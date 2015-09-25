NEW YORK, Sept 25 The spread on the U.S. 10-year swap interest rate over the 10-year Treasuries yield on Friday turned to its most negative since September 2010, Tradeweb data showed.

The cost for investors to exchange 10-year floating-rate cash flows for fixed-rate cash flows in the dollar interest rate swaps market has fallen in recent months due to hedging on corporate bond supply and demand from pension funds and variable annuities, analysts said.

Friday's weakness in U.S. Treasuries further compressed longer-dated swap spreads.

"Treasury sell-off is a contributing factor in spread tightening move today," Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. interest rate strategy at Societe Generale Corporate and Investment Banking wrote in a research note.

The 10-year dollar swap spread hit -2.50 basis points earlier Friday, a level last seen in September 2010, before moving to -2.00 basis points, according to Tradeweb.

It was -0.50 basis point late on Thursday.

The 10-year swap spread has narrowed about 10 basis points since early August.

In late trading, U.S. 10-year Treasury notes were down 14/32 in price for a yield of 2.169 percent, up 5 basis points from late on Thursday.

"But if corporate issuance slows, that could on margin reduce the demand for receiving fixed, which should reduce the narrowing pressure on swap spreads," Rajappa wrote.

U.S. investment-grade corporate bond issuance has reached $271 billion so far in the third quarter, 18 percent higher than the same quarter a year earlier and just surpassing on Friday the record third-quarter volume set in 2013, according to IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)