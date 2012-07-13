(For 12-month forward curve, click ) SINGAPORE, July 13 The front-month Brent/Dubai Exchange For Swaps (EFS) rose to a six-week high on Friday to $3.22 per barrel as the increase in Dubai crude swaps lagged the surge in Brent crude. "Brent timespreads have strengthened a lot and the flat prices have rebounded back to $100. Dubai prices are just lagging behind Brent movements," said a Singapore-based crude swaps broker. Asia products cracks came under pressure for a second straight day because of a $1.26 per barrel increase in Brent crude to $100.81 by 0430 GMT from Thursday's Asian close. Fixed price swaps for most products strengthened. Data from IE Singapore on July 12 showed light distillates and fuel oil stocks falling in the week ended July 11 while inventory for middle distillates rose for the first time in four weeks. NAPHTHA CRACKS EASE The CFR August naphtha crack eased 20 cents per barrel to a discount of $9.20 to Brent crude. Demand in the physical market continued to be seen brisk with petrochemical makers seen trying to secure cargoes early amid fears of higher premiums and tighter supply. The CFR September crack inched down 5 cents to a discount of $8.80 to Brent crude. The front-month July/August intermonth spread also eased 50 cents per tonne to a $4.00 per tonne backwardation. The August/September intermonth spread fell 50 cents to a $3.50 per tonne backwardation. The CFR July swap was $9.00 higher at $828.50 per tonne, while the FOB Singapore July swap was $3.00 weaker at $86.65 per barrel. FUEL OIL SPREADS LOWER ON WEAK PHYSICAL DEMAND Asia's fuel oil timespreads were weaker on Friday amid lacklustre physical demand. Some support was provided by Total's buying of the July/August intermonth differentials on July 12 but persistent depressed sentiment reversed gains. Fuel oil's July/August timespread retreated 13 cents to a backwardation of $3.25 per tonne. The August/September backwardation also fell 13 cents to $2.88 per tonne. August and September cracks fell 36 cents and 32 cents, respectively, to a discount of $4.23 and $4.26 per barrel to Dubai crude. July and August 180-cst fixed-price swaps were valued at $609.44 and $606.19 per tonne, respectively. GASOIL SPREADS EASE FROM 6-MONTH HIGHS Asia's gasoil timespreads eased from six-month highs on Friday early trade after middle distillates inventory rose in Singapore for the first time in four weeks. Traders are, however, expecting a drawdown in stocks over the coming weeks as demand from the Middle East remained robust ahead of Ramadan. The July/August timespread fell 21 cents to a backwardation of 50 cents. The August/September intermonth spread was flat at a backwardation of 36 cents. The August crack rose 10 cents per barrel to a premium of $17.43 to Dubai crude. The September crack also increased 12 cents to a premium of $17.48 per barrel to Dubai crude. July and August fixed-priced contracts were at $115.42 and $114.92 per barrel, respectively, up $1.01-1.22 or 0.88-1.07 percent. The July regrade, the spread between jet fuel and gasoil, rose 9 cents to 40 cents while the August regrade inched down 1 cent to 72 cents. PRODUCTS Price Change Pct Change JULY naphtha 86.55/86.75 -3.00 -3.35 AUGUST naphtha 85.70/85.90 -3.15 -3.54 JULY naphtha 828.25/828.75 9.00 1.10 AUGUST naphtha 824.25/824.75 9.50 1.17 JULY gasoil 115.32/115.52 1.01 0.88 AUGUST gasoil 114.82/115.02 1.22 1.07 JULY fuel oil 609.19/609.69 4.82 0.80 AUGUST fuel oil 605.94/606.44 4.94 0.82 Product Price Change JULY regrade 0.30/0.50 0.09 AUGUST gasoil crack 17.33/17.53 0.10 JULY 180/380 cst 11.75/12.00 -0.40 AUGUST fuel oil crack -4.33/-4.13 -0.36 AUGUST jet fuel crack 18.05/18.25 0.09 AUGUST naphtha crack -9.30/-9.10 -0.20 Inter-month spread Mean Prev Change JULY/AUGUST naphtha 0.85 0.70 0.15 JULY/AUGUST naphtha (CFR Japan) 4.00 4.50 -0.50 JULY/AUGUST gasoil 0.50 0.71 -0.21 JULY/AUGUST fuel oil 3.25 3.38 -0.13 (Reporting by Loh Bohan)