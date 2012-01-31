ZURICH Jan 31 Swiss stocks are set to edge higher on Tuesday after Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos raised hopes that a deal would be reached this week to avoid a potentially chaotic debt default.

The Swiss blue-chip SMI is expected to open 12 points higher at 5,982 points, pre-market data provided by Clariden Leu showed .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

BANKS

The Swiss government has handed U.S. authorities several million encrypted customer e-mails from various Swiss banks including Credit Suisse but will only unlock them if they settle their tax dispute, Swiss radio reports.

UBS

Two Phoenix businessmen and a former attorney in San Diego were charged in a federal indictment with evading U.S. taxes by concealing millions of dollars at UBS AG and another Swiss bank, the Justice Department said on Monday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* ABB discloses the preliminary interim result of its public tender offer for Newave

* Uster Board of Directors agrees to the decision by the Swiss Takeover Board to further extend the deadline of publication of the public tender offer by Toyota Industries Corporation for all publicly held shares of Uster.

* Myriad Nominates New Board Member for Election at the next General Meeting of Shareholders

ECONOMY

* Sentiment among Swiss consumers may be turning more optimistic, with retail spending also supported by high immigration, data showed on Tuesday.

