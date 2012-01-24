ZURICH Jan 24 Swiss shares are seen falling on Tuesday, in line with markets across Europe, as investors started to fret that Greece could face a messy default after debt talks stalled.

The blue-chip SMI was set to open 12 points lower at 6,115 points, pre-market data from Clariden Leu showed.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

PETROPLUS

Swiss-based oil refiner Petroplus is filing for insolvency after creditors called in loans, triggering default on $1.75 billion of senior notes and convertible bonds.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* V-ZUG again reports record sales and commits to Swiss production.

* Major changes at AFG Arbonia-Forster-Holding AG : Strong Swiss franc and capacity problems put brakes on revenue - Earnings meet expectations - Extensive impairments lead to loss for the year - Thorough review of business portfolio produces first successes.

* Ascom generated revenues for continuing operations of about 437 million Swiss francs for fiscal year 2011 resulting in a slight organic growth of about 1 pct in local currencies. The EBITDA margin for continuing operations is within the defined full-year guidance of 13-14 pct.

* Alpiq announces details of job cuts in Switzerland.

* Santhera and Ipsen renegotiate Fipamezole licensing agreement.

* BKW Group expects to post a net loss of around 150 million Swiss francs for the 2011 financial year.

* Feintool boosts orders received and sales in abridged year as well.

RESEARCH

* Barclays raises Swatch Group price target to 425 Sfr from 413 Sfr

ECONOMY

* SNB Board-Member Jean-Pierre Danthine will hold a speech entitled "Can price and financial system stability work as a dual mandate?" at the Alumni Conference, University of Zurich

