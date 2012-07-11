(For 12-month forward curve, click ) SINGAPORE, July 11 Asia gasoil spreads and cracks were at a six- and five-month high respectively on Wednesday because of strong demand and tight regional supply in the physical markets. Naphtha spreads and cracks were also firmer than Tuesday's values on the back of strong demand from petrochemical makers and lower Indian export volumes. Fuel oil spreads and cracks were marginally firmer than Tuesday's values but traders continue to view the physical market as amply supplied amid weak demand for marine fuel. Data from the Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) showed a rise in crude oil, kerosene and gasoline stocks for the week ended July 7. On the other hand, stocks for naphtha, gasoil fell during the same period. The average Japanese refinery run rate rose 3.8 percent in the week to July 7 according to Reuters calculated using PAJ data. July fixed-price swaps for all products were firmer in early trade despite Brent crude falling 11 cents to $98.46 per barrel by 0430 GMT from Tuesday's Asian close. For a full list of swaps trades: GASOIL SPREADS AT 6-MONTH HIGH Gasoil intermonth spreads stood at a six-month high on the back of strong demand seen in the physical market. Trafigura was seen actively supporting the July/August and August/September intermonth differentials snapping up at least 450,000 barrels during open market trade on July 10. The August crack rose another 12 cents per barrel to a premium of $17.68 to Dubai crude. The September crack also rose 11 cents to a premium of $17.54 per barrel to Dubai crude. The July/August timespread was flat at a backwardation of 65 cents, while the August/September intermonth spread was 4 cent higher at a backwardation of 41 cents. July and August fixed-priced contracts were at $114.08 and $113.43 per barrel, respectively, up 8 cents or 0.07 percent. July and August regrades, the spread between jet fuel and gasoil, fell 2-3 cents to 25 cent and 65 cents, respectively. FUEL OIL SPREADS/CRACKS steady at 1-MTH LOW Both fuel oil's spreads and cracks were steady at one-month lows because of weak demand for marine fuels and anticipation of higher volumes of Western arbitrage cargoes arrival in August. Despite the prevailing weakness in demand, there was a hint that prices had begun bottoming out according to traders. "I have some customer flow from the end-users segment today but its still difficult to tell if the spreads have indeed bottomed," said a Singapore-based trader. Fuel oil's July/August timespread rose 25 cents to a backwardation of $2.88 per tonne. The August/September backwardation rose 13 cents to a backwardation of $2.75 per tonne. August and September cracks inched up 2 cents and 3 cents, respectively, to a discount of $3.98 and $4.13 per barrel to Dubai crude. July and August 180-cst fixed-price swaps were valued at $599.38 and $596.50 per tonne, respectively. The July contract rose 13 cents while the August contract fell 13 cents per tonne from Tuesday's Asian close. NAPHTHA TIMESPREAD SEEN FIRM ON DEMAND Asia's naphtha July/August timespread continued to be seen firm because of lucrative petrochemical margins and higher cracker runs. Buyers were forced to seek spot naphtha cargoes as Reliance Industries is not expected to export naphtha in July for the first time in more than 18 months. The July/August timespread Rose 50 cents to a two-month high of a $4 per tonne backwardation. The August/September intermonth spread similarly gained 75 cents to a $3.75 per tonne backwardation. The CFR August crack rose 67 cents to a discount of $8.35 to Brent crude. The CFR September crack also rose 60 cents per barrel to Brent crude and stood at a discount of $8.35. The CFR July swap was $5.50 higher at $815.00 per tonne, while the FOB Singapore July swap was 8 cents weaker at $88.15 per barrel. PRODUCTS Price Change Pct Change JULY naphtha 88.05/88.25 -0.08 -0.09 AUGUST naphtha 87.40/87.60 -0.15 -0.17 JULY naphtha 814.75/815.25 5.50 0.68 AUGUST naphtha 810.75/811.25 5.00 0.62 JULY gasoil 114.03/114.13 0.08 0.07 AUGUST gasoil 113.33/113.53 0.08 0.07 JULY fuel oil 599.25/599.50 0.13 0.02 AUGUST fuel oil 596.25/596.75 -0.13 -0.02 Product Price Change JULY regrade 0.20/0.30 -0.02 AUGUST gasoil crack 17.58/17.78 0.12 JULY 180/380 cst 10.50/10.75 0.00 AUGUST fuel oil crack -4.08/-3.88 0.02 AUGUST jet fuel crack 18.23/18.43 0.09 AUGUST naphtha crack -8.45/-8.25 0.67 Inter-month spread Mean Prev Change JULY/AUGUST naphtha 0.65 0.58 0.07 JULY/AUGUST naphtha (CFR Japan) 4.00 3.50 0.50 JULY/AUGUST gasoil 0.65 0.65 0.00 JULY/AUGUST fuel oil 2.88 2.63 0.25 (Reporting by Loh Bohan; Editing by Ed Lane)