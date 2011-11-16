ZURICH Nov 16 Swiss stocks are poised to open lower on Wednesday, mirroring other European markets, as growing fears that the debt crises in Greece and Italy will spread to France and Spain put a dampener on risk appetite.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI is seen opening down 35 points at 5,630 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu showed.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday:

UBS

UBS is preparing to provide investors with details of a strategic plan that will shrink its investment bank's balance sheet by half, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

BALOISE

Swiss insurer Baloise said on Wednesday a haircut on Greek government debt and negative market development will lead it to post a considerably lower net profit this year.

TRANSOCEAN

* Transocean Ltd, the world's largest offshore drilling contractor, released figures on Tuesday that showed estimated out-of-service time for its floating rigs this quarter had more than doubled

* A federal judge rejected BP Plc's bid to use insurance coverage from Transocean Ltd to cover costs stemming from last year's record oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Credit Suisse said it had appointed David Murray, Chair of the Future Fund Board of Guardians and the International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds, as a senior advisor based in Australia.

* Acino appointed Juergen Betzing as its new Chief Operations Officer and member of group management effective Feb. 1, 2012.

* Inficon acquires assets of Photovac Inc., a US-based specialist in VOC detection equipment, for an undisclosed price.

* Orascom Development Holdings reported a loss after non-controlling interest of 19 million Swiss francs in the first nine-months of the year.

* Dufry said sales grew 13.8 percent in constant currencies in the first nine months of the year to 2.237 billion Swiss francs.

ECONOMY

