* U.S. two-year swap spread near record tight
* Cheap rates boost company borrowing, not hiring
* Three-month Libor falls to lowest since Aug 2011
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Oct 17 Private U.S. borrowing costs
neared record lows on Tuesday in a market awash with Federal
Reserve cash aimed at pinning short-term interest rates near
zero.
Hope that Europe would contain its debt crisis also helped
push down the benchmark rates, at which top-notch banks and
companies can borrow short-term dollars, to levels last seen in
the 1990s.
Another factor driving down borrowing costs, analysts said,
was a third straight day of gains for Wall Street stocks, which
reduced anxiety about the health of the world economy.
"People seem more confident in general," said Gennadiy
Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New
York.
The spread of the interest rate on two-year dollar swap
contracts over the yield on two-year Treasury notes last traded
at 0.0875 percentage point. It briefly dipped below 0.080
percentage point earlier, according to Reuters data.
The two-year swap spread, if it were to close at 0.080
percentage point, would be a record tight set back in 1993,
analysts said.
At the start of 2012, the two-year swap spread was about
0.48 percentage point.
The shrinkage in the premium between private and public
borrowing costs signaled companies could borrow almost as
cheaply as Uncle Sam.
"There is a tremendous amount of liquidity in the system,"
Goldberg said. "Central banks are leaving their spigots open so
that's helping to drive down borrowing costs."
Last month, the Federal Reserve embarked on a third round of
large-scale bond purchases with a focus on mortgage-backed
securities to support a housing sector that has showed signs of
recovery. The U.S. central bank also extended its pledge to
leave short-term rates near zero into mid-2015.
About the same time, the European Central Bank and the Bank
of Japan engaged in fresh rounds of "quantitative easing" to
help their economies.
In an effort lock in rock-bottom rates, domestic and foreign
companies have stepped up their debt issuance this year.
Investment-grade firms could break the bond supply record they
set in 2011 at $741.3 billion, according to IFR, a unit of
Thomson Reuters.
Through the end of the third quarter, U.S. high-grade debt
issuance totaled more than $700 billion.
However, more borrowing from Corporate America has yet to
materialize into an acceleration in job growth, which has
remained sluggish. Orders on durables goods -- a gauge on
business investments -- fell 13.2 percent in August, the biggest
monthly drop since January 2009.
"It's a positive factor, but it's not the primary factor in
driving the economy. We have had these low rates for a very long
time," said Conrad DeQuadros, senior economist at RDQ Economics
in New York.
Meanwhile, investors have been worried how U.S. lawmakers
will deal with the expiration of major tax breaks and automatic
spending cuts at year-end - referred to as "the fiscal cliff."
This issue, if unresolved, could bog down the economy into next
year, DeQuadros said.
Still, low borrowing costs have bought time for companies to
ride out this protracted rough patch, analysts said.
In Europe, policy-makers have hoped cheap loans would help
Greece, Spain and debt-laden countries plus their banks that are
sitting on a pile of bad debt.
Bets that European leaders will come up with a solution for
their debt crisis and shield the region's banking system have
partly driven down what banks charge each other for dollars.
"People are less worried about bank funding," said Neela
Gollapudi, a strategist with Citigroup Global Markets in New
York.
The London interbank offered rate on three-month dollars
fell to 0.32075 percent on Wednesday, the lowest level since
August 2011.
The ongoing drop in three-month dollar Libor has been
another key driver of the narrowing in two-year swap spreads.
In a two-year dollar swap, the floating-rate portion of
contract is indexed against Libor.