LONDON, June 24 The Swiss franc retreated on
Friday from its highest level since last August against the
euro, after the Swiss National Bank confirmed it was intervening
in the currency market to stem its rise.
The franc, treated as a safe-haven currency during times of
financial market turmoil, had risen after Britain voted to leave
the European Union in a historic decision earlier in the day.
The euro recovered to trade 0.6 percent lower on the day at
1.0846 francs, having hit a low of 1.0623 francs early
in the London session.
