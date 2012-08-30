(For 12-month forward curve, click )
SINGAPORE, Aug 30 Fuel oil timespreads were seen
firm on Thursday on expectations for delays in September
shipments from the West following a deadly blaze at Venezuela's
Amuay refinery, which has been closed since Aug.25.
A restart to production at Venezuela's largest oil refinery,
which was hit by the world's deadliest refinery accident in
fifteen years, could take another two to three days, officials
said on Wednesday, although an exact date was unknown.
"Even if they commence restart this week, they will still
need at least one week to ramp up operations and have products
ready for export again," said a Singapore-based fuel oil trader.
"This might leave supply tighter for second-half September
and early October."
Venezuela is a major exporter of fuel oil to Asia. Customs
data shows that Venezuela is the second-largest exporter to fuel
oil to China, after Singapore, with monthly volumes for 2012
averaging about 500,000 tonnes.
Venezuela is also the third-largest exporter of fuel oil to
Singapore after the Netherlands and the United States, according
to data from IE Singapore, exporting 465,000 tonnes and 726,000
tonnes of fuel oil to the city state in June and July,
respectively.
Naphtha timespreads remained on an uptrend in early Thursday
trade to reach a more than four-month high as demand for October
shipments from petrochemical makers was seen brisk, coupled with
expectations for limited arbitrage inflows in Asia in October.
Inter-month premiums for middle distillates were similarly
firmer on expectations for tight jet supply going into the
fourth quarter, as Japanese and South Korean refiners have begun
maximising kerosene yields instead of jet fuel ahead of winter.
Front-month October Brent/Dubai EFS was valued at $3.41 per
barrel.
Fixed-price swaps for oil products were firmer following a
59-cents-per-barrel rise in October Brent crude by 0430
GMT, from Wednesday's Asian close.
FUEL OIL TIMESPREADS SEEN FIRMER, EW SPREADS WIDEN
Fuel oil timespreads continued to be seen firmer by traders
on expectations for delays in September shipments because of the
blaze at Venezuela's Amuay refinery.
"I'm personally bullish on the market still because I think
supply is going to be tighter," said a Singapore-based fuel oil
trader.
"I think there is still more upside potential to the
timespreads," said another Singapore-based fuel oil swaps
trader.
The September/October timespread was valued 13 cents higher
at a backwardation of $4.75 per tonne while the October/November
contract rose 25 cents to a $4.00 per tonne backwardation.
Reflecting expectations for tighter supply, the September
East-West (EW) spread, the differential between European and
Asian prices, has risen more than $3.00 from a week ago to
$37.00, the highest since the end of June according to Reuters
data.
The October EW spread was flat from the previous session at
$35.25 per tonne, but has similarly gained more than $1.60 from
a week ago.
The September crack was down 18 cents at a $5.33 per barrel
discount to Dubai, and the October crack dropped 16 cents to a
$5.47 per barrel discount to Dubai.
September and October's fixed-price 180cst contracts rose
$2.50 and $2.38 per tonne to $678.75 and $674.00, respectively.
NAPHTHA SPREADS FIRM ON DEMAND FROM PETROCHEMICAL MAKERS
Naphtha prompt timespreads firmed to a more than four-month
high in early Thursday trade on stronger demand for October
cargoes from petrochemical makers.
Honam Petrochemical Corp bought October naphtha
cargoes at premiums that were five times higher than the
previous week.
"The east still needs cargoes going into October," said a
Singapore-based naphtha trader, adding that there would be
limited Western inflows of naphtha during the month.
Reflecting firmer sentiment for the October market, the EW
spread rose $1.25 to $11.25 per tonne. The September EW firmed
50 cents to $1.50 per tonne after falling to the lowest since
mid-April earlier in the week.
The September/October timespread rose $1.00 per tonne to a
$9.00 per tonne backwardation, while the October/November
timespread inched up 25 cents to a backwardation of $7.25 per
tonne.
The CFR October crack gained 22 cents to a $7.23-per-barrel
discount to Brent. The November crack also rose 31 cent to a
$7.56-per-barrel discount to Brent.
The CFR fixed-price September contract rose $8.25 per tonne
to $956.75. The FOB September contract inched up 55 cents per
barrel to $104.35 per barrel.
MID DISTILLATES SPREAD FIRM, JET SUPPLY SEEN TIGHTER IN Q4
Prompt timespreads for middle distillates were firm as
supply for jet fuel is expected to tighten going into the fourth
quarter.
Gasoil's September/October timespread firmed 6 cents to a
$1.35 per barrel backwardation, while the October/November
contract gained 7 cents to a 85 cents per barrel backwardation.
Gasoil regrades were weaker in early trade, with the
September, October and November values standing at 70 cents,
$1.15 and $1.35 per barrel, respectively.
The September crack was 10 cents higher at a premium of
$20.78 to Dubai. The October crack inched up 7 cents per barrel
to a premium of $20.05 to Dubai.
Fixed-priced September and October gasoil swaps were at
$130.53 and $129.18 per barrel, respectively, up 66 cents and 60
cents.
PRODUCTS Price Change Pct Change
SEPTEMBER naphtha 104.25/104.45 0.55 0.53
OCTOBER naphtha 103.25/103.45 0.55 0.54
SEPTEMBER naphtha 956.63/956.88 8.25 0.87
OCTOBER naphtha 947.50/948.00 7.25 0.77
SEPTEMBER gasoil 130.43/130.63 0.66 0.51
OCTOBER gasoil 129.13/129.23 0.60 0.47
SEPTEMBER fuel oil 678.50/679.00 2.50 0.37
OCTOBER fuel oil 673.75/674.25 2.38 0.35
Product Price Change
SEPTEMBER regrade 0.60/0.80 -0.04
SEPTEMBER gasoil crack 20.68/20.88 0.10
SEPTEMBER 180/380 cst 13.00/13.50 0.25
SEPTEMBER fuel oil crack -5.43/-5.23 -0.18
SEPTEMBER jet fuel crack 21.38/21.58 0.06
OCTOBER naphtha crack -7.33/-7.13 0.22
Inter-month spread Mean Prev Change
SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER naphtha 1.00 1.00 0.00
SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER naphtha (CFR 9.00 8.00 1.00
Japan)
SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER gasoil 1.35 1.29 0.06
SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER fuel oil 4.75 4.63 0.13
(Reporting by Loh Bohan; Editing by Chris Lewis)