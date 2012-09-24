(For 12-month forward curve, click )
SINGAPORE, Sept 24 Naphtha's prompt inter-month
premium steadied at around a one-week high on Monday on
expectations of a rebound in demand from petrochemical makers
coupled with a sharp drop in October Western arrivals.
Asia expects to receive around 350,000 tonnes of European
naphtha in October, sharply down from September arrivals of
about 800,000 tonnes.
Higher Indian naphtha exports in October are likely to help
ease any tightness in supply, but traders said volumes will be
absorbed quickly as petrochemical units are still running at
high operating rates.
Fuel oil's inter-month premiums were also firmer in early
Monday trade, hovering around a one and a half week high on
hopes for a recovery in demand for marine bunker fuel and
straight-run fuel oil following recent dips in Brent crude.
Front-month November Brent/Dubai EFS was valued at $3.64 per
barrel.
Fixed-price swaps for oil products were higher following a
30 cents per-barrel increase in November Brent crude by
0430 GMT, from Friday's Asian close.
NAPHTHA TIMESPREAD STEADY AT 1-WEEK HIGH ON DEMAND HOPES
Naphtha timespreads were steady at a 1-week high on a
combination of anticipated greater demand from petrochemical
makers, and lower Western October arrivals.
The October/November and November/December timespread
contracts were valued at $6.75 per tonne backwardations, their
highest since Sept. 17, according to Reuters data.
Reflecting the sharp drop in October Western arrivals, the
October East-West (EW) spread, the price differential between
Asian and European naphtha, steadied near a 3-week high of $4.50
per tonne.
The prompt naphtha EW spread has been on a steady uptrend
since mid-September, since when it has risen about $6.00 per
tonne, according to Reuters data.
The CFR November crack widened 8 cents to a $8.20-per-barrel
discount to Brent. The December crack also was 8 cents wider at
a $8.14-per-barrel discount to Brent.
The CFR fixed-price October contract inched up $2.00 per
tonne to $930.00, while the FOB October contract fell $1.15 to
$101.80 per barrel.
FUEL OIL TIMESPREAD HITS 1-1/2 WEEK HIGH
The prompt fuel oil October/November timespread hit a one
and a half week high on Friday amid expectations for more demand
for marine bunker fuel and straight-run fuel oil to emerge.
The October/November timespread has been on a steady uptrend
since September 18 and has gained $1.12 per tonne since, to
stand in a $4.00 per tonne backwardation. Meanwhile, the
November/December contract was valued 13 cents per tonne higher
at a $3.63 per tonne backwardation.
The fuel oil EW spread eased 25 cents from a one-week high
to $38.50 per tonne, but traders expect the inter-region price
differential to stay firm.
The November EW spread was steady at $38.50 per tonne.
Fuel oil's October crack was 9 cents narrower at a
$4.86-per-barrel discount to Dubai while the November crack was
5 cents narrower at a $4.81-per-barrel discount to Dubai.
The October and November fixed-price 180cst contracts inched
up $2.13 and $2.00 per tonne respectively to $669.13 and
$665.13.
STRONG PHYSICAL DEMAND SUPPORTS GASOIL TIMESPREADS
Strong physical demand for middle distillates continued to
support Asia's gasoil timespreads.
The prompt October/November timespread inched up 3 cents per
barrel to a 63 cents-per-barrel backwardation, the highest in
about one week, while the November/December contract was up 5
cents at a 55 cents-per-barrel backwardation.
The October and November regrades, jet's premium over
gasoil, were both steady at $1.05 and $1.08 per barrel
respectively.
The October crack was 37 cents higher at a premium of $19.81
to Dubai. The November crack was 32 cents per barrel higher to a
premium of $19.84 to Dubai.
Fixed-priced October and November gasoil swaps were up 61
cents per barrel and 58 cents per barrel at $127.61 and $126.98
respectively.
PRODUCTS Price Change Pct Change
OCTOBER naphtha 101.70/101.90 -1.15 -1.12
NOVEMBER naphtha 100.70/100.90 0.20 0.20
OCTOBER naphtha 929.75/930.25 2.00 0.22
NOVEMBER naphtha 923.00/923.50 2.00 0.22
OCTOBER gasoil 127.51/127.71 0.61 0.48
NOVEMBER gasoil 126.93/127.03 0.58 0.46
OCTOBER fuel oil 669.00/669.25 2.13 0.32
NOVEMBER fuel oil 665.00/665.25 2.00 0.30
Product Price Change
OCTOBER regrade 1.00/1.10 0.00
OCTOBER gasoil crack 19.71/19.91 0.37
OCTOBER 180/380 cst 13.50/14.00 0.00
OCTOBER fuel oil crack -4.96/-4.76 0.09
OCTOBER jet fuel crack 20.76/20.96 0.37
NOVEMBER naphtha crack -8.30/-8.10 -0.08
Inter-month spread Mean Prev Change
OCTOBER/NOVEMBER naphtha 1.00 2.35 -1.35
OCTOBER/NOVEMBER naphtha (CFR 6.75 6.75 0.00
Japan)
OCTOBER/NOVEMBER gasoil 0.63 0.60 0.03
OCTOBER/NOVEMBER fuel oil 4.00 3.88 0.13
(Reporting by Loh Bohan; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)