Swiss shares are set to open lower on Tuesday, in line with European markets, after S&P warned it may downgrade 15 euro zone countries if EU leaders fail to agree on a convincing plan to resolve the region's debt crisis at a summit on Friday.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI is seen falling 40 points to 5,700 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden Leu showed.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

SWISS RE

Reinsurer Swiss Re said on Tuesday it estimated the cost of claims from flooding in Thailand at $600 million, after severe rains damaged industrial sites and disrupted production.

NOVARTIS

French biotech company Cellectis SA said on Monday it had signed an agreement with Novartis to licence patented technology that allows new characteristics to be introduced into genomes.

BANKS

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services reviews its ratings on 14 Switzerland- and Liechtenstein-based banks and their core subsidiaries by applying our new ratings criteria for banks, which was published on Nov. 9, 2011.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Schaffner in fiscal 2010/11: Well-positioned for growth through year's strategic groundwork

* Phoenix Mecano Komponenten AG (Switzerland) : Succession plan implemented

* Partners Group included in the MSCI Switzerland Index as of 30 November 2011

* GAM Holding AG : Transfer of four million treasury shares into the current buy-back programme.

* INFICON confirms migration into Domestic Standard

* Roche submits total Vitamin D assay to FDA for clearance on cobas immunoassay and elecsys analyzers.

* Roche is to buy 100 percent of Germany's Verum Diagnostica GmbH. Roche will pay Verum Diagnostica shareholders a total cash consideration of 11 million euros, and potentially a further 2 million euros contingent upon reaching certain performance-related milestones.

ECONOMY

* Swiss CPI data for November is due at 0815 GMT.

