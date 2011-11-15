ZURICH Nov 15 Swiss stocks are set to
open lower on Tuesday, mirroring share markets elsewhere in
Europe, which were seen weighed down by concerns that high bond
yields in some euro zone countries will hamper government
funding.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI is seen opening 40 points
lower at 5,622 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden
Leu showed.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
UBS
UBS on Tuesday sealed the permanent appointment of Sergio
Ermotti as chief executive and named former Bundesbank president
Axel Weber as its chairman from next May, one year earlier than
planned.
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse announced on Tuesday it plans to fully
integrate private bank Clariden Leu into its organisation,
achieving 200 million Swiss francs ($220 million) in annual cost
savings.
SWISS LIFE
Swiss Life reported a 18 percent fall in premium income for
the first nine months of the year, due in part to lower sales of
tax-efficient policies to wealthy clients.
SONOVA
Swiss hearing aid recorded H1 sales 763 million Swiss francs
and said it confirmed its outlook.
LINDT & SPRUENGLI
Switzerland's chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli
is optimistic it can reach its targets this
year and is upbeat for 2012, Chief Executive Ernst Tanner said
on Monday.
ECONOMY
* The Swiss National Bank must defend its independence and
will not respond to pressure from business and politicians to
shift its cap on the franc but will act if it sees an economic
need, the vice chairman of the central bank said on Monday.
"We are constantly watching the situation. We are watching
global economic developments and the impact on Switzerland. If
we see that due to the economic outlook, due to deflationary
risks there is a need to act then we will take measures," Jordan
said.
RATINGS
* Moody's places Credit Suisse AG Aa1 rating under
review for possible downgrade
