(For 12-month forward curve, click ) SINGAPORE, July 19 Brent crude premiums to Middle East Dubai rose to an eight-week high of $3.69 per barrel on Thursday after the Western benchmark steadied above $105 per barrel, the highest in seven weeks. The firm front-month Brent/Dubai Exchange of Futures for Swaps (EFS) was also attributed to strength seen for Brent crude inter-month timespreads, which have been on an uptrend since July 3 when valuations flipped from a contango to a backwardation according to Reuters data. The front-month September/October Brent inter-month timespread stood at an 83 cents per barrel backwardation at 0430 GMT. Timespreads and cracks for products were, however, mixed amid subdued early trade. August fixed-price swaps for all products were higher following a $2.13 per barrel surge in Brent crude by 0430 GMT from Wednesday's Asian close. GASOIL SPREADS REBOUND TO 1-WEEK HIGH Asia's gasoil inter-month timespreads rebounded to a one-week high as further emerging demand continued to absorb limited stock availability. The front-month August/September timespread inched up 2 cents to a backwardation of 48 cents per tonne, while the September/October differential was 4 cents higher at a 26 cents per tonne backwardation. August and September gasoil cracks were 44 cents higher at a $17.57 and $17.48 per barrel premium to Dubai crude. Fixed-priced August and September contracts were up $2.34-2.36 at $120.24 and $119.76, respectively. The August regrade, the spread between jet fuel and gasoil, was 3 cents lower at 88 cents while the September regrade dropped 8 cents to $1.15. NAPHTHA TIMESPREAD EASES AMID FIRM FUNDAMENTALS Asia's naphtha inter-month timespreads fell in early Thursday trade, but fundamentals continued to be seen firm in the physical market as petrochemical makers ramp up cracker runs to take advantage of lucrative margins. The prompt August/September timespread fell 38 cents to a backwardation of $5.00 per tonne, while the September/October timespread inched down 25 cents to a $4.00 per tonne backwardation. The CFR September naphtha crack fell 81 cents to a $9.69 per barrel discount to Brent crude, while the October naphtha crack dropped 60 cents to a $9.30 per barrel discount to Brent. The CFR August swap was $11.50 higher at $871.50 per tonne, while the FOB Singapore August swap was $1.85 stronger at $95.75 per barrel. FUEL OIL TIMESPREADS FLAT, CRACKS WEAK Asia's fuel oil inter-month timespreads were mostly flat in early Thursday trade, but its cracks continued to come under pressure because of weak physical demand for marine fuels. The front-month August crack dropped 21 cents to a discount of $4.67 to Dubai crude. The September crack also fell 19 cents to a discount of $4.72 per barrel to Dubai crude. The front-month August/September timespread was flat at a $2.88 per tonne backwardation. The September/October timespread however, gained 25 cents to a $2.75 per tonne backwardation. August and September 180-cst fixed-price swaps were valued at $637.00 and $634.13 per tonne, respectively, up $11.13 per tonne or 1.78-1.79 percent. PRODUCTS Price Change Pct Change AUGUST naphtha 95.65/95.85 1.85 1.97 SEPTEMBER naphtha 94.80/95.00 1.80 1.93 AUGUST naphtha 871.25/871.75 11.50 1.34 SEPTEMBER naphtha 866.25/866.75 11.88 1.39 AUGUST gasoil 120.14/120.34 2.36 2.00 SEPTEMBER gasoil 119.71/119.81 2.34 1.99 AUGUST fuel oil 636.75/637.25 11.13 1.78 SEPTEMBER fuel oil 634.00/634.25 11.13 1.79 Product Price Change AUGUST regrade 0.83/0.93 -0.03 AUGUST gasoil crack 17.47/17.67 0.44 AUGUST 180/380 cst 11.50/12.00 0.00 AUGUST fuel oil crack -4.77/-4.57 -0.21 AUGUST jet fuel crack 18.35/18.55 0.41 SEPTEMBER naphtha crack -9.79/-9.59 -0.81 Inter-month spread Mean Prev Change AUGUST/SEPTEMBER naphtha 0.85 0.80 0.05 AUGUST/SEPTEMBER naphtha (CFR 5.00 5.38 -0.38 Japan) AUGUST/SEPTEMBER gasoil 0.48 0.46 0.02 AUGUST/SEPTEMBER fuel oil 2.88 2.88 0.00 (Reporting by Loh Bohan; Editing by Chris Lewis)