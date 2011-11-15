ZURICH Nov 15 Swiss stocks are set to open lower on Tuesday, mirroring share markets elsewhere in Europe, which were seen weighed down by concerns that high bond yields in some euro zone countries will hamper government funding.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI is seen opening 40 points lower at 5,622 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu showed.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

UBS

UBS on Tuesday sealed the permanent appointment of Sergio Ermotti as chief executive and named former Bundesbank president Axel Weber as its chairman from next May, one year earlier than planned.

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse announced on Tuesday it plans to fully integrate private bank Clariden Leu into its organisation, achieving 200 million Swiss francs ($220 million) in annual cost savings.

SWISS LIFE

Swiss Life reported a 18 percent fall in premium income for the first nine months of the year, due in part to lower sales of tax-efficient policies to wealthy clients.

SONOVA

Swiss hearing aid recorded H1 sales 763 million Swiss francs and said it confirmed its outlook.

LINDT & SPRUENGLI

Switzerland's chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli is optimistic it can reach its targets this year and is upbeat for 2012, Chief Executive Ernst Tanner said on Monday.

* The Swiss National Bank must defend its independence and will not respond to pressure from business and politicians to shift its cap on the franc but will act if it sees an economic need, the vice chairman of the central bank said on Monday.

"We are constantly watching the situation. We are watching global economic developments and the impact on Switzerland. If we see that due to the economic outlook, due to deflationary risks there is a need to act then we will take measures," Jordan said.

* Moody's places Credit Suisse AG Aa1 rating under review for possible downgrade

