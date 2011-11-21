ZURICH Nov 21 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday.

UBS

* UBS executives are considering cutting the group's bonus pool in a bid to recoup some of the $2.3 billion it lost in the rogue trading scandal centred on Kweku Adoboli, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

* UBS's strategy to slash risky assets by almost half and pay its first dividend since the financial crisis has the full backing of Axel Weber, its newly-crowned Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said in a Swiss newspaper on Sunday.

* A light sentence handed down on Friday for a former top UBS private banker who became a U.S. government informant on wealthy American tax cheats ramps up pressure on the Swiss banking industry.

BANKS

Switzerland could see a deal within the next three to six months to end a long-simmering dispute over how it will hand over data to the United States on wealthy Americans suspected of dodging taxes, Julius Baer Chief Executive said on Saturday.

SARASIN

Twelve top managers at Swiss private bank Sarasin, including its Chief Executive Joachim Straehle, have written a letter to the bank's board to fend off a takeover by Julius Baer , a Swiss newspaper reported on Saturday.

ZURICH FINANCIAL

Deutsche Bank AG Chief Executive Josef Ackermann may become chairman of Zurich Financial's governing board, Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft reported on Saturday.

DRUGMAKERS

Investment returns from researching new drugs have fallen nearly 30 percent in the past year at the world's 12 top pharmaceutical companies, highlighting the productivity dilemma facing the sector, according to a report on Monday.

NOVARTIS

* Novartis' Sandoz unit has agreed to pay $150 million Swiss francs to settle claims it charged the U.S. and state governments inflated prices for drugs, a Swiss newspaper reported on Sunday.

* Novartis said it was looking at alternatives to closing a Swiss plant following a strike over its cost-cutting plans, but could make no promises to keep open a site it said was not financially viable.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

ECONOMY

* The Swiss National Bank is due to publish its monthly report at 0900 local time (0800 GMT).

