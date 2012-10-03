(For 12-month forward curve, click )
SINGAPORE, Oct 3 Asia's naphtha market erased
gains on Wednesday, as petrochemical makers stayed on the
sidelines over concerns about a slower economy.
The prompt October/November inter-month spread slipped a
dollar to a three-session low of $9.00 a tonne in backwardation,
according to Reuters data.
A recent hike in prices, supported by strong gasoline demand
in the West, has hurt petrochemical margins. Concerns over
slower manufacturing activities have also risen, traders said.
Fuel oil's inter-month spreads remained weak on ample supply
and lacklustre demand.
The gasoil market, on the other hand, received a boost as a
drop in European inventories would see Asian stocks being
shipped to the West.
Gasoil's October/November inter-month spread strengthened to
a two-week high of 60 cents a barrel in backwardation, Reuters
data showed.
Japanese stocks for the week to Sept. 29 fell three percent
to 1.73 million kilolitres, data by the Petroleum Association of
Japan showed.
Fixed-price swaps for all products weakened, with Brent
crude losing 99 cents to $111.15 per barrel by 0430 GMT
from Tuesday's Asian close.
For a full list of swaps trades:
NAPHTHA
Naphtha CFR Japan's October/November lost $1.00 to a
backwardation of $9.00 a tonne, while the November/December
backwardation was 25 cents higher, at $10.00 a tonne.
The CFR November crack widened 1 cent to a discount of $7.15
and the December discount was 9 cents narrower, at $7.34 per
barrel to Brent crude.
The CFR October swap weakened $10.00 to $945.00 per tonne,
while the FOB Singapore October swap was down $1.05 to $103.65
per barrel.
FUEL OIL
Fuel oil's October/November timespread edged down 13 cents
to a backwardation of $2.25 per tonne, while the
October/November backwardation was unchanged at $2.38 per tonne.
The November crack narrowed 27 cents to a discount of $6.48,
while December was 26 cents narrower at a discount of $6.17 per
barrel to Dubai crude.
October and November 180-cst fixed-price swaps were valued
at $661.50 and $659.25 per tonne respectively, down $4.00-$4.13,
or around 0.6 percent.
GASOIL
Gasoil's October/November timespread inched up 3 cents to a
backwardation of 60 cents per barrel. The November/December
backwardation was 4 cents higher at 60 cents per barrel.
The November crack gained 16 cents to a premium of $19.00,
while the December premium was 11 cents higher at $19.07 per
barrel to Dubai crude.
October's regrade, the spread between jet fuel and gasoil,
was unchanged at a premium of $1.65. The November premium was 3
cents higher at $1.25 per barrel.
October and November fixed-price contracts were at $127.50
and $126.90 per barrel respectively, down 70-73 cents, or around
0.6 percent.
PRODUCTS Price Change Pct
Change
OCTOBER naphtha 103.55/103.75 -1.05 -1.00
NOVEMBER naphtha 102.45/102.65 -0.80 -0.77
OCTOBER naphtha 944.75/945.25 -10.00 -1.05
NOVEMBER naphtha 935.75/936.25 -9.00 -0.95
OCTOBER gasoil 127.40/127.60 -0.70 -0.55
NOVEMBER gasoil 126.80/127.00 -0.73 -0.57
OCTOBER fuel oil 661.25/661.75 -4.13 -0.62
NOVEMBER fuel oil 659.00/659.50 -4.00 -0.60
Product Price Change
OCTOBER regrade 1.60/1.70 0.00
NOVEMBER gasoil crack 18.90/19.10 0.16
OCTOBER 180/380 cst 11.50/12.00 0.50
NOVEMBER fuel oil crack -6.58/-6.38 0.27
NOVEMBER jet fuel crack 20.15/20.35 0.19
NOVEMBER naphtha crack -7.25/-7.05 -0.01
Inter-month spread Mean Prev Change
OCTOBER/NOVEMBER naphtha 1.10 1.35 -0.25
OCTOBER/NOVEMBER naphtha (CFR 9.00 10.00 -1.00
Japan)
OCTOBER/NOVEMBER gasoil 0.60 0.57 0.03
OCTOBER/NOVEMBER fuel oil 2.25 2.38 -0.13
(Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)