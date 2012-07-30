(For 12-month forward curve, click ) SINGAPORE, July 30 Front-month fuel oil timespreads rebounded to a two-week high on Monday as demand from Chinese teapot refiners crept in and on buying support from Total and Vitol in the previous week, traders said. Meanwhile, naphtha timespreads have been on a steady downtrend since the middle of July amid rising Brent crude prices that has begun stifling demand from petrochemical makers. Naphtha bids/offers remained in a wide range amid poor liquidity reflecting the prevailing weak sentiment in the market. Gasoil timespreads were steady at more than six-month high on robust demand for physical cargoes and limited availability. The front-month Brent/Dubai Exchange of Futures for Swaps (EFS) was valued at $4.10 per barrel. August fixed-price swaps for all products were higher, following a $1.20 per barrel increase in Brent crude by 0430 GMT from Friday's Asian close. FUEL OIL SPREADS REBOUND TO 2-WEEK HIGH Fuel oil spreads rebounded to a two-week high following the emergence of demand from Chinese teapot refiners and buying support from Total and Vitol in the previous week. China's independent refiners are also called teapot refiners as they operate relatively smaller facilities compared to state-owned companies such as Sinopec and PetroChina. Total had bought at least 225,000 tonnes worth of the 180 cst fuel oil swaps contract between July 23-27 while Vitol picked up around 150,000 tonnes of 180 cst, 380 cst and their related timespread contracts during the period. "I think what Total has been trying to achieve has finally happened with the jump in Brent crude," said a Singapore-based fuel oil trader. A gradual emergence of demand from China also helped to lift sentiment among market players but higher-than-expected Western arrivals for August kept most cautious. The front-month August/September inter-month timespread was 25 cents per tonne higher at a $4.13 per tonne backwardation, the highest in two weeks, according to Reuters data. The September/October timespread was also 25 cents firmer at a $2.88 per tonne backwardation. The August crack sank 62 cents to a $4.39 per tonne discount to Dubai while the September crack fell 63 cents to a $4.61 per tonne discount to Dubai. The August East-West spread inched up 25 cents to $35.00. The September East-West spread was flat at $34.75. August and September 180-cst fixed-price swaps were valued at $641.88 and $637.75 per tonne, up $4.13 and $3.88 respectively. GASOIL TIMESPREADS AT MORE THAN 6-MONTH HIGH Asia's gasoil prompt timespreads stood at six-month highs on the back of robust physical demand and limited availability. The August/September, September/October intermonth timespreads were steady at a 78 cents and 44 cents per tonne backwardation. The prompt gasoil regrades were also largely steady amid slow Monday trade. The August, September and October regrades stood at 80 cents, $1.10 and $1.37 respectively. Gasoil cracks were, however, lower following a jump in Brent crude. The August crack was 24 cents lower at a $17.68 per barrel premium to Dubai while the September crack was 22 cents weaker at a $17.31 per barrel premium to Dubai. Fixed-priced August and September contracts were both up $1.01 at $120.82 and $120.04 respectively. NAPHTHA TIMESPREADS AT MORE THAN 3-WEEK LOW Asia's prompt naphtha timespreads were at a more than three-week low early on Monday on weaker sentiment and subdued physical demand as high Brent crude prices began stifling demand from petrochemical makers. On the other hand, the fourth quarter 2012/first quarter 2013 timespread was firm on hopes that demand would recover ahead of the seasonal demand peak for naphtha, ahead of Christmas and Chinese New Year. The August/September, September/October, October/November timespreads were all 25 cents weaker at a $1.00, $1.00 and $1.25 per tonne backwardation. The fourth quarter 2012/first quarter 2013 timespread was 25 cents stronger at a $6.42 per tonne backwardation. The CFR September naphtha crack inched down 6 cents to a $12.83 per barrel discount to Brent while the October crack was 8 cents weaker at a $11.85 per barrel discount to Brent. The CFR August swap was $10.00 higher at $847.00 per tonne, while the FOB Singapore August swap was $1.00 higher at $92.00 per barrel. PRODUCTS Price Change Pct Change AUGUST naphtha 91.90/92.10 1.00 1.10 SEPTEMBER naphtha 91.55/91.75 1.10 1.21 AUGUST naphtha 846.75/847.25 10.00 1.19 SEPTEMBER naphtha 845.75/846.25 10.25 1.23 AUGUST gasoil 120.72/120.92 1.01 0.84 SEPTEMBER gasoil 119.94/120.14 1.01 0.85 AUGUST fuel oil 641.75/642.00 4.13 0.65 SEPTEMBER fuel oil 637.50/638.00 3.88 0.61 Product Price Change AUGUST regrade 0.70/0.90 0.02 AUGUST gasoil crack 17.58/17.78 -0.24 AUGUST 180/380 cst 12.00/12.50 0.63 AUGUST fuel oil crack -4.49/-4.29 -0.62 AUGUST jet fuel crack 18.38/18.58 -0.22 SEPTEMBER naphtha crack -12.93/-12.73 -0.06 Inter-month spread Mean Prev Change AUGUST/SEPTEMBER naphtha 0.35 0.45 -0.10 AUGUST/SEPTEMBER naphtha (CFR Japan) 1.00 1.25 -0.25 AUGUST/SEPTEMBER gasoil 0.78 0.78 0.00 AUGUST/SEPTEMBER fuel oil 4.13 3.88 0.25 (Reporting by Loh Bohan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)