(For 12-month forward curve, click ) SINGAPORE, Sept 24 Naphtha's prompt inter-month premium steadied at around a one-week high on Monday on expectations of a rebound in demand from petrochemical makers coupled with a sharp drop in October Western arrivals. Asia expects to receive around 350,000 tonnes of European naphtha in October, sharply down from September arrivals of about 800,000 tonnes. Higher Indian naphtha exports in October are likely to help ease any tightness in supply, but traders said volumes will be absorbed quickly as petrochemical units are still running at high operating rates. Fuel oil's inter-month premiums were also firmer in early Monday trade, hovering around a one and a half week high on hopes for a recovery in demand for marine bunker fuel and straight-run fuel oil following recent dips in Brent crude. Front-month November Brent/Dubai EFS was valued at $3.64 per barrel. Fixed-price swaps for oil products were higher following a 30 cents per-barrel increase in November Brent crude by 0430 GMT, from Friday's Asian close. NAPHTHA TIMESPREAD STEADY AT 1-WEEK HIGH ON DEMAND HOPES Naphtha timespreads were steady at a 1-week high on a combination of anticipated greater demand from petrochemical makers, and lower Western October arrivals. The October/November and November/December timespread contracts were valued at $6.75 per tonne backwardations, their highest since Sept. 17, according to Reuters data. Reflecting the sharp drop in October Western arrivals, the October East-West (EW) spread, the price differential between Asian and European naphtha, steadied near a 3-week high of $4.50 per tonne. The prompt naphtha EW spread has been on a steady uptrend since mid-September, since when it has risen about $6.00 per tonne, according to Reuters data. The CFR November crack widened 8 cents to a $8.20-per-barrel discount to Brent. The December crack also was 8 cents wider at a $8.14-per-barrel discount to Brent. The CFR fixed-price October contract inched up $2.00 per tonne to $930.00, while the FOB October contract fell $1.15 to $101.80 per barrel. FUEL OIL TIMESPREAD HITS 1-1/2 WEEK HIGH The prompt fuel oil October/November timespread hit a one and a half week high on Friday amid expectations for more demand for marine bunker fuel and straight-run fuel oil to emerge. The October/November timespread has been on a steady uptrend since September 18 and has gained $1.12 per tonne since, to stand in a $4.00 per tonne backwardation. Meanwhile, the November/December contract was valued 13 cents per tonne higher at a $3.63 per tonne backwardation. The fuel oil EW spread eased 25 cents from a one-week high to $38.50 per tonne, but traders expect the inter-region price differential to stay firm. The November EW spread was steady at $38.50 per tonne. Fuel oil's October crack was 9 cents narrower at a $4.86-per-barrel discount to Dubai while the November crack was 5 cents narrower at a $4.81-per-barrel discount to Dubai. The October and November fixed-price 180cst contracts inched up $2.13 and $2.00 per tonne respectively to $669.13 and $665.13. STRONG PHYSICAL DEMAND SUPPORTS GASOIL TIMESPREADS Strong physical demand for middle distillates continued to support Asia's gasoil timespreads. The prompt October/November timespread inched up 3 cents per barrel to a 63 cents-per-barrel backwardation, the highest in about one week, while the November/December contract was up 5 cents at a 55 cents-per-barrel backwardation. The October and November regrades, jet's premium over gasoil, were both steady at $1.05 and $1.08 per barrel respectively. The October crack was 37 cents higher at a premium of $19.81 to Dubai. The November crack was 32 cents per barrel higher to a premium of $19.84 to Dubai. Fixed-priced October and November gasoil swaps were up 61 cents per barrel and 58 cents per barrel at $127.61 and $126.98 respectively. PRODUCTS Price Change Pct Change OCTOBER naphtha 101.70/101.90 -1.15 -1.12 NOVEMBER naphtha 100.70/100.90 0.20 0.20 OCTOBER naphtha 929.75/930.25 2.00 0.22 NOVEMBER naphtha 923.00/923.50 2.00 0.22 OCTOBER gasoil 127.51/127.71 0.61 0.48 NOVEMBER gasoil 126.93/127.03 0.58 0.46 OCTOBER fuel oil 669.00/669.25 2.13 0.32 NOVEMBER fuel oil 665.00/665.25 2.00 0.30 Product Price Change OCTOBER regrade 1.00/1.10 0.00 OCTOBER gasoil crack 19.71/19.91 0.37 OCTOBER 180/380 cst 13.50/14.00 0.00 OCTOBER fuel oil crack -4.96/-4.76 0.09 OCTOBER jet fuel crack 20.76/20.96 0.37 NOVEMBER naphtha crack -8.30/-8.10 -0.08 Inter-month spread Mean Prev Change OCTOBER/NOVEMBER naphtha 1.00 2.35 -1.35 OCTOBER/NOVEMBER naphtha (CFR 6.75 6.75 0.00 Japan) OCTOBER/NOVEMBER gasoil 0.63 0.60 0.03 OCTOBER/NOVEMBER fuel oil 4.00 3.88 0.13 (Reporting by Loh Bohan; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)