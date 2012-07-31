(For 12-month forward curve, click ) SINGAPORE, July 31 Naphtha timespreads rebounded to a one-week high on Tuesday after hitting a more than three-week low in the previous session because demand emerged for physical cargoes and gasoline prices firmed in Europe. Naphtha can be reformed into gasoline. "New buyers emerged for physical naphtha cargoes and strong gasoline prices in Europe is supporting sentiment," said a Singapore-based naphtha swaps trader. Taiwan's CPC had emerged after an absence of about three months to seek full-range naphtha. The refiner is seeking 30,000 tonnes for Sept. 1-15 arrival at Kaohsiung through a tender which will close on Aug. 1. The front-month September Brent/Dubai Exchange of Futures for Swaps (EFS) was valued at $4.05 per barrel. The August fixed-priced Dubai contract will expire later today. August fixed-price swaps for all products were higher, following a 29 cent per barrel increase in Brent crude by 0430 GMT from Monday's Asian close. NAPHTHA REBOUNDS TO 1-WEEK HIGH ON FIRMER GASOLINE; DEMAND Asia's prompt naphtha timespreads rebounded to a one-week high just after hitting a more than three-week low on Monday on higher gasoline prices and stronger sentiment. The August/September timespread surged $1.62 per tonne to a $2.75 per tonne backwardation while the September/October timespread rose 75 cents to a $2.75 per tonne backwardation. There was also strength seen in the fourth quarter 2012/first quarter 2013 and first quarter 2013/second quarter 2013 timespreads on hopes that naphtha demand will peak during the Christmas and Chinese New Year festivities. The fourth quarter 2012/first quarter 2013 timespread rose $1.67 to a $8.25 per tonne backwardation. The first quarter 2013/second quarter 2013 timespread firmed $1.00 to a $10.83 per tonne backwardation. The CFR September naphtha crack was 78 cents higher at a $10.78 per barrel discount to Brent while the October crack was 59 cents firmer at a $10.11 per barrel discount to Brent. The CFR August swap was $11.25 higher at $861.25 per tonne, while the FOB Singapore August swap was 75 cents higher at $93.00 per barrel. FUEL OIL SPREAD NEAR ONE-MONTH HIGH Fuel oil's prompt timespread hovered near a one-month high reached on Monday amid a gradual return in demand. "Demand for bunker is generally better than last week but it's not fantastic overall. The buyers are coming in just because they are afraid crude prices will go up more," said a Singapore-based bunker trader. The prompt August/September fuel oil timespread have been trending up steadily rising from a $2.63 per tonne backwardation on July 24 to a $4.25 per tonne backwardation, near a one-month high of $4.38 per tonne touched on Monday. Some traders felt that the rebound could be short-lived as Asia is expecting up to 4 million tonnes of Western fuel oil arrivals in August. However, liquidity in the Asia fuel oil swaps market is expected to be poor as traders seek new direction for August. "I think trade will be thin today as people are waiting for tomorrow to see if any action emerges on the Asia trading window," said a Singapore-based Western fuel oil trader. "I don't think anything interesting will play out today. People will be just looking out for any obvious bull or bear play in the market," echoed another Singapore-based fuel oil trader. The August fuel oil crack was 16 cents firmer at a $3.69 per barrel discount to Dubai while the September crack was 8 cents higher at a $3.99 per barrel discount to Dubai. The August East-West spread was 38 cents lower at $35.25. The September East-West spread was 13 cents higher at $35.05. August and September 180-cst fixed-price swaps were valued at $642.13 and $637.88 per tonne, up $2.75 and $2.63 respectively. GASOIL TIMESPREADS STEADIES AMID STRONG DEMAND Asia's gasoil prompt timespreads were largely steady amid robust demand and limited availability. The August/September timespread was steady at a 65 cents per tonne backwardation while the September/October timespread inched down 7 cents to a 36 cents per tonne backwardation. The prompt gasoil regrades were also largely steady amid slow Monday trade. The August, September and October regrades stood at 75 cents, $1.00 and $1.30 respectively. Gasoil cracks were, however, lower. The August crack was 14 cents lower at a $17.89 per barrel premium to Dubai while the September crack was 20 cents weaker at a $17.60 per barrel premium to Dubai. Fixed-priced August and September contracts were both up 12 cents at $120.37 and $119.72 respectively. PRODUCTS Price Change Pct Change AUGUST naphtha 92.90/93.10 0.75 0.81 SEPTEMBER naphtha 92.50/92.70 0.75 0.82 AUGUST naphtha 861.00/861.50 11.25 1.32 SEPTEMBER naphtha 858.38/858.63 9.63 1.13 AUGUST gasoil 120.32/120.42 0.12 0.10 SEPTEMBER gasoil 119.67/119.77 0.12 0.10 AUGUST fuel oil 641.88/642.38 2.75 0.43 SEPTEMBER fuel oil 637.63/638.13 2.63 0.41 Product Price Change AUGUST regrade 0.70/0.80 0.00 AUGUST gasoil crack 17.79/17.99 -0.14 AUGUST 180/380 cst 12.00/12.50 0.00 AUGUST fuel oil crack -3.79/-3.59 0.16 AUGUST jet fuel crack 18.54/18.74 -0.14 SEPTEMBER naphtha crack -10.88/-10.68 0.78 Inter-month spread Mean Prev Change AUGUST/SEPTEMBER naphtha 0.40 0.40 0.00 AUGUST/SEPTEMBER naphtha (CFR Japan) 2.75 1.13 1.62 AUGUST/SEPTEMBER gasoil 0.65 0.65 0.00 AUGUST/SEPTEMBER fuel oil 4.25 4.13 0.13 (Reporting by Loh Bohan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)