ZURICH Jan 30 Swiss stocks are set to open lower on Monday as investors put buy orders on hold as they await news on Greece's protracted debt-swap negotiations and eye the outcome of yet another European summit.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI is expected to open 29 points lower at 6003 points, pre-market data provided by Clariden Leu showed .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:

ABB

Swiss engineering group ABB said on Monday it had agreed to buy U.S. electrical components maker Thomas & Betts for $3.9 billion in cash to broaden its inroads into the world's largest market for low-voltage products.

CREDIT SUISSE

Bankers' bonuses are likely to to be cut in half, a Credit Suisse board member said on Sunday, adding in an interview with SonntagsZeitung newspaper that the Swiss financial sector should brace for further job cuts.

BANKS

The break-up of Switzerland's oldest bank Wegelin on Friday shows the need to settle a dispute with U.S. authorities over tax cheats hiding cash in secret Swiss accounts, the finance minister said on Saturday.

ROCHE

Roche's intended purchase of U.S. gene sequencing company Illumina Inc would complete its most important diagnostics technology, one of the Swiss pharma giant's division chiefs was quoted as saying.

VALORA HOLDINGS

Valora Holding AG acquires Germany's largest kiosk network and says it expects to generate overall external sales in Germany of some 900 million Swiss francs

EFG INTERNATIONAL

EFG International has sold its funds administration business to Credit Agricole arm CACEIS as the Swiss private bank continues its drive to sell non core assets after offloading its Danish unit and shuttering the Lugano office earlier this month.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

ECONOMY

* The new Swiss National Bank chief could be named in February, sooner than had been expected after the resignation of former chairman Philipp Hildebrand earlier this month, a newspaper reported on Sunday.

* Switzerland has not yet made a decision on whether to enlarge its participation in augmenting the International Monetary Fund's resources, the finance ministry said on Saturday.

* Switzerland must tackle the problem of untaxed money in secret accounts and also must ensure the central bank does not become a political pawn, the country's economy minister was quoted as saying on Saturday.

