(For 12-month forward curve, click ) SINGAPORE, Nov 2 Naphtha inter-month premiums continued on an upward trend on Friday with cracks surging to an eight-and-a-half-month high amid strong demand and tight physical supply. Underscoring the firm sentiment in the market, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd fetched a new record premium of $47.00 a tonne to Middle East quotes for a December loading cargo it sold to Total on a free-on-board basis. Demand from Northeast Asian petrochemical makers also emerged on Friday morning with South Korea's Honam Petrochemical heard to be seeking first-half December shipments to Yeosu and Daesan. Honam last bought first-half December naphtha at a premium of $18.50 a tonne to Japan quotes on a cost-and-freight basis. Fuel oil's timespreads, however, were weak in subdued early Friday trade. The prompt viscosity spread, the different between 180cst and 380cst prices, sank to a five-and-a-half-month low while the prompt November/December timespread hovered at a more than two-year low. Lacklustre demand from utilities and marine bunker fuel coupled with a glut in supply were the key factors cited for the continued drop in fuel oil derivative prices. Around 4.7 million tonnes of Western fuel oil are expected to arrive at Asian ports in November. Although lower than October's 5.2 million tonnes, demand was not sufficient to absorb the volumes, traders said. In gasoil, prompt timespreads were generally firmer after some regional demand emerged from the Philippines. The prompt regrade spread, the differential between jet and gasoil prices, tanked to its lowest since August on expectations of weak jet fuel demand after Hurricane Sandy's rampage across the U.S east coast. Front-month December Brent futures drop 69 cents per barrel to $107.95 per barrel from Thursday's Asia close. For a full list of swaps trades: FUEL OIL Fuel oil's November/December timespread was steady in a $1.50 a tonne contango, a more than two-year low, according to Reuters data. The December/January contract inched up 13 cents to stand in a $1.25 a tonne contango. The January/February timespread also rose 13 cents to a 50 cents a tonne contango. The December crack was valued 20 cents narrower at a $9.21 discount to Dubai. The January crack was also 13 cents narrower at an $8.32 discount to Dubai crude. The November, December 180-cst fixed-price swaps were at $620.50 and $622.00 a tonne, down 25 cents. NAPHTHA Naphtha CFR Japan's November/December timespread was $1.00 a tonne higher at a backwardation of $13.50. The December/January contract was also $1.00 a tonne higher at a backwardation of $11.50. The CFR December crack was 86 cents narrower at a discount of $5.01 and the January discount was 44 cents narrower at $5.45 per barrel to Brent crude. The CFR November swap rose $2.50 to $940.00 per tonne, while the FOB Singapore November swap firmed 20 cents to $103.15 per barrel. GASOIL Gasoil's November/December timespread was 4 cents higher in a backwardation of 72 cents per barrel. The December/January contango was steady at $1.15 per barrel. The December crack dropped 55 cents to a premium of $18.43, while the January premium was 60 cents lower at $20.28 per barrel to Dubai crude. November's regrade, the spread between jet fuel and gasoil, was at a premium of 70 cents. The December premium stood at 90 cents per barrel. November and December fixed-price contracts were at $124.05 and $123.33 per barrel respectively, down 75-79 cents. PRODUCTS Price Change Pct Change NOVEMBER naphtha 103.05/103.25 0.20 0.19 DECEMBER naphtha 101.25/101.45 0.05 0.05 NOVEMBER naphtha 939.75/940.25 2.50 0.27 DECEMBER naphtha 926.25/926.75 1.50 0.16 NOVEMBER gasoil 124.00/124.10 -0.75 -0.60 DECEMBER gasoil 123.23/123.43 -0.79 -0.64 NOVEMBER fuel oil 620.25/620.75 -0.25 -0.04 DECEMBER fuel oil 621.75/622.25 -0.25 -0.04 Product Price Change NOVEMBER regrade 0.60/0.80 -0.10 DECEMBER gasoil crack 18.33/18.53 -0.55 NOVEMBER 180/380 cst 8.00/8.50 -0.50 DECEMBER fuel oil crack -9.31/-9.11 0.20 DECEMBER jet fuel crack 19.23/19.43 -0.45 DECEMBER naphtha crack -5.11/-4.91 0.86 Inter-month spread Mean Prev Change NOVEMBER/DECEMBER naphtha 1.80 1.65 0.15 NOVEMBER/DECEMBER naphtha (CFR 13.50 12.50 1.00 Japan) NOVEMBER/DECEMBER gasoil 0.72 0.68 0.04 NOVEMBER/DECEMBER fuel oil -1.50 -1.50 0.00 (Reporting by Bohan Loh; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)