(For 12-month forward curve, click ) SINGAPORE, July 12 Cracks for Asia product swaps were weaker on Thursday following a more than 2 percent rally in Brent crude in the prior session amid concern over lower exports from the North Sea in the wake of a Norwegian labour strike. Fuel oil and gasoil front-month timespreads were mostly weaker in early trade, while intermonth spreads for naphtha remained on an uptrend amid strong demand from petrochemical makers and lower Indian exports. July fixed-price swaps for all products were firmer as Brent crude surged $1.36 to $100.05 per barrel by 0430 GMT from Wednesday's Asian close. For a full list of swaps trades: STRONG NAPHTHA DEMAND SUPPORTING DIFFERENTIALS The CFR August naphtha crack was 38 cents per barrel weaker compared with Wednesday's closing at a discount of $8.63 to Brent crude, but the prompt July/August was steady at a $4.50 per tonne backwardation, the highest since May 3 according to Reuters data. Limited Western and Indian exports to Asia for August coupled with strong demand from petrochemical makers were attributed as key reasons for the strength in timespread differentials. The August/September intermonth spread gained 38 cents to a $4.13 per tonne backwardation. The CFR September crack weakened 21 cents per barrel to Brent crude and stood at a discount of $8.44. The CFR July swap was $8.75 higher at $827.25 per tonne, while the FOB Singapore July swap was 90 cents stronger at $90.15 per barrel. GASOIL SPREADS STEADY AT 6-MONTH HIGH ON FIRM DEMAND Asia's gasoil timespreads were steady at a six-month high amid continued strong demand for physical cargoes from the Middle East. Saudi Aramco has bought at least 750,000 tonnes for the whole of June and July and is expected to buy half that amount for August ahead of summer in the Gulf when temperatures soar, boosting electricity demand for air conditioning. The July/August timespread inched down 2 cents to a backwardation of 70 cents, a level not seen since Jan. 11, according to Reuters data. The August/September intermonth spread was 6 cents lower at a backwardation of 35 cents. The August crack fell 53 cents per barrel to a premium of $17.25 to Dubai crude. The September crack also dropped 42 cents to a premium of $17.23 per barrel to Dubai crude. July and August fixed-priced contracts were at $114.94 and $114.24 per barrel, respectively, up 53-55 cents or 0.46-0.48 percent. July and August regrades, the spread between jet fuel and gasoil, fell 13-14 cents to 35 cent and 71 cents, respectively. FUEL OIL DEMAND SEEN EMERGING Demand for physical fuel oil was seen to be emerging slowly among ship owners, but overall sentiment remained depressed with cracks hovering at more than one month lows. There was a rebound seen for the intermonth timespread on July 11, with Total SA seen actively snapping up a total of 155,000 tonnes worth of the July and August 180cst contracts as well as the July/August differentials during window trade. Fuel oil's July/August timespread retreated 13 cents to a backwardation of $3.00 per tonne. The August/September backwardation was flat at $2.75 per tonne. August and September cracks fell 21 cents and 16 cents, respectively, to a discount of $4.14 and $4.26 per barrel to Dubai crude. July and August 180-cst fixed-price swaps were valued at $606.50 and $603.50 per tonne, respectively. The July contract rose $5.50 cents while the August contract gained $5.63 cents per tonne from Wednesday's Asian close. PRODUCTS Price Change Pct Change JULY naphtha 90.05/90.25 0.90 1.01 AUGUST naphtha 89.40/89.60 0.95 1.07 JULY naphtha 827.13/827.38 8.75 1.07 AUGUST naphtha 822.50/823.00 8.75 1.07 JULY gasoil 114.84/115.04 0.53 0.46 AUGUST gasoil 114.14/114.34 0.55 0.48 JULY fuel oil 606.25/606.75 5.50 0.92 AUGUST fuel oil 603.25/603.75 5.63 0.94 Product Price Change JULY regrade 0.30/0.40 -0.14 AUGUST gasoil crack 17.15/17.35 -0.53 JULY 180/380 cst 11.00/11.25 -0.13 AUGUST fuel oil crack -4.24/-4.04 -0.21 AUGUST jet fuel crack 17.86/18.06 -0.66 AUGUST naphtha crack -8.73/-8.53 -0.39 Inter-month spread Mean Prev Change JULY/AUGUST naphtha 0.65 0.70 -0.05 JULY/AUGUST naphtha (CFR Japan) 4.50 4.50 0.00 JULY/AUGUST gasoil 0.70 0.72 -0.02 JULY/AUGUST fuel oil 3.00 3.13 -0.13 (Reporting by Loh Bohan; Editing by Chris Lewis)