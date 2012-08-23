(For 12-month forward curve, click )
SINGAPORE, Aug 23 Timespreads of Asia's middle
distillates, gasoil and jet fuel, were generally firm throughout
the 12-month forward curve on Thursday because of strong demand.
Japanese refiners appeared to have begun stocking up
kerosene for winter and less jet fuel will be available for
export, traders said.
Fuel oil timespreads were also firmer in early Thursday
trade but sentiment remained depressed because high crude prices
are destroying demand for marine bunker fuel from ship owners.
Prompt naphtha timespreads were marginally higher following
firmer gasoline and naphtha prices in Europe. Traders, however,
continued to eye the 800,000 to 900,000 tonnes of Western
arbitrage volumes expected to arrive at Asian ports in September
that sparked a near halving in the prompt East-West spread
earlier in the week.
Front-month October Brent/Dubai EFS was valued at $3.75 per
barrel.
Fixed-price swaps for oil products were higher following a
$1.59 per barrel jump in October Brent crude by 0430
GMT, from Wednesday's Asian close.
MIDDLE DISTILLATE TIMESPREADS FIRM ON DEMAND
Both gasoil and jet fuel timespreads were firm on Thursday
because of strong demand and expectations for supply of jet fuel
to tighten further during winter as Japanese refiners appeared
to have begun switching production to maximise kerosene output.
The prompt September/October timespread of both gasoil and
jet fuel rose 12 cents to a $1.00 and 55 cents per barrel
backwardation.
The gasoil regrade, the differential between jet and gasoil,
was however, marginally weaker, despite the anticipated tighter
supply of jet fuel.
The September, October and November regrades stood at 55
cents, $1.00 and $1.20 per barrel.
Gasoil's September crack inched down 3 cents to a premium of
$19.52 per barrel to Dubai crude, while the October crack
dropped 13 cents to a $19.19 per barrel premium to Dubai.
The fixed-priced September and October gasoil swap were at
$132.97 and $131.29 per barrel, up $1.57 and $1.45,
respectively.
FUEL OIL SENTIMENT WEAK ON POOR BUNKER DEMAND
Fuel oil timespreads were generally higher throughout the
12-month forward curve on Thursday but sentiment among traders
remained depressed on poor demand for marine bunker fuel.
"Demand is really poor for bunker. I think my sales for
August will drop around 10 percent from July," said a
Singapore-based bunker trader, adding that his monthly sales of
bunker volumes averaged around 80,000-90,000 tonnes.
"Bunker costs are far too high for ship owners at this
point. They are all making losses," the trader said.
The September/October fuel oil timespread rebounded 25 cents
to a $2.63 per tonne backwardation, after having hit a
more-than-two-month low of $2.38 per tonne in the previous
session.
The October/November timespread was 13 cents per tonne
higher at a backwardation of $2.38.
The September crack was 12 cents lower at a $6.40 per barrel
discount to Dubai and the October crack was 14 cents weaker at a
$6.14 per barrel discount to Dubai.
September and October fixed-price contracts for 180 cst were
valued at $691.38 and $688.75 per tonne, respectively, $9.63 and
$9.38 per tonne higher, respectively.
The September and October viscosity spreads were at $12.75
and $12.50, respectively.
NAPHTHA TIMESPREADS FIRM; TRADERS EYE SEP WESTERN ARRIVALS
Prompt naphtha timespreads were firmer on Thursday but
traders continued to eye the anticipated 800,000-900,000 tonnes
of Western arbitrage inflows expected in September.
The prompt September naphtha EW spread, the differential
between European and Asia prices, rose 50 cents to $5.75 per
tonne after hitting a more than fourth-month low of $5.25 per
tonne in the previous session.
The September/October timespread rose 62 cents to a $3.00
per tonne backwardation while the October/November timespread
firmed 50 cents to a $3.38 per tonne backwardation.
The CFR October crack fell 10 cents to a $9.18 per barrel
discount to Brent. The November crack dropped 8 cents to a $8.95
per barrel discount to Brent.
The CFR fixed-price September contract rose $14.00 per tonne
to $963.00, while the FOB September swap gained $1.40 per barrel
to $104.95.
PRODUCTS Price Change Pct Change
SEPTEMBER naphtha 104.85/105.05 1.40 1.35
OCTOBER naphtha 104.40/104.60 1.35 1.31
SEPTEMBER naphtha 962.75/963.25 14.00 1.48
OCTOBER naphtha 959.75/960.25 13.38 1.41
SEPTEMBER gasoil 132.24/132.34 1.57 1.20
OCTOBER gasoil 131.24/131.34 1.45 1.12
SEPTEMBER fuel oil 691.25/691.50 9.63 1.41
OCTOBER fuel oil 688.50/689.00 9.38 1.38
Product Price Change
SEPTEMBER regrade 0.50/0.60 -0.04
SEPTEMBER gasoil crack 19.42/19.62 -0.03
SEPTEMBER 180/380 cst 12.50/13.00 0.13
SEPTEMBER fuel oil crack -6.50/-6.30 -0.12
SEPTEMBER jet fuel crack 19.97/20.17 -0.07
OCTOBER naphtha crack -9.28/-9.08 -0.10
Inter-month spread Mean Prev Change
SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER naphtha 0.45 0.40 0.05
SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER naphtha (CFR 3.00 2.38 0.62
Japan)
SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER gasoil 1.00 0.88 0.12
SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER fuel oil 2.63 2.38 0.25
(Reporting by Loh Bohan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)