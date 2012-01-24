ZURICH Jan 24 Swiss shares are seen
falling on Tuesday, in line with markets across Europe, as
investors started to fret that Greece could face a messy default
after debt talks stalled.
The blue-chip SMI was set to open 12 points lower at
6,115 points, pre-market data from Clariden Leu showed.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
PETROPLUS
Swiss-based oil refiner Petroplus is filing for insolvency
after creditors called in loans, triggering default on $1.75
billion of senior notes and convertible bonds.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* V-ZUG again reports record sales and commits to
Swiss production.
* Major changes at AFG Arbonia-Forster-Holding AG :
Strong Swiss franc and capacity problems put brakes on revenue -
Earnings meet expectations - Extensive impairments lead to loss
for the year - Thorough review of business portfolio produces
first successes.
* Ascom generated revenues for continuing
operations of about 437 million Swiss francs for fiscal year
2011 resulting in a slight organic growth of about 1 pct in
local currencies. The EBITDA margin for continuing operations is
within the defined full-year guidance of 13-14 pct.
* Alpiq announces details of job cuts in
Switzerland.
* Santhera and Ipsen renegotiate Fipamezole
licensing agreement.
* BKW Group expects to post a net loss of around
150 million Swiss francs for the 2011 financial year.
* Feintool boosts orders received and sales in
abridged year as well.
RESEARCH
* Barclays raises Swatch Group price target to 425
Sfr from 413 Sfr
ECONOMY
* SNB Board-Member Jean-Pierre Danthine will hold a speech
entitled "Can price and financial system stability work as a
dual mandate?" at the Alumni Conference, University of Zurich
