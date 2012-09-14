(For 12-month forward curve, click ) SINGAPORE, Sept 14 Asia's naphtha market extended losses on Friday, with the prompt inter-month spread falling to a three-week low as traders expect the current tight market to ease. The September/October spread dipped $1.50 to a backwardation of $7.00 a tonne in early trade, the lowest since Aug. 24, according to Reuters data. Indian naphtha exports are expected to rise in October, after falling to their lowest in more than three years in September due to refinery turnarounds. Weaker demand from petrochemical makers has also hurt naphtha margins, with the front-month November margin widening to its weakest in more than three weeks. Sentiment in the gasoil market weakened as regional demand dipped, resulting in higher inventory levels in Singapore for the week to Sept. 12, according to data released by state trade agency International Enterprise (IE). Singapore onshore middle distillates stocks rose 503,000 barrels to a two-week high of 9.481 million barrels, the data showed. Fuel oil's inter-month spreads were largely steady in early trade. Despite higher volumes of Western arbitrage arrivals this month, improved demand from China has helped to keep fundamentals balanced. Fixed-price swaps for products strengthened, with Brent crude gaining 76 cents to $116.57 per barrel by 0430 GMT from Thursday's Asian close. For a full list of swaps trades: NAPHTHA Naphtha CFR Japan's September/October and October/November timespreads both weakened $1.50 to a backwardation of $7.00 and $6.50 per tonne, respectively. The CFR November crack widened 75 cents to a discount of $8.35 and the December discount was 50 cents weaker at $8.50 per barrel to Brent crude. The CFR September swap inched up $2.00 to $987.50 per tonne, while the FOB Singapore September swap was up 35 cents to $108.50 per barrel. GASOIL Gasoil's September/October timespread eased 5 cents to a backwardation of 55 cents per barrel. The October/November backwardation was also 1 cent down at 37 cents per barrel. The October crack lost 9 cents to a premium of $18.75, while the November premium was 3 cents lower at $19.03 per barrel to Dubai crude. September's regrade, the spread between jet fuel and gasoil, dropped 28 cents to a premium of $1.90. The October premium was 24 cents lower at $1.18 per barrel. September and October fixed-price contracts were at $133.17 and $132.62 per barrel respectively, up $1.07-$1.12, or 0.8-0.9 percent. FUEL OIL Fuel oil's September/October timespread eased 13 cents to a backwardation of $4.00 per tonne, while the October/November backwardation was 13 cents stronger at $4.25 per tonne. The October crack widened 19 cents to a discount of $6.06 and November was also 16 cents weaker at a discount of $6.07 per barrel to Dubai crude. September and October 180-cst fixed-price swaps were valued at $704.75 and $700.75 per tonne respectively, up $6.50-$6.63, or 0.9-1.0 percent. PRODUCTS Price Change Pct Change SEPTEMBER naphtha 108.40/108.60 0.35 0.32 OCTOBER naphtha 107.40/107.60 0.85 0.80 SEPTEMBER naphtha 987.25/987.75 2.00 0.20 OCTOBER naphtha 980.25/980.75 3.50 0.36 SEPTEMBER gasoil 133.12/133.22 1.07 0.81 OCTOBER gasoil 132.52/132.72 1.12 0.85 SEPTEMBER fuel oil 704.50/705.00 6.50 0.93 OCTOBER fuel oil 700.50/701.00 6.63 0.95 Product Price Change SEPTEMBER regrade 1.80/2.00 -0.28 OCTOBER gasoil crack 18.65/18.85 -0.09 SEPTEMBER 180/380 cst 14.25/14.75 0.00 OCTOBER fuel oil crack -6.16/-5.96 -0.19 OCTOBER jet fuel crack 19.83/20.03 -0.33 NOVEMBER naphtha crack -8.45/-8.25 -0.75 Inter-month spread Mean Prev Change SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER naphtha 1.00 1.50 -0.50 SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER naphtha (CFR 7.00 8.50 -1.50 Japan) SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER gasoil 0.55 0.60 -0.05 SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER fuel oil 4.00 4.13 -0.13 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez) (lee.yennee@thomsonreuters.com; +65 68703823; Reuters Messaging: lee.yennee.reuters.com@reuters.net)