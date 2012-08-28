(For 12-month forward curve, click ) SINGAPORE, Aug 28 Fuel oil timespreads were generally steady throughout the 12-month forward curve on Tuesday, after rising to a 3-week high in the previous session because of a blaze at Venezuela's biggest refinery. Liquidity was, however, poor in early trade because market participants were eyeing Tropical Storm Isaac that might reach hurricane strength and batter refineries in the United States. The United States is the second largest exporter of fuel oil to Singapore after the Netherlands, according to data from IE Singapore. Monthly U.S. fuel oil exports to Singapore have averaged around 470,000 tonnes since the start of the year. Trade was similarly slow in the naphtha swaps market but sentiment among traders was firm after fresh buying appetite for October shipments emerged from petrochemical makers and on expectations for limited Indian naphtha exports in September. Front-month October Brent/Dubai EFS was valued at $3.56 per barrel. Fixed-price swaps for gasoil and naphtha were lower following a $2.57 per barrel drop in October Brent crude by 0430 GMT, from Monday's Asian close. FUEL OIL SEP/OCT SPREAD STEADY AT 3-WEEK HIGH Fuel oil timespreads were largely steady throughout the 12-month forward curve amid slow early Tuesday trade. The September/October timespread was flat at a $4.63 per tonne backwardation while the October/November timespread inched up 25 cents per tonne to a $4.25 per tonne backwardation. Traders continued to eye the impact of the fire at Venezuela's Amuay refinery. Venezuela is the third largest exporter of fuel oil to Singapore, according to data from IE Singapore. Sources said it remained unclear if any shipments for September would be delayed as a result of the fire. The prompt September/October viscosity spreads, the price differential between 180cst and 380cst grades, were marginally lower at $12.50 per tonne. The September crack was up 69 cents at a $5.06 per barrel discount to Dubai, and the October crack rose 64 cents to a $5.11 per barrel discount to Dubai. September and October's fixed-price 180cst contracts both fell $11.00 per tonne to $678.13 and $673.50 respectively. NAPHTHA SPREADS SEEN FIRM ON LIMITED OCT ARBITRAGE VOL Naphtha's timespreads were seen firm because of expectations for limited inflow of Western cargoes for October. Fresh buying appetite emerging from petrochemical makers for October physical shipments also helped boost sentiment. The September East-West (EW) spread, the differential between European and Asian naphtha prices, was at parity after traders aggressively sold down the contract to stop any further inflows into Asia. The October EW spread fell 50 cents to $8.50 per tonne. Despite the recent sharp drop in September EW prices, traders said they are not expecting a reverse arbitrage situation to occur. "Asia is fundamentally short of naphtha. Some drastic switch in fundamentals must happen for a east to west arbitrage to open and I don't see it happening for now," said a Singapore-based naphtha trader. The September/October timespread was flat at a backwardation of $8.00 per tonne, the highest in about four months according to Reuters data. The October/November timespread inched up 50 cents to a $8.00 per tonne backwardation. The CFR October crack gained 18 cents to a $6.79 per barrel discount to Brent. The November crack largely steady at a $7.19 per barrel discount to Brent. The CFR fixed-price September contract plunged $21.50 per tonne to $957.50. The FOB September contract dropped $2.10 per barrel to $105.10 per barrel. GASOIL SPREADS FIRM; CRACKS HIT HIGHEST IN NEARLY 14-MTHS Gasoil timespreads continued to be seen firm on Tuesday amid tightness in supply. Gasoil cracks stood at its highest nearly 14-months, according to Reuters data, as traders anticipate an increase in demand from the United States following the blaze at the Venezuela refinery. Venezuela is an exporter of oil products like diesel and jet fuel with most ending up in the United States. Both the September/October and October/November timespread contracts were largely steady at backwardations of $1.25 and 80 cents per barrel, respectively. The September, October and November regrades, the differential between jet fuel and gasoil prices, were weaker at 45 cents, 95 cents and $1.25 per barrel respectively. Gasoil's September crack was steady at a premium of $20.81 to Dubai, the highest since June 10, 2011 according to Reuters data. The October crack inched down 5 cents per barrel to a premium of $20.22 to Dubai. Fixed-priced September and October gasoil swaps were at $130.20 and $128.95 per barrel respectively, down $2.39 and $2.38. PRODUCTS Price Change Pct Change SEPTEMBER naphtha 105.00/105.20 -2.10 -1.96 OCTOBER naphtha 104.10/104.30 -2.10 -1.98 SEPTEMBER naphtha 957.25/957.75 -21.50 -2.20 OCTOBER naphtha 949.25/949.75 -21.50 -2.21 SEPTEMBER gasoil 130.10/130.30 -2.39 -1.80 OCTOBER gasoil 128.90/129.00 -2.38 -1.81 SEPTEMBER fuel oil 678.00/678.25 -11.00 -1.60 OCTOBER fuel oil 673.25/673.75 -11.00 -1.61 Product Price Change SEPTEMBER regrade 0.40/0.50 -0.02 SEPTEMBER gasoil crack 20.71/20.91 -0.01 SEPTEMBER 180/380 cst 12.25/12.75 -0.25 SEPTEMBER fuel oil crack -5.16/-4.96 0.69 SEPTEMBER jet fuel crack 21.16/21.36 -0.03 OCTOBER naphtha crack -6.89/-6.69 0.18 Inter-month spread Mean Prev Change SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER naphtha 0.90 0.90 0.00 SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER naphtha (CFR Japan) 8.00 8.00 0.00 SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER gasoil 1.25 1.26 -0.01 SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER fuel oil 4.63 4.63 0.00 (Reporting by Loh Bohan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)