SINGAPORE, Sept 21 Fuel oil's inter-month
premiums were mostly higher across the 12-month forward curve on
Friday, supported by hopes for a recovery in demand for bunker
marine fuel and straight-run fuel oil following recent dips in
Brent crude.
"The drop in crude should theoretically spark demand for
bunkers and straight-run fuel oil," said a Singapore-based fuel
oil trader.
Trade liquidity was poor in early trade, however, with only
around 45,000 tonnes of timespread contracts transacted on the
Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), according to traders.
Liquidity was similarly low in the gasoil swaps market,
although the prompt October/November timespread rose to its
highest in nearly two weeks amid strong physical demand.
Naphtha's inter-month premiums were also higher across the
12-month forward curve on expectations for a recovery in demand
from petrochemical makers.
Front-month November Brent/Dubai EFS was valued at $3.75 per
barrel.
Fixed-price swaps for oil products were higher following a
$2.87 per-barrel drop in November Brent crude by 0430
GMT, from Thursday's Asian close.
FUEL OIL TIMESPREAD HITS 1-WEEK HIGH; EW SEEN FIRM
Fuel oil's prompt October/November timespread hit a 1-week
high amid slow trade on Friday on hopes for a recovery in
appetite for marine bunker fuel and straight-run fuel oil.
Around 15,000 tonnes of the October/November contract were
traded at a $4.00 per tonne backwardation, while around 30,000
tonnes of the December/January timespread contract were
transacted in a $3.50 per tonne backwardation.
Fuel oil's fourth quarter 2012/first quarter 2013 timespread
contract was also $1.04 per tonne higher at a $10.50 per tonne
backwardation.
The fuel oil East-West (EW) spread was also higher on
traders' expectations for a more workable arbitrage window going
into October.
The October EW spread rose another 50 cents to $39.00 per
tonne, the highest in almost one-week. The November EW contract
firmed 25 cents to $38.75 per tonne.
Fuel oil's October crack was 16 cents narrower at a
$4.68-per-barrel discount to Dubai while the November crack was
10 cents narrower at a $4.63-per-barrel discount to Dubai.
The October and November fixed-price 180cst contracts fell
$17.63 and $17.25 per tonne respectively to $667.63 and $663.63.
NAPHTHA SPREADS FIRM ON HOPES FOR DEMAND RECOVERY
Naphtha timespreads were firmer on Friday on expectations of
a recovery in demand from petrochemical makers.
The prompt October/November contract was 25 cent higher at a
$6.75-per-tonne backwardation, while the November/December and
December/January contracts both rose 75 cents to $7.00 per tonne
backwardations.
The October and November EW spreads, the differential
between European and Asian prices, was weaker at $4.75 and
$11.00 per tonne respectively.
The CFR November crack widened 18 cents to a
$8.40-per-barrel discount to Brent. The December crack also was
7 cents wider at a $8.37-per-barrel discount to Brent.
The CFR fixed-price October contract rose $24.50 per tonne
to $925.50. The FOB October contract also firmed $2.25 per
barrel to $100.85 per barrel.
GASOIL TIMESPREADS FIRM TO NEAR 2-WEEK HIGH ON STRONG DEMAND
Gasoil timespreads firmed to a near 2-week high on Friday on
the back of strong demand for physical cargoes. Swap trades were
slow early on Friday, however.
The prompt October/November timespread gained 11 cents to a
73 cents-per-barrel backwardation the highest in almost 2 weeks,
while the November/December timespread contract was valued 10
cents higher at a 52 cents-per-barrel backwardation.
The October regrade, jet's premium over gasoil, rose 8 cents
to 98 cents-per-barrel. The November regrade was steady at $1.00
per barrel.
The October crack was 4 cents higher at a premium of $20.08
to Dubai. The November crack dropped 7 cents per barrel to a
premium of $20.01 to Dubai.
Fixed-priced October and November gasoil swaps were up
$2.59-per-barrel and $2.48-per-barrel at $127.47 and $126.74
respectively.
PRODUCTS Price Change Pct Change
OCTOBER naphtha 100.75/100.95 2.25 2.28
NOVEMBER naphtha 99.75/99.95 2.15 2.20
OCTOBER naphtha 925.25/925.75 24.50 2.72
NOVEMBER naphtha 918.50/919.00 24.25 2.71
OCTOBER gasoil 127.42/127.52 2.59 2.07
NOVEMBER gasoil 126.64/126.84 2.48 2.00
OCTOBER fuel oil 667.50/667.75 17.63 2.71
NOVEMBER fuel oil 663.50/663.75 17.25 2.67
Product Price Change
OCTOBER regrade 0.93/1.03 0.08
OCTOBER gasoil crack 19.98/20.18 0.04
OCTOBER 180/380 cst 13.75/14.25 0.25
OCTOBER fuel oil crack -4.78/-4.58 0.16
OCTOBER jet fuel crack 20.96/21.16 0.12
NOVEMBER naphtha crack -8.50/-8.30 -0.18
Inter-month spread Mean Prev Change
OCTOBER/NOVEMBER naphtha 1.00 0.90 0.10
OCTOBER.NOVEMBER naphtha (CFR 6.75 6.50 0.25
Japan)
OCTOBER/NOVEMBER gasoil 0.73 0.62 0.11
OCTOBER/NOVEMBER fuel oil 4.00 3.63 0.38
(Reporting by Loh Bohan; Editing by Joseph Radford)