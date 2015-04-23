NEW YORK, April 23 The spread on the U.S.
30-year swap interest rate over 30-year Treasuries yield on
Thursday turned to its most negative level since late 2012,
Tradeweb data showed.
The cost for investors to exchange 30-year floating-rate
cash flows for fixed-rate cash flows in the dollar interest rate
swaps market has tumbled in recent days partly on hedging on
long-dated corporate bonds.
"Issuance has been longer dated as of late so related
swapping had been putting pressure on spread," said David
Keeble, global head of interest rate strategy at Credit Agricole
Corporate & Investment Bank in New York.
Companies have raised $24 billion in U.S. investment grade
corporate bonds so far this week, with AT&T planning a
huge multi-part deal, according to IFR, a unit of Thomson
Reuters.
There has also been speculation European insurers and
pension funds sought to raise their exposure in higher-yielding
U.S. debt markets, analysts said.
The collapse of the 30-year swap spread was intensified by
traders exiting earlier bets that spread will widen, they added.
The 30-year dollar swap spread hit minus 27.25 basis points
earlier Thursday, which was a level last seen in November 2012,
according to Tradeweb.
It moved to minus 26.50 basis points, which was 3.75 basis
points tighter than late on Wednesday and 11.50 basis points
tighter since the start of April.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Ted Botha)