(For 12-month forward curve, click ) SINGAPORE, Sept 10 Asia's naphtha market strengthened on Monday, with the prompt refining margin inching up to its highest in five months as demand stayed firm. The October margin rose 7 cents to a discount of $5.45 a barrel to Brent crude, according to Reuters data, its highest since April 13. Naphtha cargoes continued to be traded at high premiums. India's Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) sold 35,000 tonnes of naphtha, for October loading, at a record premium of $46.00 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) basis. Gasoil's inter-month spreads and refining margins eased, though supply in the region remained limited. Fuel oil's inter-month spreads held steady in early trade. Fundamentals could ease as higher volumes of Western fuel oil are expected to arrive in Asia this month. Fixed-price swaps for products strengthened, with Brent crude gaining 68 cents to $114.53 a barrel by 0430 GMT from Friday's Asian close. For a full list of swaps trades: NAPHTHA Naphtha CFR Japan's September/October timespread inched up 75 cents to a backwardation of $11.25 a tonne, while the October/November timespread was 25 cents down at $9.75 a tonne. The CFR October crack narrowed 7 cents to a discount of $5.45 and the November discount was 24 cents stronger at $5.98 a barrel to Brent crude. The CFR September swap gained $7.50 to $993.00 a tonne, while the FOB Singapore September swap was 40 cents higher at $108.90 a barrel. GASOIL Gasoil's September/October timespread eased 2 cents to a backwardation of 88 cents a barrel. The October/November backwardation was 2 cents down at 52 cents a barrel. The October crack lost 10 cents to a premium of $18.65, while the November premium was 5 cents lower at $18.64 a barrel to Dubai crude. September's regrade, the spread between jet fuel and gasoil, strengthened 18 cents to a premium of $2.30. The October premium was 8 cents higher at $1.80 a barrel. September and October fixed-price contracts were at $130.91 and $130.03 a barrel respectively, up 41-43 cents, or around 0.3 percent. FUEL OIL Fuel oil's September/October timespread was unchanged at a backwardation of $4.88 a tonne, while the October/November backwardation was 13 cents stronger, at $3.75 a tonne. The October crack widened 22 cents to a discount of $5.73, while November was 21 cents weaker at a discount of $5.79 a barrel to Dubai crude. September and October 180-cst fixed-price swaps were valued at $691.63 and $686.75 a tonne respectively, down $2.00, or around 0.3 percent. PRODUCTS Price Change Pct Change SEPTEMBER naphtha 108.80/109.00 0.40 0.37 OCTOBER naphtha 107.20/107.40 0.45 0.42 SEPTEMBER naphtha 992.75/993.25 7.50 0.76 OCTOBER naphtha 981.50/982.00 6.75 0.69 SEPTEMBER gasoil 130.81/131.01 0.41 0.31 OCTOBER gasoil 129.93/130.13 0.43 0.33 SEPTEMBER fuel oil 691.50/691.75 2.00 0.29 OCTOBER fuel oil 686.50/687.00 2.00 0.29 Product Price Change SEPTEMBER regrade 2.20/2.40 0.18 OCTOBER gasoil crack 18.55/18.75 -0.10 SEPTEMBER 180/380 cst 15.00/15.50 0.63 OCTOBER fuel oil crack -5.83/-5.63 -0.22 OCTOBER jet fuel crack 20.35/20.55 -0.02 OCTOBER naphtha crack -5.55/-5.35 0.07 Inter-month spread Mean Prev Change SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER naphtha 1.60 1.65 -0.05 SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER naphtha (CFR 11.25 10.50 0.75 Japan) SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER gasoil 0.88 0.90 -0.02 SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER fuel oil 4.88 4.88 0.00 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Joseph Radford)