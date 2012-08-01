(For 12-month forward curve, click ) SINGAPORE, Aug 1 Prompt timespreads for both fuel oil and naphtha were firm on Wednesday, pushed to one-month and one-week highs, respectively, by fresh emerging physical demand. Strong gasoline prices in Europe because of summer driving season demand, coupled with fresh emerging demand for naphtha cargoes among Asian petrochemical makers, are supporting the prompt timespreads, traders said. An expected lack of availability of high density blending materials in the fuel oil market and Total's recent buying activities during the Asian trading window have also helped to keep sentiment firm for the prompt timespreads. Gasoil timespreads were largely steady amid robust physical demand and limited availability of cargoes because of refinery turnarounds in Japan and Singapore. The front-month September Brent/Dubai Exchange of Futures for Swaps (EFS) was valued at $4.17 per barrel. August fixed-price swaps for all products were lower, following a $1.15 per barrel drop in Brent crude by 0430 GMT from Tuesday's Asian close. FUEL OIL TIMESPREAD STEADIES AT MONTH HIGH The fuel oil prompt August/September timespread was steady at a one-month high on expectations of a lack of high-density blending material and a gradual return in demand for marine bunker fuels. The August/September timespread was valued at a $4.50 per tonne backwardation, a level not seen since July 2, according to Reuters data. The September/October timespread inched up 13 cents to a $3.13 per tonne backwardation. Total's recent buying activity during the Asian trading window also helped to bolster sentiment in the market. Total bought 95,000 tonnes worth of the August fixed-priced 180cst contract on July 31. The European trader had bought at least 225,000 tonnes worth of the 180 cst fuel oil swaps contract in the previous week, from July 23 to 27. The September fuel oil crack was 19 cents lower, at a $4.02 per barrel discount to Dubai, while the October crack was 33 cents weaker, at a $4.23 per barrel discount to Dubai. The August East-West spread was 25 cents higher at $35.50. The September East-West spread was 13 cents higher at $35.00. August and September 180-cst fixed-price swaps were valued at $630.25 and $625.75 per tonne, down $9.13 and $9.38 respectively. NAPHTHA TIMESPREADS FIRM ON STRONG MOGAS, FRESH DEMAND Asia's naphtha timespreads were firm on Wednesday on stronger gasoline prices and fresh demand for physical cargoes among petrochemical makers. Naphtha can be reformed into gasoline. The August/September timespread was 25 cents higher, at a $2.75 per tonne backwardation while the September/October timespread rose 37 cents to a $2.75 per tonne backwardation. The CFR September naphtha crack was 7 cents higher at a $10.77 per barrel discount to Brent, while the October crack was 14 cents firmer, at a $9.97 per barrel discount to Brent. The CFR August swap was $9.50 weaker, at $846.00 per tonne, while the FOB Singapore August swap was 95 cents lower, at $92.30 per barrel. GASOIL TIMESPREADS STEADY; DEMAND SEEN ROBUST Asia's gasoil prompt timespreads were steady on Wednesday amid strong demand for physical cargoes. The August/September timespread was steady at a 61 cents per tonne backwardation while the September/October timespread inched down 2 cents to a 36 cents per tonne backwardation. The August and September regrades stood at 75 cents and $1.00 respectively, steady with Tuesday's Asian close. The August gasoil crack was 22 cents higher, at a $17.98 per barrel premium to Dubai, while the September crack was 12 cents higher, at a $17.89 per barrel premium to Dubai. Fixed-priced August and September contracts were both down $1.02-$1.03, at $118.88 and $118.27, respectively. PRODUCTS Price Change Pct Change AUGUST naphtha 92.20/92.40 -0.95 -1.02 SEPTEMBER naphtha 91.80/92.00 -0.90 -0.97 AUGUST naphtha 845.88/846.13 -9.50 -1.11 SEPTEMBER naphtha 843.00/843.50 -9.75 -1.14 AUGUST gasoil 118.83/118.93 -1.02 -0.85 SEPTEMBER gasoil 118.22/118.32 -1.03 -0.86 AUGUST fuel oil 630.13/630.38 -9.13 -1.43 SEPTEMBER fuel oil 625.63/625.88 -9.38 -1.48 Product Price Change AUGUST regrade 0.70/0.80 0.00 SEPTEMBER gasoil crack 17.88/18.08 0.22 AUGUST 180/380 cst 12.25/12.75 -0.63 SEPTEMBER fuel oil crack -4.12/-3.92 -0.19 SEPTEMBER jet fuel crack 18.88/19.08 0.23 SEPTEMBER naphtha crack -10.87/-10.67 0.07 Inter-month spread Mean Prev Change AUGUST/SEPTEMBER naphtha 0.40 0.45 -0.05 AUGUST/SEPTEMBER naphtha (CFR 2.75 2.50 0.25 Japan) AUGUST/SEPTEMBER gasoil 0.61 0.60 0.01 AUGUST/SEPTEMBER fuel oil 4.50 4.25 0.25 (Reporting by Loh Bohan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)