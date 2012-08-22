(For 12-month forward curve, click ) SINGAPORE, Aug 22 Naphtha's prompt September East-West (EW) spread, the differential between Asian and European prices, stood at a more than four-month low on Wednesday as traders tried to shut the arbitrage window from Europe to prevent any further inflows that might threaten to further weaken sentiment. Asia expects to receive about 800,000 tonnes of Western naphtha in September, the highest volume in five months. Traders said not all of the expected volumes had been allocated and some cargoes had already been rolled from September into October because of a lack outlets. There were no immediate estimates of how much of the September volumes, out of the anticipated 800,000 tonnes expected to reach Asian ports in September, remains unsold. Fuel oil timespreads were similarly weaker in early Wednesday trade because of lacklustre demand for marine bunker fuel, with the prompt September/October timespread hitting its lowest since early June. Gasoil timespreads on the other hand were largely steady after a steep drop in the September London Gasoil (LGO) Exchange for Futures Swaps (EFS) on Tuesday that dragged the September/October timespread to an about three-week low. Front-month October Brent/Dubai EFS was valued at $3.85 per barrel. Fixed-price swaps for gasoil and naphtha were higher following a 14 cents per barrel rise in October Brent crude by 0430 GMT from Tuesday's Asian close. NAPHTHA EW DROPS ON WEAKER DEMAND; HIGH SEP WESTERN INFLOWS The prompt September naphtha EW fell a further $1.13 per tonne to a more than four-month low of $4.00, according to Reuters data. This comes after a $2.37 per tonne drop in the previous session as demand from petrochemical makers had begun to taper off. Despite the steep drop in EW prices, brokers said liquidity for the spread remained poor and was mainly driven by traders who were aggressively lowering offers. "The EW market was pretty thin. I have not really heard any volumes being done on the EW," said a Singapore-based naphtha swaps broker. Reflecting the weaker demand, naphtha's prompt September/October timespread dropped another 50 cents to the lowest since the end of July at a backwardation of $2.25 per tonne. Bids/offers were also in a wide range in early Wednesday trade at a backwardations of $1.00/$3.00 per tonne. Data from the Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) showed an 8.42 percent week-on-week rise in naphtha stocks to 1.78 million for the week to AuG. 18. The CFR October crack gained 14 cents to a $9.03 per barrel discount to Brent. The November crack rose 10 cents to a $8.77 per barrel discount to Brent. The CFR fixed-price September contract rose $2.00 per tonne to $953.00, while the FOB September swap gained 15 cents per barrel to $104.05. FUEL OIL TIMESPREADS WEAKER, SENTIMENT POOR Asia's fuel oil timespreads were generally weaker throughout the 12-month forward curve as sentiment remained depressed on lacklustre demand. The September/October timespread fell 25 cents to a $2.13 per tonne backwardation, the lowest since early June, according to Reuters data. The October/November timespread similarly fell 38 cents to a backwardation of $1.88 per tonne. The September crack was 24 cents lower at a $6.73 per barrel discount to Dubai and the October crack was 14 cents weaker at a $6.47 per barrel discount to Dubai. September and October fixed-price contracts for 180 cst were valued at $680.38 and $678.25 per tonne, respectively, 38 cents and 13 cents lower, respectively. The September and October viscosity spreads were at $12.50 and $12.38, respectively. GASOIL TIMESPREADS HOLD STEADY AFTER STEEP DROP Gasoil's prompt September/October timespread held steady after a sharp drop in the previous session triggered by a plunge in the September EFS. The September/October and October/November timespreads both inched down 3 cents to a backwardation of 87 cents and 50 cents respectively. Gasoil's September crack gained 13 cents to a premium of $19.27 per barrel to Dubai crude, while the October crack rose 22 cents to a $18.98 per barrel premium to Dubai. The September and October regrades were at 60 cents and 95 cents respectively. The fixed-priced September and October gasoil swap were at $130.67 and $129.80 per barrel, up 31 cents and 34 cents, respectively. PRODUCTS Price Change Pct Change SEPTEMBER naphtha 103.95/104.15 0.15 0.14 OCTOBER naphtha 103.55/103.75 0.20 0.19 SEPTEMBER naphtha 952.75/953.25 2.00 0.21 OCTOBER naphtha 950.50/951.00 2.50 0.26 SEPTEMBER gasoil 130.62/130.72 0.31 0.24 OCTOBER gasoil 129.70/129.90 0.34 0.26 SEPTEMBER fuel oil 680.25/680.50 -0.38 -0.06 OCTOBER fuel oil 678.00/678.50 -0.13 -0.02 Product Price Change SEPTEMBER regrade 0.50/0.70 -0.04 SEPTEMBER gasoil crack 19.17/19.37 0.13 SEPTEMBER 180/380 cst 12.25/12.75 -0.13 SEPTEMBER fuel oil crack -6.83/-6.63 -0.24 SEPTEMBER jet fuel crack 19.77/19.97 0.09 OCTOBER naphtha crack -9.13/-8.93 0.14 Inter-month spread Mean Prev Change SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER naphtha 0.40 0.45 -0.05 SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER naphtha (CFR 2.25 2.75 -0.50 Japan) SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER gasoil 0.87 0.90 -0.03 SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER fuel oil 2.13 2.38 -0.25 (Reporting by Loh Bohan; Editing by Chris Lewis)