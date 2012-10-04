(For 12-month forward curve, click )
SINGAPORE, Oct 4 Naphtha's prompt
October/November inter-month premium dropped to a one-week low
on Thursday because of concerns over a slower global economy.
The October/November timespread slipped another $1.25 to a
$7.75 per tonne backwardation or the lowest since September 26,
according to Reuters data.
Fuel oil's prompt October/November inter-month premium
hovered near a 4-month low because of poor demand and an
expected heavy flow of arbitrage cargoes in October.
Gasoil timespreads were mostly steady in early Thursday
trade with the prompt October/November inter-month spread
hovering near a 3-week high in a 62 cents per barrel
backwardation.
Fixed-price swaps for all products weakened, with Brent
crude losing $2.12 to $108.55 per barrel by 0430 GMT
from Wednesday's Asian close.
For a full list of swaps trades:
NAPHTHA
Naphtha CFR Japan's October/November lost $1.25 to a
backwardation of $7.75 a tonne, while the November/December
backwardation was $1.00 per tonne lower, at $7.50 a tonne.
The CFR November crack widened 55 cents to a discount of
$8.11 and the December discount was 34 cents narrower, at $8.18
per barrel to Brent crude.
The CFR October swap weakened $25.25 to $911.75 per tonne,
while the FOB Singapore October swap was down $2.05 to $100.55
per barrel.
FUEL OIL
Fuel oil's October/November timespread inched up 13 cents to
a backwardation of $2.00 per tonne, while the November/December
backwardation was unchanged at $2.25 per tonne.
Both the November and December cracks narrowed 47 cents to a
discount of $6.30 and $6.01 per barrel to Dubai crude,
respectively.
October and November 180-cst fixed-price swaps were valued
at $644.50 and $642.50 per tonne respectively, down
$11.88-$12.00, or around 1.83 percent.
GASOIL
Gasoil's October/November timespread inched down 3 cents to
a backwardation of 62 cents per barrel. The November/December
backwardation was 1 cent lower at 60 cents per barrel.
The November crack gained $1.67 to a premium of $20.74,
while the December premium was $1.68 higher at $20.78 per barrel
to Dubai crude.
October's regrade, the spread between jet fuel and gasoil,
was unchanged at a premium of $1.65. The November premium was
similarly flat at $1.23 per barrel.
October and November fixed-price contracts were at $126.51
and $125.89 per barrel respectively, down 65-68 cents, or around
0.51-0.53 percent.
PRODUCTS Price Change Pct Change
OCTOBER naphtha 100.45/100.65 -2.05 -2.00
NOVEMBER naphtha 99.30/99.50 -1.90 -1.88
OCTOBER naphtha 911.63/911.88 -25.25 -2.69
NOVEMBER naphtha 903.75/904.25 -24.00 -2.59
OCTOBER gasoil 126.41/126.61 -0.68 -0.53
NOVEMBER gasoil 125.84/125.94 -0.65 -0.51
OCTOBER fuel oil 644.25/644.75 -11.88 -1.81
NOVEMBER fuel oil 642.25/642.75 -12.00 -1.83
Product Price Change
OCTOBER regrade 1.60/1.70 0.00
NOVEMBER gasoil crack 20.64/20.84 1.67
OCTOBER 180/380 cst 12.00/12.50 0.13
NOVEMBER fuel oil crack -6.40/-6.20 0.47
NOVEMBER jet fuel crack 21.87/22.07 1.67
NOVEMBER naphtha crack -8.21/-8.01 -0.55
Inter-month spread Mean Prev Change
OCTOBER/NOVEMBER naphtha 1.15 1.30 -0.15
OCTOBER/NOVEMBER naphtha (CFR 7.75 9.00 -1.25
Japan)
OCTOBER/NOVEMBER gasoil 0.62 0.65 -0.03
OCTOBER/NOVEMBER fuel oil 2.00 1.88 0.13
(Reporting by Bohan Loh,; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)