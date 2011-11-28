ZURICH Nov 28 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

SARASIN

* Swiss private bank Sarasin saw a drop in net new money as a result of uncertainty about who would snap up Dutch cooperative Rabobank's majority stake in the bank, Sarasin's chief executive was quoted as saying on Sunday.

* Dutch cooperative Rabobank agreed to sell its majority stake in private Swiss bank Sarasin to Brazilian-Swiss private bank Safra for 1.04 billion Swiss francs ($1.13 billion), scuppering a tie-up sought by rival Julius Baer .

ARYZTA

Aryzta will report first-quarter results at 0700 local time (0600 GMT)

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Schaffner Holding AG said the Board of Directors will nominate Georg Wechsler for election as an additional member of the Board of Directors at its 16th annual general meeting on Jan. 12, 2012.

ECONOMY

The Swiss National Bank is ready to take more action if economic developments and deflationary risks make this necessary, the central bank's vice they will take more action if necessary.

