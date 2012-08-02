(For 12-month forward curve, click )
SINGAPORE, Aug 2 The prompt August/September
naphtha timespread hovered near a two-week high on Thursday on
strong fundamentals in both gasoline and naphtha physical
markets.
Strong gasoline demand in Europe and fresh appetite from
Asian petrochemical makers for naphtha are the main factors
behind the firm sentiment, traders said.
The front-month September Brent/Dubai Exchange of Futures
for Swaps (EFS) was valued at $4.61 per barrel.
August fixed-price swaps for all products were higher,
following a $1.06 per barrel increase in Brent crude by
0430 GMT from Wednesday's Asian close.
NAPHTHA TIMESPREAD HOVERS NEAR 2-WEEK HIGH
The August/September timespread was near a two-week high due
to strong fundamentals in the physical market.
Naphtha's prompt timespread touched a three-week low of
a$1.13 per tonne backwardation on July 30, but staged a strong
rebound after demand from petrochemical makers emerged.
The August/September timespread was $1.00 higher at a $4.50
per tonne backwardation. The September/October timespread was 50
cents higher at a $4.00 per tonne backwardation.
The fourth quarter 2012/first quarter 2013 timespread was
also $1.58 firmer at a $11.50 per tonne backwardation as traders
are expecting naphtha demand to pick up ahead of Christmas and
Chinese New Year.
The CFR September naphtha crack was 17 cents lower at a
$9.83 per barrel discount to Brent, while the October crack was
5 cents firmer, at a $8.94 per barrel discount to Brent.
The CFR August swap was up $9.00 at $870.50 per tonne. The
FOB Singapore August swap was $2.20 stronger at $95.25 per
barrel.
FUEL OIL TIMESPREAD NEAR 5-WEEK PEAK
The prompt fuel oil timespread hovered near a five-week high
on Thursday amid expectations of a lack of high-density blending
material for marine bunker fuels.
Some traders were also seen to be gearing up for bullish
plays after heavy volumes were traded for the August/September,
September/October and October/November timespreads on August 1.
At least 240,000 tonnes of the August/September contract was
traded at a $4.75-5.75 per tonne backwardation. Around 360,000
tonnes of the September/October timespread contract was
transacted at a $3.05-3.75 per tonne backwardation and 225,000
tonnes of the October/November contract traded at a $2.30-2.85
per tonne backwardation.
By 0430 GMT, the August/September timespread was valued 38
cents lower at a $5.25 per tonnne backwardation, while
September/October inched up 25 cents to a $3.38 per tonne
backwardation.
The September fuel oil crack was 35 cents lower, at a $3.82
per barrel discount to Dubai, while the October crack was 36
cents weaker, at a $4.05 per barrel discount to Dubai.
The August East-West spread was $1.00 lower at $35.50. The
September East-West spread was 38 cents weaker at $35.00.
August and September 180-cst fixed-price swaps were valued
at $639.75 and $634.50 per tonne respectively, up $2.00 and
$2.38.
GASOIL TIMESPREADS STEADY AROUND 7-MONTH HIGH ON DEMAND
Gasoil's prompt timespreads were steady around a seven-month
high on the back of strong demand and limited supply.
The August/September timespread was heard to be trading as
high as an 80 cent per tonne backwardation on August 1, a level
not seen since January 10.
By 0430 GMT, the August/September timespread eased to a 72
cent per tonne backwardation, while the September/October
timespread inched up 2 cents to a 44 cents per tonne
backwardation.
The August and September regrades stood at 71 cents and
$1.00 respectively.
The August gasoil crack was 24 cents lower, at a $17.90 per
barrel premium to Dubai, while the September crack was 23 cents
weaker, at a $17.75 per barrel premium to Dubai.
Fixed-priced August and September contracts were both up
45-48 cents, at $120.06 and $119.34 respectively.
PRODUCTS Price Change Pct
Change
AUGUST naphtha 95.15/95.35 2.20 2.36
SEPTEMBER naphtha 94.55/94.75 2.05 2.21
AUGUST naphtha 870.25/870.75 9.00 1.04
SEPTEMBER naphtha 865.75/866.25 8.00 0.93
AUGUST gasoil 120.01/120.11 0.45 0.38
SEPTEMBER gasoil 119.24/119.44 0.48 0.40
AUGUST fuel oil 639.50/640.00 2.00 0.31
SEPTEMBER fuel oil 634.25/634.75 2.38 0.38
Product Price Change
AUGUST regrade 0.61/0.81 0.00
SEPTEMBER gasoil crack 17.80/18.00 -0.24
AUGUST 180/380 cst 12.50/13.00 -1.13
SEPTEMBER fuel oil crack -3.92/-3.72 -0.35
SEPTEMBER jet fuel crack 18.80/19.00 -0.30
SEPTEMBER naphtha crack -9.93/-9.73 -0.17
Inter-month spread Mean Prev Change
AUGUST/SEPTEMBER naphtha 0.60 0.45 0.15
AUGUST/SEPTEMBER naphtha (CFR 4.50 3.50 1.00
Japan)
AUGUST/SEPTEMBER gasoil 0.72 0.75 -0.03
AUGUST/SEPTEMBER fuel oil 5.25 5.63 -0.38
(Reporting by Loh Bohan; Editing by Joseph Radford)