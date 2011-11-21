ZURICH Nov 21 The following are some of
the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday.
UBS
* UBS executives are considering cutting the
group's bonus pool in a bid to recoup some of the $2.3 billion
it lost in the rogue trading scandal centred on Kweku Adoboli,
the Financial Times reported on Monday.
* UBS's strategy to slash risky assets by almost half and
pay its first dividend since the financial crisis has the full
backing of Axel Weber, its newly-crowned Chief Executive Sergio
Ermotti said in a Swiss newspaper on Sunday.
* A light sentence handed down on Friday for a former top
UBS private banker who became a U.S. government informant on
wealthy American tax cheats ramps up pressure on the Swiss
banking industry.
BANKS
Switzerland could see a deal within the next three to six
months to end a long-simmering dispute over how it will hand
over data to the United States on wealthy Americans suspected of
dodging taxes, Julius Baer Chief Executive said on Saturday.
SARASIN
Twelve top managers at Swiss private bank Sarasin,
including its Chief Executive Joachim Straehle, have written a
letter to the bank's board to fend off a takeover by Julius Baer
, a Swiss newspaper reported on Saturday.
ZURICH FINANCIAL
Deutsche Bank AG Chief Executive Josef Ackermann
may become chairman of Zurich Financial's governing board, Swiss
newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft reported on Saturday.
DRUGMAKERS
Investment returns from researching new drugs have fallen
nearly 30 percent in the past year at the world's 12 top
pharmaceutical companies, highlighting the productivity dilemma
facing the sector, according to a report on Monday.
NOVARTIS
* Novartis' Sandoz unit has agreed to pay $150 million Swiss
francs to settle claims it charged the U.S. and state
governments inflated prices for drugs, a Swiss newspaper
reported on Sunday.
* Novartis said it was looking at alternatives to closing a
Swiss plant following a strike over its cost-cutting plans, but
could make no promises to keep open a site it said was not
financially viable.
