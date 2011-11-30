The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.

BIG BANKS

Standard & Poor's reduced its credit ratings on 15 big banking companies mostly in Europe and the United States, including Swiss bank UBS, on Tuesday as the result of a sweeping overhaul of its ratings criteria.

JULIUS BAER

Swiss private bank Julius Baer plans to expand its workforce in Asia despite cutting around 150 jobs mostly in Europe, its Asia head said on Wednesday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Julius Baer Group Ltd. has successfully placed CHF 175 million of subordinated, unsecured debt with institutional and private investors.

* The bank also said it opened a representative office in Shanghai, China.

* Roche said it was going to present new data for HER2-positive breast cancer at 2011 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.

* EFG International said it was offering to exchange EFG Fiduciary Certificates for Basel III compliant Tier 2 Bonds.

* Feintool said it had net income of CHF 12.1 million in its fiscal year 2010/11, and a dividend of CHF 4.00 per share will be proposed at the Annual General Meeting.

* Swiss Prime Site said it was divesting the Volkiland shopping centre in Volketswil as well as the nearby "Under Höh" commercial property as at 1 December 2011. The sales proceeds of CHF 280 million will result in gross profit of roughly CHF 77 million for the company.

ECONOMY

The KOF barometer for November is due at 1030 GMT. Economists in a Reuters poll expect it to fall to 0.63 points from 0.80 points in the previous month.

