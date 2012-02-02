ZURICH Feb 2 Swiss stocks are poised to open flat on Thursday as investors hold off committing their money to equities for fresh signs of improving economic conditions.

The Swiss blue-chip index SMI is expected to open largely unchanged at 6,069 points, premarket data provided by Clariden Leu showed.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Thursday.

CREDIT SUISSE

In a rare criminal prosecution to emerge from the financial crisis, two former Credit Suisse traders in the U.S. admitted on Wednesday to conspiring to manipulate the value of about $3 billion in subprime mortgage-backed securities in order to hide losses as the U.S. real estate market began to collapse in 2007.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Ambuja Cements, in which cement maker Holcim holds a 46 percent stake, said January shipments rose 4 percent.

* Kuehne + Nagel agreed to take over the specialised Australian freight forwarder Link Logistics, which employs 33 people.

* Sales at Bucher Industries grew 27 percent in local currencies in 2011 to 2.3 billion Swiss francs.

* Sales at Rieter rose by 22 percent to 1.06 billion Swiss francs in 2011.

* Emmi said net sales rose 1.4 percent to 2.721 billion Swiss francs in 2011.

* Partners Group has invested into the development of an Australian cancer research, treatment and education facility.

ECONOMY

* Exports from Switzerland fell by a real 1.6 percent in December to 15.630 billion Swiss francs, the Federal Customs Office said on Thursday.

RESEARCH

* ING starts Dufry with buy rating; price target of 150 Sfr.

