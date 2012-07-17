(For 12-month forward curve, click ) SINGAPORE, July 17 Asia's gasoil front-month timespread stood at more than a one-week low on Tuesday while other product cracks continued to come under pressure by surging Brent crude. Despite weaker gasoil timespreads, demand in the physical market continued to be seen robust amid tight supply. Sentiment was firm after India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) sold an early August loading gasoil cargo at a premium of $3 a barrel above Middle East quotes, the highest in at least two years. Further physical demand for gasoil was also seen emerging from Indonesia ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan when travel increases. On the other hand, the August/September timespreads for both Asia's fuel oil and naphtha firmed in early Tuesday trade. August fixed-price swaps for all products were higher as Brent crude rose $2.18 to $103.51 per barrel by 0430 GMT from Monday's Asian close. GASOIL SPREADS FALL TO MORE THAN ONE-WEEK LOW Gasoil spreads were at their lowest in over a week but traders continued to see strong fundamentals in the physical market on anticipation of more demand ahead of Ramadan. The front-month August/September timespread fell 4 cents to a 26 cents per tonne backwardation the lowest since July 5 according to Reuters data. The September/October timespread inched down 1 cent to a 14 cents per tonne backwardation. The August crack also dropped 15 cents to a premium of $16.94 a barrel to Dubai crude, its lowest since July 5 according to Reuters data. The September crack stood at a premium of $17.06 a barrel to Dubai crude, 14 cents lower than the Monday's Asian close. August and September fixed-priced contracts were at $117.52 and $117.26 per barrel, respectively, up $2.00-2.04 cents or 1.73-1.77 percent. The August regrade, the spread between jet fuel and gasoil, was 12 cents higher at 98 cents while the September regrade was flat at to $1.23. FUEL OIL CRACKS SINK TO NINE-WEEK LOW The August fuel oil crack sank to a 9-week low of a $4.70 per barrel discount to Dubai crude according to Reuters data. The September contract stood at a $4.74 discount per barrel to Dubai crude. Fueloil cracks remain under pressure because of poor demand for marine fuels and teapot refiners in China. The August/September and September/October front-month timespreads, on the other hand, rose 13 cents and 38 cents respectively to a backwardation of $2.75 and $2.63 per tonne. August and September 180-cst fixed-price swaps were valued at $623.24 and $620.49 per tonne, respectively, up $11.87-11.99 per tonne or 1.95-1.96 percent. NAPHTHA CRACKS REBOUND TO ONE-WEEK HIGH ON DEMAND Naphtha cracks rebounded to a one-week high on robust demand from petrochemical makers. Lucrative petrochemical margins encouraged more cracker operators to ramp up run rates to full capacity. The CFR September naphtha crack was 13 cents higher at a $9.01 per barrel discount to Brent crude while the October naphtha crack inched 2 cents down to $8.84 per barrel discount to Brent. The front-month August/September inter-month spread also rose 25 cents per tonne to a $4.50 per tonne backwardation. The August/September intermonth spread firmed 50 cents to a $3.50 per tonne backwardation. The CFR August swap was $21.00 higher at $855.00 per tonne, while the FOB Singapore August swap was $1.80 stronger at $92.80 per barrel. PRODUCTS Price Change Pct Change AUGUST naphtha 92.70/92.90 1.80 1.98 SEPTEMBER naphtha 92.10/92.30 1.80 1.99 AUGUST naphtha 854.75/855.25 21.00 2.52 SEPTEMBER naphtha 850.25/850.75 20.75 2.50 AUGUST gasoil 117.42/117.62 2.00 1.73 SEPTEMBER gasoil 117.21/117.31 2.04 1.77 AUGUST fuel oil 622.99/623.49 11.99 1.96 SEPTEMBER fuel oil 620.24/620.74 11.87 1.95 Product Price Change AUGUST regrade 1.00/1.20 0.12 AUGUST gasoil crack 16.84/17.04 -0.15 AUGUST 180/380 cst 11.50/12.00 0.25 AUGUST fuel oil crack -4.80/-4.60 -0.31 AUGUST jet fuel crack 17.94/18.14 -0.03 SEPTEMBER naphtha crack -9.11/-8.91 0.13 Inter-month spread Mean Prev Change AUGUST/SEPTEMBER naphtha 0.60 0.60 0.00 AUGUST/SEPTEMBER naphtha (CFR 4.50 4.25 0.25 Japan) AUGUST/SEPTEMBER gasoil 0.26 0.30 -0.04 AUGUST/SEPTEMBER fuel oil 2.75 2.63 0.13 (Reporting by Loh Bohan; Editing by)