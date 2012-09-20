(For 12-month forward curve, click ) SINGAPORE, Sept 20 Fuel oil's East-West (EW) spread, the differential between European and Asia prices, was seen firm on Thursday on traders' expectations for a more workable arbitrage window. The inter-month premiums for the 180 cst contract was however weaker on lacklustre demand for marine bunker fuel. Naphtha's prompt timespreads were seen weaker in early Thursday trade, hovering around a three-and-a-half week low because of poorer demand from petrochemical makers. Inter-month premiums for gasoil were firm because of brisk demand for physical cargoes from Indonesia as well as Sri Lanka. Front-month November Brent/Dubai EFS was valued at $3.45 per barrel. Fixed-price swaps for oil products were lower following a $4.78 per-barrel drop in November Brent crude by 0430 GMT, from Wednesday's Asian close. FUEL OIL EW SEEN FIRM; TIMESPREADS WEAKEN The fuel oil EW spread was seen firmer by traders on Thursday on expectations for a more workable arbitrage window going into October. "There are fuel oil cargoes stuck in Europe that cannot find buyers. The EW has got to pen up for the arbitrage volumes to move," said a Singapore-based fuel oil trader. Asia is expecting to receive up to 5.2 million tonnes of western fuel oil in October, up 600,000 tonnes from September arrivals, according to Reuters data. Fuel oil's inter-month premiums were largely weaker on Thursday with the prompt October/November inter-month timespread heard traded as low as a $2.75 per tonne backwardation before rebounding to a $3.13 per tonne backwardation by 0430 GMT. A similar weakness was also seen throughout the rest of the 12-month forward curve with the first quarter 2013/second quarter 2013 and second quarter 2013/third quarter 2013 timespreads weakening $1.00 and $1.38 per tonne to $8.63 and $8.38 backwardations respectively. Fuel oil's October crack was 41 cents narrower at a $5.29-per-barrel discount to Dubai while the November crack was 44 cents narrower at a $5.11-per-barrel discount to Dubai. The October and November fixed-price 180cst contracts both fell $27.88 per tonne to $649.63 and $646.50, respectively. NAPHTHA SPREADS SEEN LOWER ON HIGHER SUPPLY; WEAKER DEMAND Naphtha's timespreads were seen lower because of expectations for higher supply and weaker demand from petrochemical makers. The prompt October/November and November/December timespreads were steady at a $6.00 and $6.25 per tonne backwardation respectively. The fourth quarter 2012/first quarter 2013 timespread contract inched down 33 cents to an $18.67 per tonne backwardation. The October EW spread, however, rose to its highest since end-August at $5.25 per tonne while the November spread gained $1.13 to $11.13 per tonne. The CFR November crack narrowed 86 cents to a $7.88-per-barrel discount to Brent. The December crack also was 89 cents narrower at a $7.97-per-barrel discount to Brent. The CFR fixed-price October contract dropped $35.25 per tonne to $907.25. The FOB October contract dropped $4.20 per barrel to $99.00 per barrel. GASOIL TIMESPREADS FIRM AMID BRISK PHYSICAL DEMAND Gasoil timespreads were firmer on Thursday amid brisk demand for physical cargoes. The October/November timespread gained 6 cents per barrel to a 48 cents backwardation while the November/December timespread rose 7 cents to a 42 cents per barrel backwardation. Gasoil regrades were firmer in early trade. The October and November regrades were at 87 cents and 90 cents per barrel respectively, or 12-14 cents higher. The October crack was 21 cents higher at a premium of $19.57 to Dubai. The November crack rose 18 cents per barrel to a premium of $19.75 to Dubai. Fixed-priced October and November gasoil swaps were down $4.49-per-barrel and $4.55-per-barrel at $124.80 and $124.32, respectively. PRODUCTS Price Change Pct Change OCTOBER naphtha 98.90/99.10 -4.20 -4.07 NOVEMBER naphtha 98.00/98.20 -4.05 -3.96 OCTOBER naphtha 907.13/907.38 -35.25 -3.74 NOVEMBER naphtha 901.00/901.50 -35.25 -3.76 OCTOBER gasoil 124.70/124.90 -4.49 -3.47 NOVEMBER gasoil 124.22/124.42 -4.55 -3.53 OCTOBER fuel oil 649.50/649.75 -27.88 -4.11 NOVEMBER fuel oil 646.25/646.75 -27.88 -4.13 Product Price Change OCTOBER regrade 0.82/0.92 0.14 OCTOBER gasoil crack 19.47/19.67 0.21 OCTOBER 180/380 cst 14.00/14.25 0.25 OCTOBER fuel oil crack -5.39/-5.19 0.41 OCTOBER jet fuel crack 20.34/20.54 0.35 NOVEMBER naphtha crack -7.98/-7.78 0.86 Inter-month spread Mean Prev Change OCTOBER/NOVEMBER naphtha 0.90 1.05 -0.15 OCTOBER.NOVEMBER naphtha (CFR Japan) 6.00 6.00 0.00 OCTOBER/NOVEMBER gasoil 0.48 0.42 0.06 OCTOBER/NOVEMBER fuel oil 3.13 3.13 0.00 (Reporting by Loh Bohan; Editing by Himani Sarkar) (bohan.loh@thomsonreuters.com; +65 6870 3572; Reuters Messaging: bohan.loh.reuters.com@reuters.net)