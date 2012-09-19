(For 12-month forward curve, click ) SINGAPORE, Sept 19 Prompt naphtha timespreads fell to a three-and-a-half week low in early Wednesday trade on weaker demand from petrochemical makers amid the emergence of more Indian supply. The fuel oil 12-month forward curve was also similarly weaker on Wednesday because of lacklustre demand for marine bunker fuel and muted buying appetite for straight-run fuel oil among Chinese independent refiners. Gasoil timespreads were largely stable amid slow trade in the swaps market. Demand for physical middle distillate cargoes is seen strong as buying interest continued to emerge from Australia and the United States. Front-month November Brent/Dubai EFS was valued at $3.53 per barrel. Fixed-price swaps for oil products were weaker following a $1.38 per-barrel drop in November Brent crude by 0430 GMT, from Tuesday's Asian close. NAPHTHA TIMESPREAD AT 3-1/2 WEEK LOW ON HIGHER SUPPLY Naphtha's prompt October/November timespread dropped to a three-and-a-half week low on Wednesday as traders anticipate higher supply following the completion of refinery maintenances in Asia. The October/November contract was valued at a $5.50 per tonne backwardation, or $1.00 lower as compared to Tuesday's Asian close. "The general refinery turnaround season is coming to an end so we should see more supply coming out from most regions," said a Singapore-based naphtha swaps trader. Meanwhile the November/December timespread contract was valued 75 cents per tonne lower at a $5.75 per tonne backwardation. The October and November East-West spread, the differential between Asia and European naphtha prices, were firmer at $4.50 and $8.75 per tonne respectively. The CFR November crack widened 81 cents to a $9.58-per-barrel discount to Brent. The December crack also widened 78 cents to a $9.67-per-barrel discount to Brent. The CFR fixed-price October contract fell $20.75 per tonne to $931.25. The FOB October contract dropped $1.10 per barrel to $102.65 per barrel. FUEL OIL TIMESPREADS SEEN WEAK ON POOR BUNKER DEMAND Fuel oil timespreads were seen weaker on Wednesday because of lacklustre demand for marine bunker fuel as ship owners continued to grapple with spiralling operating losses. "Demand for bunker is still very bad because of the state of the shipping market. A lot of companies are losing money still," said a Singapore-based bunker trader. Trade was subdued on early Wednesday with only 5,000 tonnes of the November/December timespread contract heard done at a $3.00 per tonne backwardation. The prompt October/November timespread contract was valued 38 cents higher at a $3.25 per tonne backwardation. Fuel oil's October crack was 7 cents narrower at a $5.61-per-barrel discount to Dubai while the November crack was steady at a $5.47-per-barrel discount to Dubai. The October and November fixed-price 180cst contracts fell $8.00 and $8.38 per tonne to $675.63 and $672.38, respectively. GASOIL TIMESPREADS STEADY; PHYSICAL DEMAND SEEN STRONG Gasoil timespreads were steady on Wednesday amid strong demand for physical cargoes. The October/November timespread contract was flat in a 30 cents-per-barrel backwardation while the November/December contract inched up 4 cents to a 35 cents-per-barrel backwardation. Gasoil regrades were largely steady in early trade. The October and November regrades were at 90 cents and 85 cents per barrel respectively. The October crack was 87 cents higher at a premium of $19.87 to Dubai. The November crack rose 86 cents per barrel to a premium of $20.21 to Dubai. Fixed-priced October and November gasoil swaps were both down 43 cents-per-barrel at $129.42 and $129.12, respectively. PRODUCTS Price Change Pct Change OCTOBER naphtha 102.55/102.75 -1.10 -1.06 NOVEMBER naphtha 101.50/101.70 -1.10 -1.07 OCTOBER naphtha 931.13/931.38 -20.75 -2.18 NOVEMBER naphtha 925.50/926.00 -19.75 -2.09 OCTOBER gasoil 129.32/129.52 -0.43 -0.33 NOVEMBER gasoil 129.02/129.22 -0.43 -0.33 OCTOBER fuel oil 675.50/675.75 -8.00 -1.17 NOVEMBER fuel oil 672.25/672.50 -8.38 -1.23 Product Price Change OCTOBER regrade 0.80/1.00 0.00 OCTOBER gasoil crack 19.77/19.97 0.87 OCTOBER 180/380 cst 13.75/14.25 1.00 OCTOBER fuel oil crack -5.71/-5.51 0.07 OCTOBER jet fuel crack 20.67/20.87 0.87 NOVEMBER naphtha crack -9.68/-9.48 -0.81 Inter-month spread Mean Prev Change OCTOBER/NOVEMBER naphtha 1.05 1.05 0.00 OCTOBER.NOVEMBER naphtha (CFR Japan) 5.50 6.50 -1.00 OCTOBER/NOVEMBER gasoil 0.30 0.30 0.00 OCTOBER/NOVEMBER fuel oil 3.25 2.88 0.38 (Reporting by Loh Bohan; Editing by Himani Sarkar) (bohan.loh@thomsonreuters.com; +65 6870 3572; Reuters Messaging: bohan.loh.reuters.com@reuters.net)