(For 12-month forward curve, click ) SINGAPORE, July 16 Asia's fuel oil front-month crack stood at an 8-week low on Monday, as weak demand for marine fuels continued to depress sentiment. "Sales at our Singapore port were definitely slower this month but other ports are still doing well," said a Singapore-based bunker trader. Singapore marine fuel sales fell 8.5 percent in June month-on-month to a three-month low as vessel arrivals slipped, according to data from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore. Total volumes for June stood at 3.647 million tonnes down from an all-time high of almost 4 million tonnes in May. Cracks for gasoil and naphtha also eased to a one-and-a-half week low because of strengthening Brent crude but demand for physical cargoes continued to be seen firm. India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) sold gasoline, gasoil and naphtha at sharply higher premiums, reflecting strong fundamentals. August fixed-price swaps for all products were firmer as Brent crude rose 81 cents to $101.45 per barrel by 0430 GMT from Friday's Asian close. FUEL OIL CRACKS AT 8-WEEK LOW The August fuel oil crack stood at an 8-week low of a $4.47 per barrel discount to Dubai crude according to Reuters data. The September contract was at a $4.48 discount per barrel to Dubai crude. Fuel oil inter-month timespreads were largely stable from the previous session except the September/October intermonth spread which fell 13 ce n ts to a $2.50 per tonne backwardation. The August/September inter-month which turns prompt today stood at a $2.75 per tonne backwardation. August and September 180-cst fixed-price swaps were valued at $613.00 and $610.25 per tonne, respectively, up $4.25 per tonne or 0.70 percent. GASOIL CRACKS EASE TO 1.5-WEEK LOW Asia's gasoil cracks eased to a one-and-a-half week low but demand for physical cargoes continued to be seen firm ahead of Ramadan. Some traders raised concerns that demand had begun to be stifled as diesel premiums shot past the three-year high mark on July 11. Gasoil timespreads were mostly weaker in early trade with the prompt August/September spread falling 5 cents to a backwardation of 25 cents. The September/October intermonth spread also fell 3 cents to a 18 cents backwardation. The August crack declined 15 cents to a premium of $16.89 a barrel to Dubai crude. The September crack dropped 10 cents to a premium of $17.06 a barrel to Dubai crude. August and September fixed-priced contracts were at $115.67 and $115.42 per barrel, respectively, up 77-82 cents or 0.67-0.72 percent. The August regrade, the spread between jet fuel and gasoil, was flat at 88 cents while the September regrade inched down 3 cents to $1.08. NAPHTHA FUNDAMENTALS SEEN STRONG Fundamentals for the Asia naphtha market continued to be seen as strong even after cracks eased to a one-and-a-half week low. The CFR September naphtha crack was 70 cents lower at a discount of $9.84 to Brent crude. The CFR October crack fell 63 cents to a discount of $9.56 to Brent crude. The front-month Auust/September inter-month spread also eased 50 cents per tonne to a $3.50 per tonne backwardation. The August/September intermonth spread fell 50 cents to a $3.00 per tonne backwardation. The CFR July swap was 50 cents higher at $828.00 per tonne, while the FOB Singapore July swap was $1.05 stronger at $90.80 per barrel. PRODUCTS Price Change Pct Change AUGUST naphtha 90.70/90.90 1.05 1.17 SEPTEMBER naphtha 90.10/90.30 1.00 1.12 AUGUST naphtha 827.88/828.13 0.50 0.06 SEPTEMBER naphtha 824.25/824.75 1.00 0.12 AUGUST gasoil 115.57/115.77 0.77 0.67 SEPTEMBER gasoil 115.32/115.52 0.82 0.72 AUGUST fuel oil 612.75/613.25 4.25 0.70 SEPTEMBER fuel oil 610.00/610.50 4.25 0.70 Product Price Change AUGUST regrade 0.78/0.98 0.00 AUGUST gasoil crack 16.79/16.99 -0.15 AUGUST 180/380 cst 11.50/11.75 0.00 AUGUST fuel oil crack -4.57/-4.37 -0.27 AUGUST jet fuel crack 17.67/17.87 -0.15 SEPTEMBER naphtha crack -9.94/-9.74 -0.70 Inter-month spread Mean Prev Change AUGUST/SEPTEMBER naphtha 0.60 0.55 0.05 AUGUST/SEPTEMBER naphtha (CFR 3.50 4.00 -0.50 Japan) AUGUST/SEPTEMBER gasoil 0.25 0.30 -0.05 AUGUST/SEPTEMBER fuel oil 2.75 2.75 0.00 (Reporting by Loh Bohan; Editing by Ed Davies)