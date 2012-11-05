(For 12-month forward curve, click ) SINGAPORE, Nov 5 Naphtha inter-month premiums surged to an eight-month high in early Monday trade on the back of robust demand and snug supply. The prompt November/December timespread has been on a steady uptrend since mid-October but traders continue to see a firmer contract as more demand is expected to emerge for second-half December shipments. In fuel oil, prompt timespreads rebounded from an over two-year low on the back of a supply glut and lacklustre demand from utilities and marine bunker fuel. The viscosity spread, the differential between 180cst and 380cst prices, was steady at around a five-and-half-month low. Gasoil timespreads were marginally firmer in early Monday subdued trade. Gasoil supply is expected to increase going into December as refineries return from maintenance and more cargoes would be offered out of Taiwan when CPC Corp starts up its new 80,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) residual fluid catalytic cracking unit. Front-month December Brent futures drop $1.67 per barrel to $106.04 per barrel from Friday's Asia close. For a full list of swaps trades: FUEL OIL Fuel oil's November/December timespread firmed 50 cents to a $1.50 a tonne contango. The December/January contract fell 25 cents to stand in a $2.00 a tonne contango. The January/February timespread also dropped 13 cents to a $1.00 cents a tonne contango. The December crack was valued 16 cents narrower at a $9.22 discount to Dubai. The January crack was also 15 cents narrower at an $8.26 discount to Dubai crude. The November, December 180-cst fixed-price swaps were at $608.00 and $609.50 a tonne, down $8.75-$9.25. NAPHTHA Naphtha CFR Japan's November/December timespread was $1.00 a tonne higher at a backwardation of $14.50. The December/January contract was 50 cents a tonne weaker at a backwardation of $11.00. The CFR December crack was 77 cents wider at a discount of $5.71 and the January discount was 84 cents wider at $6.22 per barrel to Brent crude. The CFR November swap dropped $21.00 to $917.50 per tonne, while the FOB Singapore November swap dropped $2.30 to $101.15 per barrel. GASOIL Gasoil's November/December timespread was flat in a backwardation of 68 cents per barrel. The December/January contango rose 5 cents to $1.10 per barrel. The December crack dropped 4 cents to a premium of $18.36, while the January premium was 14 cents lower at $20.11 per barrel to Dubai crude. November's regrade, the spread between jet fuel and gasoil, was at a premium of 78 cents. The December premium stood at 70 cents per barrel. November and December fixed-price contracts were at $122.03 and $121.35 per barrel respectively, down $1.62. PRODUCTS Price Change Pct Change NOVEMBER naphtha 101.05/101.25 -2.30 -2.22 DECEMBER naphtha 99.20/99.40 -2.30 -2.26 NOVEMBER naphtha 917.25/917.75 -21.00 -2.24 DECEMBER naphtha 902.75/903.25 -22.00 -2.38 NOVEMBER gasoil 121.93/122.13 -1.62 -1.31 DECEMBER gasoil 121.30/121.40 -1.62 -1.32 NOVEMBER fuel oil 607.75/608.25 -8.75 -1.42 DECEMBER fuel oil 609.25/609.75 -9.25 -1.49 Product Price Change NOVEMBER regrade 0.73/0.83 0.12 DECEMBER gasoil crack 18.26/18.46 -0.04 NOVEMBER 180/380 cst 7.00/7.50 -0.50 DECEMBER fuel oil crack -9.32/-9.12 0.16 DECEMBER jet fuel crack 18.96/19.16 -0.02 DECEMBER naphtha crack -5.81/-5.61 -0.77 Inter-month spread Mean Prev Change NOVEMBER/DECEMBER naphtha 1.85 1.85 0.00 NOVEMBER/DECEMBER naphtha (CFR 14.50 13.50 1.00 Japan) NOVEMBER/DECEMBER gasoil 0.68 0.68 0.00 NOVEMBER/DECEMBER fuel oil -1.50 -2.00 0.50 (Reporting by Bohan Loh; Editing by Anand Basu)