil spreads and
cracks even as they hovered at a one-month low because of weak
demand in the physical market. Liquidity in the swaps market
remained poor in early Tuesday trade, traders said.
"The market is super quiet," said a Singapore based trader.
Weak demand and sufficient supply saw cash premiums for
physical cargoes sink to a one-month low.
"Demand for both ex-whark bunkers and straight run fuel oil
is are weak," said another Singapore based fuel oil trader.
Indian refiner Essar Oil Ltd had cancelled a
tender to sell 45,000 tonnes of low sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) as
bids received were too low, traders said. The tender closed on
July 5 and bids were valid until July 6.
Fuel oil's July/August timespread fell 25 cents to a
backwardation of $3.25 per tonne. The August/September
backwardation rose 13 cents to a backwardation of $2.63 per
tonne.
August and September cracks fell 11 cents and 12 cents,
respectively, to a discount of $4.13 and $4.29 per barrel to
Dubai crude.
July and August 180-cst fixed-price swaps were valued at
$599.75 and $596.50 per tonne, respectively, down $2.13-2.38 per
tonne, or 0.35-0.39 percent.
GASOIL CRACK/SPREAD STEADY AT FIVE-MONTH HIGH
Cracks and spreads for Asia's gasoil steadied at a
five-month high because of firm demand and refinery maintenance
in the region.
Cuts in refinery runs and a workable arbitrage dynamic to
ship diesel from India to Europe has curbed the availability of
cargoes moving into the Far East.
The August crack inched up 2 cents per barrel to a premium
of $17.39 to Dubai crude. The September crack however, fell 5
cents to a premium of $17.28 per barrel to Dubai crude.
The July/August timespread was 3 cents lower at a
backwardation of 45 cents, while the August/September intermonth
spread was 8 cent higher at a backwardation of 35 cents.
July and August fixed-priced contracts were at $113.74 and
$113.29 per barrel, respectively, down 20-23 cents or 0.20-0.23
percent.
July and August regrades, the spread between jet fuel and
gasoil, inched up 5-6 cents to 45 cent and 75 cents,
respectively.
NAPHTHA TIMESPREAD STEADY AT 2-MONTH HIGH ON FIRM DEMAND
Asia's naphtha July/August timespread was steady at a
two-month high as petrochemical makers ramped up operational
runs amid tighter supply.
The July/August timespread was flat at a $3 per tonne
backwardation, while the August/September intermonth spread
inched up 25 cents to a $3.25 backwardation.
The CFR August crack fell 18 cents to a discount of $8.64 to
Brent crude. The CFR September crack also dropped 35 cents per
barrel to Brent crude.
The CFR July swap was $6.00 lower at $812.00 per tonne, while
the FOB Singapore July swap was 45 cents weaker at $88.80 per
barrel.
PRODUCTS Price Change Pct
Change
JULY naphtha 88.70/88.90 -0.45 -0.50
AUGUST naphtha 88.10/88.30 -0.55 -0.62
JULY naphtha 811.75/812.25 -6.00 -0.73
AUGUST naphtha 808.75/809.25 -6.00 -0.74
JULY gasoil 113.64/113.84 -0.23 -0.20
AUGUST gasoil 113.24/113.34 -0.20 -0.18
JULY fuel oil 599.50/600.00 -2.38 -0.39
AUGUST fuel oil 596.25/596.75 -2.13 -0.35
Product Price Change
JULY regrade 0.40/0.50 0.05
AUGUST gasoil crack 17.29/17.49 0.02
JULY 180/380 cst 10.50/11.00 -0.13
AUGUST fuel oil crack -4.23/-4.03 -0.11
AUGUST jet fuel crack 18.04/18.24 0.08
AUGUST naphtha crack -8.74/-8.54 -0.18
Inter-month spread Mean Prev Change
JULY/AUGUST naphtha 0.60 0.50 0.10
JULY/AUGUST naphtha (CFR Japan) 3.00 3.00 0.00
JULY/AUGUST gasoil 0.45 0.48 -0.03
JULY/AUGUST fuel oil 3.25 3.50 -0.25
