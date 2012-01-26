ZURICH Jan 26 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday:

NOVARTIS

U.S. health regulators said drugmakers Celgene Corp and Novartis AG misrepresented their cancer drugs to doctors, overstating how well the medicines targeted tumors without having evidence to support it.

BANKS

UBS and Credit Suisse must not be given too much leeway by Swiss regulators over capital standards designed to prevent another financial crisis, an international body said, adding the housing market risked overheating due to low interest rates.

TRANSOCEAN

Transocean's Rob Shaw has resigned from the world's largest offshore rig contractor, less than two months after his promotion to principal accounting officer, the company said on Wednesday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Logitech's third-quarter sales fell 5 percent to $715 million.

* Oridion published preliminary results for the fiscal year 2011. The company said revenues in the period came to approximately $64.5 mln.

* bfw liegenschaften published preliminary results for the fiscal year 2011 and said earnings from rental income amounted to 15.4 million Swiss francs.

* Fitch affirms Holcim capital (Thailand) Ltd's bonds.

ECONOMY

