ZURICH Dec 7 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.

GIVAUDAN

Swiss fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan has not witnessed a cooldown in demand despite rising global economic uncertainty, its chief executive Gilles Andrier told a Swiss newspaper.

For related news, click on:

PETROPLUS

Swiss-based oil refiner Petroplus Holdings said it had reduced runs at its Coryton refinery in the UK due to a problem at a gasoline-making fluid catalytic unit.

For related news, click on:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* ABB said Peter Leupp, head of the Power Systems division is to retire from the company. He will be succeeded by Brice Koch, an EC member responsible for Marketing and Customer solutions, on March 1, 2012.

* Clariant said it planned an additional production facility for non-halogenated flame retardants in Germany and would introduce high-efficiency halogen-free flame retardants for printed circuit boards.

* Roche said it had acquired verum diagnostica gmbh as part of plan to develop comprehensive coagulation testing portfolio for diagnostic laboratories.

* BKW said it would cut some 200 job cuts across all divisions, as part of an additional package of measures to cut costs.

ECONOMY

* Swiss jobless data due at 0745 local time (0645 GMT).

FOR COMPANIES TRADING EX-DIVIDEND, PLEASE CLICK ON:

for all Swiss stocks

for blue chips

for other stocks