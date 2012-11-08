(For 12-month forward curve, click ) SINGAPORE, Nov 8 Fuel oil inter-month timespreads were mostly stronger throughout the 12-month forward curve as traders were seen buying after weeks of decline in prices. However, fundamentals remained weak due to lacklustre demand and a glut in supply. A weaker demand outlook from China teapot refiners also depressed sentiment among traders. China's biggest operator of teapot refineries, ChemChina, is set to win an annual crude import quota of 10 million tonnes starting from 2013, according to industry sources. A J.P. Morgan note said this could increase China's exports of light products, while suppressing its fuel oil imports. Fuel oil's East-West (EW) spread, the differential between Asian and European fuel oil prices, also dropped to a more than one-year low, according to Reuters data, as traders sold the contract down to prevent more arbitrage volumes that could exacerbate the current glut in supply. In naphtha, timespreads eased further but traders said fundamentals remained strong as players were still willing to pay high premiums for November and December shipments. Inter-month premiums were mostly weaker across the 12-month forward curve. Gasoil timespreads were also weaker in early Thursday trade amid higher supply and tepid demand. Regrade spreads were also lower as physical demand has begun to taper off according to traders. Front-month December Brent futures dropped $3.16 per barrel to $107.36 per barrel from Wednesday's Asia close. For a full list of swaps trades: FUEL OIL Fuel oil's November/December timespread inched up 63 cents to a $3.25 a tonne contango. The December/January contract was also 63 cents higher in a $2.25 a tonne contango. The January/February timespread also firmed 25 cents to a $1.25 cents a tonne contango. The December crack was valued 62 cents narrower at a $9.63 discount to Dubai. The January crack was also 50 cents narrower at a $8.63 discount to Dubai crude. The November, December 180-cst fixed-price swaps were at $609.13 and $612.38 a tonne, down $14.88-15.50. NAPHTHA Naphtha CFR Japan's November/December timespread was 75 cents lower at a backwardation of $13.00. The December/January contract was 50 cents a tonne weaker at a backwardation of $9.50. The CFR December crack was 37 cents wider at a discount of $6.89 and the January discount was 42 cents wider at $7.12 per barrel to Brent crude. The CFR November swap dropped $32.50 to $917.25 per tonne, while the FOB Singapore November swap lost $2.85 to $102.00 per barrel. GASOIL Gasoil's November/December timespread was 9 cents lower in a backwardation of 40 cents per barrel. The December/January contango is also 15 cents lower at $1.50 per barrel. The December crack rose 78 cents to a premium of $18.45, while the January premium was 91 cents higher at $20.60 per barrel to Dubai crude. November's regrade, the spread between jet fuel and gasoil, was at a premium of $1.15. The December premium stood at $1.07per barrel. November and December fixed-price contracts were at $122.69 and $122.29 per barrel respectively, down $2.22-2.31. PRODUCTS Price Change Pct Change NOVEMBER naphtha 101.90/102.10 -2.85 -2.72 DECEMBER naphtha 100.05/100.25 -2.70 -2.63 NOVEMBER naphtha 917.13/917.38 -32.50 -3.42 DECEMBER naphtha 904.00/904.50 -31.75 -3.39 NOVEMBER gasoil 122.64/122.74 -2.31 -1.85 DECEMBER gasoil 122.24/122.34 -2.22 -1.78 NOVEMBER fuel oil 609.00/609.25 -14.88 -2.38 DECEMBER fuel oil 612.25/612.50 -15.50 -2.47 Product Price Change NOVEMBER regrade 1.10/1.20 -0.07 DECEMBER gasoil crack 18.35/18.55 0.78 NOVEMBER 180/380 cst 10.00/10.50 0.25 DECEMBER fuel oil crack -9.73/-9.53 0.62 DECEMBER jet fuel crack 19.42/19.62 0.75 DECEMBER naphtha crack -6.99/-6.79 -0.37 Inter-month spread Mean Prev Change NOVEMBER/DECEMBER naphtha 1.85 2.00 -0.15 NOVEMBER/DECEMBER naphtha (CFR 13.00 13.75 -0.75 Japan) NOVEMBER/DECEMBER gasoil 0.40 0.49 -0.09 NOVEMBER/DECEMBER fuel oil -3.25 -3.88 0.63 (Reporting by Bohan Loh; Editing by Anand Basu)