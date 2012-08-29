(For 12-month forward curve, click ) SINGAPORE, Aug 29 Fuel oil timespreads were weaker throughout the 12-month forward curve on Wednesday as traders were seen taking profit on sharp price spikes earlier during the week. Traders said heavy volumes were transacted in the fuel oil market on Aug. 28, with more than 2.5 million tonnes of the 180cst and 380cst fixed-priced swaps and related derivative timespread contracts done via the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE). "Its the bank guys who are selling down the timespreads and taking profit," said a Singapore-based fuel oil swaps trader. "The buying spree was overdone earlier in the week, so there is a bit of correction happening at the moment, with the traders taking profit as well," said another Singapore-based fuel oil swaps trader. Gasoil and naphtha timespreads were similarly weaker early on Wednesday in subdued trade. Traders are also eyeing the restart of Venezuela's Amuay refinery after a blaze at the facility's storage tanks was extinguished. Front-month October Brent/Dubai EFS was valued at $3.34 per barrel. Fixed-price swaps for gasoil and naphtha were lower following a 28-cents-per-barrel drop in October Brent crude by 0430 GMT, from Tuesday's Asian close. FUEL OIL TIMESPREADS WEAKER ON PROFIT-TAKING Trade in fuel oil timespreads was slow with a sole first quarter 2013/second quarter 2013 contract transacted in a $7.50 per tonne backwardation. The prompt September/October timespread was valued 13 cents lower at a $4.75 per tonne backwardation, while the October/November timespread fell 25 cents to a $4.25 per tonne backwardation. The September and October East-West (EW) spread was also firmer in early trade on expectations of delays in shipments as a result of the Amuay blaze. Venezuela is the third-largest exporter of fuel oil to Singapore, according to data from IE Singapore. Fuel oil's September EW spread gained $1.00 to $36.50 per tonne while the October EW spread inched up 38 cents to $35.50 per tonne. The September crack was down 42 cents at a $5.36 per barrel discount to Dubai, and the October crack dropped 39 cents to a $5.47 per barrel discount to Dubai. September and October's fixed-price 180cst contracts both fell $3.13 and $3.00 per tonne to $678.63 and $673.88 respectively. NAPHTHA WEAKER, CRACKS EASE FROM MORE THAN 4-MTH HIGH Naphtha timespreads were generally weaker in early Wednesday trade with cracks easing from a more than four-month high reached on Monday. Transactions for the September/October timespread were heard done at an $8.00 per tonne backwardation. The October/November timespread inched down 38 cents to a $7.25 per tonne backwardation. The September EW spread continued to hover at the lowest since April, but traders are not expecting a reverse arbitrage situation as Asia remains fundamentally short in naphtha and limited Western volumes are expected for October shipments. The September EW spread stood at 50 cents per tonne, while the October EW spread inched down 25 cents to $8.75 per tonne. The CFR October crack fell 53 cents to a $7.59-per-barrel discount to Brent. The November crack also dropped 61 cent to a $7.98-per-barrel discount to Brent. The CFR fixed-price September contract fell $8.00 per tonne to $952.00. The FOB September contract dropped 25 cents per barrel to $104.80 per barrel. GASOIL SPREADS MARGINALLY WEAKER, U.S. DEMAND EYED Gasoil timespreads were marginally weaker on Wednesday in tandem with similar weakness seen in timespreads of London Gasoil (LGO) futures. Traders were eyeing demand from the United State because of the Amuay refinery fire and the onset of Hurricane Isaac that forced companies to suspend oil production in the Gulf of Mexico. The September/October timespread fell 11 cents to a $1.23 per barrel backwardation, while the October/November contract inched down 4 cents to a 75 cents per barrel backwardation. Gasoil regrades were largely steady with the September, October and November values standing at 66 cents, $1.20 and $1.54 per barrel, respectively. Gasoil's September crack was 37 cents weaker at a premium of $20.64 to Dubai. The October crack inched down 25 cents per barrel to a premium of $20.03 to Dubai. Fixed-priced September and October gasoil swaps were at $130.40 and $129.17 per barrel, respectively, down 43 cents and 32 cents. PRODUCTS Price Change Pct Change SEPTEMBER naphtha 104.70/104.90 -0.25 -0.24 OCTOBER naphtha 103.70/103.90 -0.25 -0.24 SEPTEMBER naphtha 951.75/952.25 -8.00 -0.83 OCTOBER naphtha 943.75/944.25 -7.25 -0.76 SEPTEMBER gasoil 130.30/130.50 -0.43 -0.33 OCTOBER gasoil 129.12/129.22 -0.32 -0.25 SEPTEMBER fuel oil 678.50/678.75 -3.13 -0.46 OCTOBER fuel oil 673.75/674.00 -3.00 -0.44 Product Price Change SEPTEMBER regrade 0.61/0.71 0.00 SEPTEMBER gasoil crack 20.54/20.74 -0.37 SEPTEMBER 180/380 cst 12.25/12.75 0.38 SEPTEMBER fuel oil crack -5.46/-5.26 -0.42 SEPTEMBER jet fuel crack 21.20/21.40 -0.37 OCTOBER naphtha crack -7.69/-7.49 -0.53 Inter-month spread Mean Prev Change SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER naphtha 1.00 1.00 0.00 SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER naphtha (CFR 8.00 8.75 -0.75 Japan) SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER gasoil 1.23 1.34 -0.11 SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER fuel oil 4.75 4.88 -0.13 (Reporting by Loh Bohan; Editing by Chris Lewis)