* U.S. two-year swap spread near record tight

* Cheap rates boost company borrowing, not hiring

* Three-month Libor falls to lowest since Aug 2011

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Oct 17 Private U.S. borrowing costs neared record lows on Tuesday in a market awash with Federal Reserve cash aimed at pinning short-term interest rates near zero.

Hope that Europe would contain its debt crisis also helped push down the benchmark rates, at which top-notch banks and companies can borrow short-term dollars, to levels last seen in the 1990s.

Another factor driving down borrowing costs, analysts said, was a third straight day of gains for Wall Street stocks, which reduced anxiety about the health of the world economy.

"People seem more confident in general," said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York.

The spread of the interest rate on two-year dollar swap contracts over the yield on two-year Treasury notes last traded at 0.0875 percentage point. It briefly dipped below 0.080 percentage point earlier, according to Reuters data.

The two-year swap spread, if it were to close at 0.080 percentage point, would be a record tight set back in 1993, analysts said.

At the start of 2012, the two-year swap spread was about 0.48 percentage point.

The shrinkage in the premium between private and public borrowing costs signaled companies could borrow almost as cheaply as Uncle Sam.

"There is a tremendous amount of liquidity in the system," Goldberg said. "Central banks are leaving their spigots open so that's helping to drive down borrowing costs."

Last month, the Federal Reserve embarked on a third round of large-scale bond purchases with a focus on mortgage-backed securities to support a housing sector that has showed signs of recovery. The U.S. central bank also extended its pledge to leave short-term rates near zero into mid-2015.

About the same time, the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan engaged in fresh rounds of "quantitative easing" to help their economies.

In an effort lock in rock-bottom rates, domestic and foreign companies have stepped up their debt issuance this year. Investment-grade firms could break the bond supply record they set in 2011 at $741.3 billion, according to IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

Through the end of the third quarter, U.S. high-grade debt issuance totaled more than $700 billion.

However, more borrowing from Corporate America has yet to materialize into an acceleration in job growth, which has remained sluggish. Orders on durables goods -- a gauge on business investments -- fell 13.2 percent in August, the biggest monthly drop since January 2009.

"It's a positive factor, but it's not the primary factor in driving the economy. We have had these low rates for a very long time," said Conrad DeQuadros, senior economist at RDQ Economics in New York.

Meanwhile, investors have been worried how U.S. lawmakers will deal with the expiration of major tax breaks and automatic spending cuts at year-end - referred to as "the fiscal cliff." This issue, if unresolved, could bog down the economy into next year, DeQuadros said.

Still, low borrowing costs have bought time for companies to ride out this protracted rough patch, analysts said.

In Europe, policy-makers have hoped cheap loans would help Greece, Spain and debt-laden countries plus their banks that are sitting on a pile of bad debt.

Bets that European leaders will come up with a solution for their debt crisis and shield the region's banking system have partly driven down what banks charge each other for dollars.

"People are less worried about bank funding," said Neela Gollapudi, a strategist with Citigroup Global Markets in New York.

The London interbank offered rate on three-month dollars fell to 0.32075 percent on Wednesday, the lowest level since August 2011.

The ongoing drop in three-month dollar Libor has been another key driver of the narrowing in two-year swap spreads.

In a two-year dollar swap, the floating-rate portion of contract is indexed against Libor.