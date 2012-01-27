ZURICH Jan 27 Swiss shares are seen
slipping lower on Friday, in line with markets across Europe, as
investors await the outcome of key Greek debt talks.
The Swiss blue-chip SMI is expected to open 5 points
lower at 6,095 points, pre-market data provided by bank Clariden
Leu showed.
The following are some of the main factors expected to
affect Swiss stocks on Friday:
TRANSOCEAN
A federal judge on Thursday said BP Plc must
indemnify Transocean Ltd for some compensatory damage claims
over the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill.
TAX
Negotiations with U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner
made good progress and the Swiss-American conflict over untaxed
money stashed in Swiss accounts could be solved this year, Swiss
president Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf told a media briefing.
COMPANY STATEMENTS
* Schlatter'S performance in the 2011 financial
year: strengthening of market position in a difficult
environment; decline in sales due to currency impacts; growth in
the order intake.
* The Board of Directors of Geberit AG has decided
to nominate Jeff Song for election to the Board of Directors at
the 2012 General Meeting.
* Daetwyler continues to post organic growth.
* Huegli saw moderate organic sales growth in 2011
earnings affected by high raw materials prices and strong Swiss
franc.
ECONOMY
* KOF indicator for January is due at 0900 GMT.
* Swiss Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf has
reassured leaders she met at Davos that there is no leadership
vacuum at the central bank after the resignation of former bank
chief Philipp Hildebrand over a currency trading scandal.
RESEARCH
* Rbc raises Zurich Financial Services AG price
target to 280 Sfr from 270 Sfr
