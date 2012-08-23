(For 12-month forward curve, click ) SINGAPORE, Aug 23 Timespreads of Asia's middle distillates, gasoil and jet fuel, were generally firm throughout the 12-month forward curve on Thursday because of strong demand. Japanese refiners appeared to have begun stocking up kerosene for winter and less jet fuel will be available for export, traders said. Fuel oil timespreads were also firmer in early Thursday trade but sentiment remained depressed because high crude prices are destroying demand for marine bunker fuel from ship owners. Prompt naphtha timespreads were marginally higher following firmer gasoline and naphtha prices in Europe. Traders, however, continued to eye the 800,000 to 900,000 tonnes of Western arbitrage volumes expected to arrive at Asian ports in September that sparked a near halving in the prompt East-West spread earlier in the week. Front-month October Brent/Dubai EFS was valued at $3.75 per barrel. Fixed-price swaps for oil products were higher following a $1.59 per barrel jump in October Brent crude by 0430 GMT, from Wednesday's Asian close. MIDDLE DISTILLATE TIMESPREADS FIRM ON DEMAND Both gasoil and jet fuel timespreads were firm on Thursday because of strong demand and expectations for supply of jet fuel to tighten further during winter as Japanese refiners appeared to have begun switching production to maximise kerosene output. The prompt September/October timespread of both gasoil and jet fuel rose 12 cents to a $1.00 and 55 cents per barrel backwardation. The gasoil regrade, the differential between jet and gasoil, was however, marginally weaker, despite the anticipated tighter supply of jet fuel. The September, October and November regrades stood at 55 cents, $1.00 and $1.20 per barrel. Gasoil's September crack inched down 3 cents to a premium of $19.52 per barrel to Dubai crude, while the October crack dropped 13 cents to a $19.19 per barrel premium to Dubai. The fixed-priced September and October gasoil swap were at $132.97 and $131.29 per barrel, up $1.57 and $1.45, respectively. FUEL OIL SENTIMENT WEAK ON POOR BUNKER DEMAND Fuel oil timespreads were generally higher throughout the 12-month forward curve on Thursday but sentiment among traders remained depressed on poor demand for marine bunker fuel. "Demand is really poor for bunker. I think my sales for August will drop around 10 percent from July," said a Singapore-based bunker trader, adding that his monthly sales of bunker volumes averaged around 80,000-90,000 tonnes. "Bunker costs are far too high for ship owners at this point. They are all making losses," the trader said. The September/October fuel oil timespread rebounded 25 cents to a $2.63 per tonne backwardation, after having hit a more-than-two-month low of $2.38 per tonne in the previous session. The October/November timespread was 13 cents per tonne higher at a backwardation of $2.38. The September crack was 12 cents lower at a $6.40 per barrel discount to Dubai and the October crack was 14 cents weaker at a $6.14 per barrel discount to Dubai. September and October fixed-price contracts for 180 cst were valued at $691.38 and $688.75 per tonne, respectively, $9.63 and $9.38 per tonne higher, respectively. The September and October viscosity spreads were at $12.75 and $12.50, respectively. NAPHTHA TIMESPREADS FIRM; TRADERS EYE SEP WESTERN ARRIVALS Prompt naphtha timespreads were firmer on Thursday but traders continued to eye the anticipated 800,000-900,000 tonnes of Western arbitrage inflows expected in September. The prompt September naphtha EW spread, the differential between European and Asia prices, rose 50 cents to $5.75 per tonne after hitting a more than fourth-month low of $5.25 per tonne in the previous session. The September/October timespread rose 62 cents to a $3.00 per tonne backwardation while the October/November timespread firmed 50 cents to a $3.38 per tonne backwardation. The CFR October crack fell 10 cents to a $9.18 per barrel discount to Brent. The November crack dropped 8 cents to a $8.95 per barrel discount to Brent. The CFR fixed-price September contract rose $14.00 per tonne to $963.00, while the FOB September swap gained $1.40 per barrel to $104.95. PRODUCTS Price Change Pct Change SEPTEMBER naphtha 104.85/105.05 1.40 1.35 OCTOBER naphtha 104.40/104.60 1.35 1.31 SEPTEMBER naphtha 962.75/963.25 14.00 1.48 OCTOBER naphtha 959.75/960.25 13.38 1.41 SEPTEMBER gasoil 132.24/132.34 1.57 1.20 OCTOBER gasoil 131.24/131.34 1.45 1.12 SEPTEMBER fuel oil 691.25/691.50 9.63 1.41 OCTOBER fuel oil 688.50/689.00 9.38 1.38 Product Price Change SEPTEMBER regrade 0.50/0.60 -0.04 SEPTEMBER gasoil crack 19.42/19.62 -0.03 SEPTEMBER 180/380 cst 12.50/13.00 0.13 SEPTEMBER fuel oil crack -6.50/-6.30 -0.12 SEPTEMBER jet fuel crack 19.97/20.17 -0.07 OCTOBER naphtha crack -9.28/-9.08 -0.10 Inter-month spread Mean Prev Change SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER naphtha 0.45 0.40 0.05 SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER naphtha (CFR 3.00 2.38 0.62 Japan) SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER gasoil 1.00 0.88 0.12 SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER fuel oil 2.63 2.38 0.25 (Reporting by Loh Bohan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)