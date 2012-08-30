(For 12-month forward curve, click ) SINGAPORE, Aug 30 Fuel oil timespreads were seen firm on Thursday on expectations for delays in September shipments from the West following a deadly blaze at Venezuela's Amuay refinery, which has been closed since Aug.25. A restart to production at Venezuela's largest oil refinery, which was hit by the world's deadliest refinery accident in fifteen years, could take another two to three days, officials said on Wednesday, although an exact date was unknown. "Even if they commence restart this week, they will still need at least one week to ramp up operations and have products ready for export again," said a Singapore-based fuel oil trader. "This might leave supply tighter for second-half September and early October." Venezuela is a major exporter of fuel oil to Asia. Customs data shows that Venezuela is the second-largest exporter to fuel oil to China, after Singapore, with monthly volumes for 2012 averaging about 500,000 tonnes. Venezuela is also the third-largest exporter of fuel oil to Singapore after the Netherlands and the United States, according to data from IE Singapore, exporting 465,000 tonnes and 726,000 tonnes of fuel oil to the city state in June and July, respectively. Naphtha timespreads remained on an uptrend in early Thursday trade to reach a more than four-month high as demand for October shipments from petrochemical makers was seen brisk, coupled with expectations for limited arbitrage inflows in Asia in October. Inter-month premiums for middle distillates were similarly firmer on expectations for tight jet supply going into the fourth quarter, as Japanese and South Korean refiners have begun maximising kerosene yields instead of jet fuel ahead of winter. Front-month October Brent/Dubai EFS was valued at $3.41 per barrel. Fixed-price swaps for oil products were firmer following a 59-cents-per-barrel rise in October Brent crude by 0430 GMT, from Wednesday's Asian close. FUEL OIL TIMESPREADS SEEN FIRMER, EW SPREADS WIDEN Fuel oil timespreads continued to be seen firmer by traders on expectations for delays in September shipments because of the blaze at Venezuela's Amuay refinery. "I'm personally bullish on the market still because I think supply is going to be tighter," said a Singapore-based fuel oil trader. "I think there is still more upside potential to the timespreads," said another Singapore-based fuel oil swaps trader. The September/October timespread was valued 13 cents higher at a backwardation of $4.75 per tonne while the October/November contract rose 25 cents to a $4.00 per tonne backwardation. Reflecting expectations for tighter supply, the September East-West (EW) spread, the differential between European and Asian prices, has risen more than $3.00 from a week ago to $37.00, the highest since the end of June according to Reuters data. The October EW spread was flat from the previous session at $35.25 per tonne, but has similarly gained more than $1.60 from a week ago. The September crack was down 18 cents at a $5.33 per barrel discount to Dubai, and the October crack dropped 16 cents to a $5.47 per barrel discount to Dubai. September and October's fixed-price 180cst contracts rose $2.50 and $2.38 per tonne to $678.75 and $674.00, respectively. NAPHTHA SPREADS FIRM ON DEMAND FROM PETROCHEMICAL MAKERS Naphtha prompt timespreads firmed to a more than four-month high in early Thursday trade on stronger demand for October cargoes from petrochemical makers. Honam Petrochemical Corp bought October naphtha cargoes at premiums that were five times higher than the previous week. "The east still needs cargoes going into October," said a Singapore-based naphtha trader, adding that there would be limited Western inflows of naphtha during the month. Reflecting firmer sentiment for the October market, the EW spread rose $1.25 to $11.25 per tonne. The September EW firmed 50 cents to $1.50 per tonne after falling to the lowest since mid-April earlier in the week. The September/October timespread rose $1.00 per tonne to a $9.00 per tonne backwardation, while the October/November timespread inched up 25 cents to a backwardation of $7.25 per tonne. The CFR October crack gained 22 cents to a $7.23-per-barrel discount to Brent. The November crack also rose 31 cent to a $7.56-per-barrel discount to Brent. The CFR fixed-price September contract rose $8.25 per tonne to $956.75. The FOB September contract inched up 55 cents per barrel to $104.35 per barrel. MID DISTILLATES SPREAD FIRM, JET SUPPLY SEEN TIGHTER IN Q4 Prompt timespreads for middle distillates were firm as supply for jet fuel is expected to tighten going into the fourth quarter. Gasoil's September/October timespread firmed 6 cents to a $1.35 per barrel backwardation, while the October/November contract gained 7 cents to a 85 cents per barrel backwardation. Gasoil regrades were weaker in early trade, with the September, October and November values standing at 70 cents, $1.15 and $1.35 per barrel, respectively. The September crack was 10 cents higher at a premium of $20.78 to Dubai. The October crack inched up 7 cents per barrel to a premium of $20.05 to Dubai. Fixed-priced September and October gasoil swaps were at $130.53 and $129.18 per barrel, respectively, up 66 cents and 60 cents. PRODUCTS Price Change Pct Change SEPTEMBER naphtha 104.25/104.45 0.55 0.53 OCTOBER naphtha 103.25/103.45 0.55 0.54 SEPTEMBER naphtha 956.63/956.88 8.25 0.87 OCTOBER naphtha 947.50/948.00 7.25 0.77 SEPTEMBER gasoil 130.43/130.63 0.66 0.51 OCTOBER gasoil 129.13/129.23 0.60 0.47 SEPTEMBER fuel oil 678.50/679.00 2.50 0.37 OCTOBER fuel oil 673.75/674.25 2.38 0.35 Product Price Change SEPTEMBER regrade 0.60/0.80 -0.04 SEPTEMBER gasoil crack 20.68/20.88 0.10 SEPTEMBER 180/380 cst 13.00/13.50 0.25 SEPTEMBER fuel oil crack -5.43/-5.23 -0.18 SEPTEMBER jet fuel crack 21.38/21.58 0.06 OCTOBER naphtha crack -7.33/-7.13 0.22 Inter-month spread Mean Prev Change SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER naphtha 1.00 1.00 0.00 SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER naphtha (CFR 9.00 8.00 1.00 Japan) SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER gasoil 1.35 1.29 0.06 SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER fuel oil 4.75 4.63 0.13 (Reporting by Loh Bohan; Editing by Chris Lewis)