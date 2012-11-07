(For 12-month forward curve, click ) SINGAPORE, Nov 7 Fuel oil inter-month timespreads inched up in subdued early trade on Wednesday, but traders still see further weakness due to lacklustre demand and a glut in supply. Expectations of weak demand and poor manufacturing data going into December also weighed on sentiment, along with some concerns of a heavy inflow of Western arbitrage cargoes in December. A preliminary survey of ship brokers and traders, however, showed 3.5 million tonnes of fuel oil were seen berthing at Asian ports in December, down from 4.7 million tonnes in November. Reflecting the weak sentiment, fuel oil's prompt crack dropped to an over 18-month low at a discount of $10.76 per barrel to Dubai, according to Reuters data. In naphtha, the prompt timespread eased from an eight-month high but traders said fundamentals remained strong as players were still willing to pay steep premiums for November loading Indian shipments to plug short positions. Gasoil inter-month premiums were marginally lower in early Wednesday trade after more supply emerged amid tepid demand. Regrade spreads were mixed in subdued trade. Front-month December Brent futures rose $3.34 per barrel to $110.69 per barrel from Tuesday's Asia close. For a full list of swaps trades: FUEL OIL Fuel oil's November/December timespread inched up 25 cents to a $3.25 a tonne contango. The December/January contract was also 25 cents higher in a $2.75 a tonne contango. The January/February timespread also firmed 25 cents to a $2.00 cents a tonne contango. The December crack was valued 69 cents wider at a $10.76 discount to Dubai, the lowest since May 2011 according to Reuters data. The January crack was also 72 cents wider at a $9.67 discount to Dubai crude. The November, December 180-cst fixed-price swaps were at $622.13 and $625.38 a tonne, up $16.13-16.38. NAPHTHA Naphtha CFR Japan's November/December timespread was flat at a backwardation of $13.00. The December/January contract was 50 cents a tonne higher at a backwardation of $9.75. The CFR December crack was 37 cents wider at a discount of $6.44 and the January discount was 31 cents wider at $6.59 per barrel to Brent crude. The CFR November swap rose $26.75 to $951.25 per tonne, while the FOB Singapore November swap gained $2.65 to $104.65 per barrel. GASOIL Gasoil's November/December timespread was 8 cents lower in a backwardation of 60 cents per barrel. The December/January contango is steady at 95 cents per barrel. The December crack rose 20 cents to a premium of $18.10, while the January premium was 21 cents higher at $19.72 per barrel to Dubai crude. November's regrade, the spread between jet fuel and gasoil, was at a premium of $1.13. The December premium stood at 95 cents per barrel. November and December fixed-price contracts were at $125.67 and $125.07 per barrel respectively, up $2.69-2.77. PRODUCTS Price Change Pct Change NOVEMBER naphtha 104.55/104.75 2.65 2.60 DECEMBER naphtha 102.60/102.80 2.55 2.55 NOVEMBER naphtha 951.13/951.38 26.75 2.89 DECEMBER naphtha 938.00/938.50 26.75 2.93 NOVEMBER gasoil 125.62/125.72 3.29 2.69 DECEMBER gasoil 125.02/125.12 3.37 2.77 NOVEMBER fuel oil 622.00/622.25 16.38 2.70 DECEMBER fuel oil 625.25/625.50 16.13 2.65 Product Price Change NOVEMBER regrade 1.03/1.23 0.03 DECEMBER gasoil crack 18.00/18.20 0.20 NOVEMBER 180/380 cst 9.00/9.50 0.38 DECEMBER fuel oil crack -10.86/-10.66 -0.69 DECEMBER jet fuel crack 18.95/19.15 0.17 DECEMBER naphtha crack -6.54/-6.34 -0.37 Inter-month spread Mean Prev Change NOVEMBER/DECEMBER naphtha 1.95 1.85 0.10 NOVEMBER/DECEMBER naphtha (CFR 13.00 13.00 0.00 Japan) NOVEMBER/DECEMBER gasoil 0.60 0.68 -0.08 NOVEMBER/DECEMBER fuel oil -3.25 -3.50 0.25 (Reporting by Bohan Loh; Editing by Richard Pullin)