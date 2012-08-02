(For 12-month forward curve, click ) SINGAPORE, Aug 2 The prompt August/September naphtha timespread hovered near a two-week high on Thursday on strong fundamentals in both gasoline and naphtha physical markets. Strong gasoline demand in Europe and fresh appetite from Asian petrochemical makers for naphtha are the main factors behind the firm sentiment, traders said. The front-month September Brent/Dubai Exchange of Futures for Swaps (EFS) was valued at $4.61 per barrel. August fixed-price swaps for all products were higher, following a $1.06 per barrel increase in Brent crude by 0430 GMT from Wednesday's Asian close. NAPHTHA TIMESPREAD HOVERS NEAR 2-WEEK HIGH The August/September timespread was near a two-week high due to strong fundamentals in the physical market. Naphtha's prompt timespread touched a three-week low of a$1.13 per tonne backwardation on July 30, but staged a strong rebound after demand from petrochemical makers emerged. The August/September timespread was $1.00 higher at a $4.50 per tonne backwardation. The September/October timespread was 50 cents higher at a $4.00 per tonne backwardation. The fourth quarter 2012/first quarter 2013 timespread was also $1.58 firmer at a $11.50 per tonne backwardation as traders are expecting naphtha demand to pick up ahead of Christmas and Chinese New Year. The CFR September naphtha crack was 17 cents lower at a $9.83 per barrel discount to Brent, while the October crack was 5 cents firmer, at a $8.94 per barrel discount to Brent. The CFR August swap was up $9.00 at $870.50 per tonne. The FOB Singapore August swap was $2.20 stronger at $95.25 per barrel. FUEL OIL TIMESPREAD NEAR 5-WEEK PEAK The prompt fuel oil timespread hovered near a five-week high on Thursday amid expectations of a lack of high-density blending material for marine bunker fuels. Some traders were also seen to be gearing up for bullish plays after heavy volumes were traded for the August/September, September/October and October/November timespreads on August 1. At least 240,000 tonnes of the August/September contract was traded at a $4.75-5.75 per tonne backwardation. Around 360,000 tonnes of the September/October timespread contract was transacted at a $3.05-3.75 per tonne backwardation and 225,000 tonnes of the October/November contract traded at a $2.30-2.85 per tonne backwardation. By 0430 GMT, the August/September timespread was valued 38 cents lower at a $5.25 per tonnne backwardation, while September/October inched up 25 cents to a $3.38 per tonne backwardation. The September fuel oil crack was 35 cents lower, at a $3.82 per barrel discount to Dubai, while the October crack was 36 cents weaker, at a $4.05 per barrel discount to Dubai. The August East-West spread was $1.00 lower at $35.50. The September East-West spread was 38 cents weaker at $35.00. August and September 180-cst fixed-price swaps were valued at $639.75 and $634.50 per tonne respectively, up $2.00 and $2.38. GASOIL TIMESPREADS STEADY AROUND 7-MONTH HIGH ON DEMAND Gasoil's prompt timespreads were steady around a seven-month high on the back of strong demand and limited supply. The August/September timespread was heard to be trading as high as an 80 cent per tonne backwardation on August 1, a level not seen since January 10. By 0430 GMT, the August/September timespread eased to a 72 cent per tonne backwardation, while the September/October timespread inched up 2 cents to a 44 cents per tonne backwardation. The August and September regrades stood at 71 cents and $1.00 respectively. The August gasoil crack was 24 cents lower, at a $17.90 per barrel premium to Dubai, while the September crack was 23 cents weaker, at a $17.75 per barrel premium to Dubai. Fixed-priced August and September contracts were both up 45-48 cents, at $120.06 and $119.34 respectively. PRODUCTS Price Change Pct Change AUGUST naphtha 95.15/95.35 2.20 2.36 SEPTEMBER naphtha 94.55/94.75 2.05 2.21 AUGUST naphtha 870.25/870.75 9.00 1.04 SEPTEMBER naphtha 865.75/866.25 8.00 0.93 AUGUST gasoil 120.01/120.11 0.45 0.38 SEPTEMBER gasoil 119.24/119.44 0.48 0.40 AUGUST fuel oil 639.50/640.00 2.00 0.31 SEPTEMBER fuel oil 634.25/634.75 2.38 0.38 Product Price Change AUGUST regrade 0.61/0.81 0.00 SEPTEMBER gasoil crack 17.80/18.00 -0.24 AUGUST 180/380 cst 12.50/13.00 -1.13 SEPTEMBER fuel oil crack -3.92/-3.72 -0.35 SEPTEMBER jet fuel crack 18.80/19.00 -0.30 SEPTEMBER naphtha crack -9.93/-9.73 -0.17 Inter-month spread Mean Prev Change AUGUST/SEPTEMBER naphtha 0.60 0.45 0.15 AUGUST/SEPTEMBER naphtha (CFR 4.50 3.50 1.00 Japan) AUGUST/SEPTEMBER gasoil 0.72 0.75 -0.03 AUGUST/SEPTEMBER fuel oil 5.25 5.63 -0.38 (Reporting by Loh Bohan; Editing by Joseph Radford)