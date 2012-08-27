(For 12-month forward curve, click ) SINGAPORE, Aug 27 Fuel oil's prompt September/October timespread jumped to a three-week high amid brisk early trade on Monday following a blaze at Venezuela's biggest refinery. Liquidity in the fuel oil timespread market was also high, with at least 545,000 tonnes of the September/October through December/January contracts transacted, according to traders. Venezuela is the third-largest exporter of fuel oil to Singapore after the Netherlands and the United States, according to data from IE Singapore, exporting 465,000 tonnes and 726,000 tonnes of fuel oil to the city state in June and July respectively. Naphtha timespreads were also stronger in early trade due to expectations for limited Western inflows for October. Gasoil inter-month premiums were higher because of continued tightness in supply. Front-month October Brent/Dubai EFS was valued at $3.95 per barrel. Fixed-price swaps for gasoil and naphtha were higher following a 27 cents per barrel rise in October Brent crude by 0430 GMT, from Friday's Asian close. FUEL OIL SPREADS JUMPS TO 3-WEEK HIGH; VISCO SEEN LOWER The prompt September/October timespread contract jumped 63 cents to a 3-week high of a $4.50 per tonne backwardation amid brisk Monday morning trade following an overnight blaze at Venezuela's Amuay refinery. At least 145,000 tonnes of the September/October contract were done at backwardations of $4.25-4.75 per tonne. Around 140,000 tonnes of the October/November contract were traded at a backwardation of $3.75-4.00 per tonne, while 105,000 tonnes of the November/December contract were transacted at a backwardation of $3.50 per tonne. Around 155,000 tonnes of the December/January contract were also heard traded at backwardations of $2.50-3.00 per tonne. The viscosity spread, the price differential between 180cst and 380cst grades, was largely stable amid limited discussions but was seen narrower by traders as exports from Venezuela are typically 380cst. The September viscosity spread was valued 13 cents lower at $12.75 per tonne. The October and November viscosity spreads were steady at $12.75 and $12.25 per tonne respectively. The September crack was down 33 cents at a $6.23 per barrel discount to Dubai, and the October crack dropped 42 cents to a $6.18 per barrel discount to Dubai. September's fixed-price 180cst contract inched up 50 cents per tonne to $685.50, while the October contract fell 13 cents to $681.00 per tonne. NAPHTHA SPREADS FIRM; SEPT EW WEAKENS FURTHER Naphtha's timespreads were generally firmer throughout the 12-month forward curve after fresh buying appetite emerged from end-users and because of expectations for limited October western inflows. The September East-West (EW) spread, the differential between European and Asian naphtha prices, however, weakened further because around 900,000 tonnes of arbitrage volumes are expected to reach Asian ports during the month. The prompt September/October timespread was valued 75 cents firmer, reaching its highest since April 30 at a backwardation of $6.00 per tonne, according to Reuters data. But liquidity was poor with bids/offers placed in a wide range at a backwardation of $5.50/$8.00 per tonne. The September EW spread weakened another 50 cents to reach $3.00 per tonne. Reflecting the expectations for limited Western arrivals in October, the October EW spread firmed 62 cents to $9.50 per tonne. The CFR October crack gained 26 cents to a $7.18 per barrel discount to Brent. The November crack was flat at a $7.25 per barrel discount to Brent. The CFR fixed-price September contract rose $5.50 per tonne to $975.50. The FOB September contract firmed 25 cents to $106.25 per barrel. MIDDLE DISTILLATES SPREADS FIRM ON TIGHT SUPPLY Gasoil and jet fuel's prompt timespreads continued in an uptrend, hitting their highest since August 16, according to Reuters data, amid tight supply and robust demand. Gasoil's September/October timespread was 17 cents higher at a $1.28 per barrel backwardation, while jet's September/October contract jumped 20 cents to reach an 80 cents per barrel backwardation. The September, October and November regrades, the differential between jet fuel and gasoil prices, were largely steady at 42 cents, 90 cents and $1.17 per barrel respectively. Gasoil's September crack rose $1.66 to a premium of $21.78 per barrel to Dubai crude, around a 16-month high, according to Reuters data. The October crack jumped $1.50 to a $21.24 per barrel premium to Dubai. Fixed-priced September and October gasoil swaps were at $133.47 and $132.19 per barrel respectively, up $2.07 and $1.90. PRODUCTS Price Change Pct Change SEPTEMBER naphtha 106.15/106.35 0.25 0.24 OCTOBER naphtha 105.45/105.65 0.25 0.24 SEPTEMBER naphtha 975.25/975.75 5.50 0.57 OCTOBER naphtha 969.25/969.75 4.75 0.49 SEPTEMBER gasoil 133.42/133.52 2.07 1.58 OCTOBER gasoil 132.14/132.24 1.90 1.46 SEPTEMBER fuel oil 685.25/685.75 0.50 0.07 OCTOBER fuel oil 680.75/681.25 -0.13 -0.02 Product Price Change SEPTEMBER regrade 0.32/0.52 0.03 SEPTEMBER gasoil crack 21.68/21.88 1.66 SEPTEMBER 180/380 cst 12.50/13.00 -0.13 SEPTEMBER fuel oil crack -6.33/-6.13 -0.33 SEPTEMBER jet fuel crack 22.10/22.30 1.69 OCTOBER naphtha crack -7.28/-7.08 0.26 Inter-month spread Mean Prev Change SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER naphtha 0.70 0.70 0.00 SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER naphtha (CFR 6.00 5.25 0.75 Japan) SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER gasoil 1.28 1.11 0.17 SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER fuel oil 4.50 3.88 0.63 (Reporting by Loh Bohan; Editing by Joseph Radford)