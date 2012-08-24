(For 12-month forward curve, click ) SINGAPORE, Aug 24 The naphtha East-West (EW) spread, the differential between Europe and Asian prices, hovered at its lowest in more than four months on Friday. The September EW spread has more than halved its value over the past week as traders aggressively sold down the contract to shut the European arbitrage in order to prevent any further inflows into the Asian market. Citibank and Vitol were seen as the two main off-loaders of the September EW contract on Aug. 23, and were estimated to have sold around 40,000-50,000 tonnes at $3.75-$4.50 per tonne. Trade in the fuel oil market was subdued, with timespreads generally holding steady throughout the 12-month forward curve. Distillate timespreads continued to firm in early Friday trade on strong physical fundamentals. Gasoil cracks were hovering at their highest since November 2011. Front-month October Brent/Dubai EFS was valued at $4.08 per barrel. Fixed-price swaps for oil products were higher following a $1.41 per barrel drop in October Brent crude by 0430 GMT, from Thursday's Asian close. NAPHTHA EW HOVERS AT MORE THAN 4-MTHS LOW; SPREADS FIRMER Naphtha's prompt September EW spread hovered at its lowest for more than months as traders tried to prevent further Western inflows in September. Asia is expecting to receive 800,000-900,000 tonnes of naphtha from Europe in September and not all of these volumes have yet been allocated, traders said. The September EW fell another 25 cents to $3.75 per tonne while the October timespread dropped 62 cents to $8.88 per tonne. Prompt timespreads were firmer after petrochemical makers in South Korea emerged to make spot physical purchases for October. The September/October timespread rose 75 cents to a $4.50 per tonne backwardation while the October/November timespread firmed $1.00 to a $4.50 per tonne backwardation. The CFR October crack gained 52 cents to an $8.51 per barrel discount to Brent. The November crack also rose 55 cents to an $8.23 per barrel discount to Brent. The CFR fixed-price September contract fell $7.25 per tonne to $960.50. FUEL OIL TIMESPREADS STEADY; FUNDAMENTALS SEEN WEAK Fuel oil timespreads were generally steady throughout the 12-month forward curve but traders continued to see weak fundamentals as demand remained poor for marine bunker fuel. The September/October and October/November timespreads were both steady at backwardations of $3.25 and $2.75 per tonne. The September and October viscosity spreads were at $12.88 and $12.63 per tonne, down 13 cents and 25 cents respectively. The September crack was 5 cents lower at a $6.21 per barrel discount to Dubai, and the October crack was flat at a $5.96 per barrel discount to Dubai. September and October fixed-price contracts for 180 cst were valued $10.00 per tonne lower at $683.75 and $680.50 respectively. MIDDLE DISTILLATES TIMESPREADS FIRM ON EXPECTED TIGHT SUPPLY Gasoil and jet fuel timespreads were both higher on Friday on expectations of tighter supply. At least 120,000 to 150,000 tonnes a month of jet fuel are set to be shipped from Asia to the U.S. West Coast from late-August to fill a supply gap after a fire shut a crude unit at California's second-largest refiner, Chevron's 245,000 barrel-per-day plant in Richmond. The prompt September/October jet fuel timespread rose 9 cents to a 63 cent per barrel backwardation while the October/November timespread was 7 cents higher at a 40 cent per barrel backwardation. Gasoil's September/October timespread was also 8 cents higher at a $1.13 per barrel backwardation while the October/November timespread firmed 14 cents to a 70 cents per barrel backwardation. The gasoil regrade, the differential between jet and gasoil, was marginally weaker, despite the anticipated tighter supply of jet fuel. The September, October and November regrades stood at 40 cents, 90 cents and $1.20 per barrel. Gasoil's September crack rose 78 cents to a premium of $20.33 per barrel to Dubai crude, while the October crack jumped 75 cents to a $19.95 per barrel premium to Dubai. The fixed-priced September and October gasoil swaps were at $131.73 and $130.60 per barrel, down 71 cents and 79 cents respectively. PRODUCTS Price Change Pct Change SEPTEMBER naphtha 104.80/105.00 2.10 2.04 OCTOBER naphtha 104.35/104.55 -0.90 -0.85 SEPTEMBER naphtha 960.25/960.75 -7.25 -0.75 OCTOBER naphtha 955.75/956.25 -8.00 -0.83 SEPTEMBER gasoil 131.63/131.83 -0.71 -0.54 OCTOBER gasoil 130.50/130.70 -0.79 -0.60 SEPTEMBER fuel oil 683.50/684.00 -10.00 -1.44 OCTOBER fuel oil 680.25/680.75 -10.00 -1.45 Product Price Change SEPTEMBER regrade 0.30/0.50 -0.03 SEPTEMBER gasoil crack 20.23/20.43 0.78 SEPTEMBER 180/380 cst 12.75/13.00 -0.13 SEPTEMBER fuel oil crack -6.31/-6.11 -0.05 SEPTEMBER jet fuel crack 20.63/20.83 0.75 OCTOBER naphtha crack -8.61/-8.41 0.52 Inter-month spread Mean Prev Change SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER naphtha 0.45 -2.55 3.00 SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER naphtha (CFR 4.50 3.75 0.75 Japan) SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER gasoil 1.13 1.05 0.08 SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER fuel oil 3.25 3.25 0.00 (Reporting by Loh Bohan; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)