* Reuters has expanded its Asia Oil Swaps Forward Curve coverage to include the East-West components * For more information: SINGAPORE, April 30 Asia's naphtha market weakened on Monday, with the prompt intermonth spread falling to its lowest level in more than three months on expectations of additional supplies coming into the market. The May/June spread fell 75 cents to $5.75 a tonne in early trade, the weakest since January 25, Reuters data showed. India and Saudi Arabia are expected to restore naphtha exports as soon as refineries at the two countries come back online after outages and maintenance. The gasoil market remained supported by more spot demand from Vietnam. Its May/June spread gained 3 cents to a four-session high of minus 14 cents a barrel. Fuel oil's spreads, on the other hand, were largely unchanged along its 12-month forward curve as the market remained quiet in early trade. Fixed-price contracts for the products rose, except fuel oil and naphtha CFR Japan, as Brent crude inched up 24 cents to $119.60 a barrel by 0430 GMT from Friday's Asian close. For a full list of swaps trades: NAPHTHA Naphtha CFR Japan's May/June timespread eased 75 cents to a backwardation of $5.75, while the June/July backwardation was $1.00 weaker at $4.00 a tonne. The CFR June crack lost 99 cents to a discount of $9.74, while the July discount widened 90 cents to $9.75 a barrel to Brent crude. The CFR May swap fell $7.50 to $994.50 a tonne, while the FOB Singapore May swap was 15 cents up at $110.45 a barrel. GASOIL Gasoil's May/June timespread inched up 3 cents to a contango of 14 cents, the highest since last Wednesday, while the June/July backwardation was 1 cent up at 4 cents a barrel. The May crack lost 29 cents to a premium of $16.48, while the June premium was 26 cents lower at $17.20 a barrel to Dubai crude. May's regrade, the spread between jet fuel and gasoil, edged up 16 cents to a premium of 50 cents, while the June premium was also 16 cents stronger at 50 cents a barrel. The May and June fixed-price contracts were at $132.90 and $133.04 respectively, up 17-20 cents, or 0.1-0.2 percent, a barrel. FUEL OIL Fuel oil's May/June and June/July timespreads were unchanged at a backwardation of $4.25 and $4.38 a tonne, respectively. The May crack fell 53 cents to a discount of $4.63, while the June discount widened 47 cents to a discount of $4.72 a barrel to Dubai crude. The May and June 180-cst fixed-price swaps were valued at $726.63 and $722.25 respectively, both down 25 cents, or 0.03 percent, a tonne. PRODUCTS Price Change Pct Change MAY naphtha 110.40/110.50 0.15 0.14 JUNE naphtha 109.05/109.15 0.20 0.18 MAY naphtha 994.25/994.75 -7.50 -0.75 JUNE naphtha 988.50/989.00 -6.75 -0.68 MAY gasoil 132.80/133.00 0.20 0.15 JUNE gasoil 132.94/133.14 0.17 0.13 MAY fuel oil 726.50/726.75 -0.25 -0.03 JUNE fuel oil 722.00/722.50 -0.25 -0.03 Product Price Change MAY regrade 0.40/0.60 0.16 MAY gasoil crack 17.10/17.30 -0.29 MAY 180/380 cst 10.00/10.50 0.38 MAY fuel oil crack -4.82/-4.62 -0.53 MAY jet fuel crack 17.60/17.80 -0.13 JUNE naphtha crack -9.84/-9.64 -0.99 Inter-month spread Mean Prev Change MAY/JUNE naphtha 1.35 1.40 -0.05 MAY/JUNE naphtha (CFR Japan) 5.75 6.50 -0.75 MAY/JUNE gasoil -0.14 -0.17 0.03 MAY/JUNE fuel oil 4.38 4.38 0.00 (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Ed Davies)